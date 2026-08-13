Malawi's Immigration Department published an updated list of nationalities eligible for visa on arrival as of August 6, 2026

Nationals of the US, UK, Canada, France and Belgium are among 160 countries that can obtain a visa upon arrival without prior authorisation

Nigeria is listed among 47 countries whose nationals must secure a visa or prior authorisation before travelling to Malawi

Malawi's Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services published updated visa eligibility lists on August 6, 2026, confirming that travellers from 160 countries and territories can obtain a visa directly upon arrival without securing one before departure.

The announcement is a reminder rather than a new policy. The visa-on-arrival system has been in place since February 24, 2026, when Malawian authorities formally categorised eligible nationalities under "Category Two" and notified airlines that passengers from those countries should be permitted to board flights to Malawi without a visa obtained in advance.

Malawi's Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services updated its visa eligibility lists on August 6, 2026. Photo: Getty

Source: UGC

US, UK, Canada Among Category Two Countries

Immigration spokesperson Pasqually Zulu confirmed that the United States, the United Kingdom, Belgium and Canada are among the countries classified under Category Two. France, Germany, Italy and Japan also appear on the list.

Zulu added that transit and single-entry visas cost $50, while multiple-entry visas are priced at $150 for six months and $250 for one year.

Tourists may be asked to show a hotel reservation, and those attending meetings must carry an invitation letter or similar supporting documents.

Although visa-on-arrival access is available, authorities recommend that eligible travellers apply online through Malawi's official e-Visa portal before their trip to reduce processing time at the border.

The portal also includes a visa eligibility checker that travellers can use to confirm the rules that apply to their nationality.

The visa-on-arrival option has become more relevant since January 3, 2026, when Malawi reinstated visa requirements for many nationalities, partially reversing a broad visa-waiver policy introduced in 2024.

A visa remains compulsory for the countries concerned, but arrival in Malawi without one pre-arranged is still permitted for Category Two nationals.

Nigeria and 46 Other Countries Must Apply in Advance

The "Category One" list covers 47 nationalities that must obtain a visa or prior authorisation before travelling. Nigeria is on this list, alongside Afghanistan, Algeria, Bangladesh, Burundi, China, Egypt, India, Iran, Morocco, Pakistan, Russia, Turkey, Ukraine, Uzbekistan and Yemen, among others.

Zulu said the classifications take into account reciprocity arrangements and security considerations.

Authorities also flagged a new health requirement: travellers arriving in Malawi must now complete a digital travel health declaration called the "Traveler Health Check" to facilitate screening on arrival.

Several discrepancies in the published documents have not yet been explained. Israel appeared on a previous version of the Category Two list but is absent from the August 6 update, without having been moved to Category One.

Additionally, Burkina Faso, Cameroon and Sri Lanka appear on both lists simultaneously. Travellers from those countries are advised to check their status directly with Malawian immigration authorities before departure.

UAE: Countries eligible for visa-free entry in 2026

Legit.ng previously reported that travellers planning a trip to the United Arab Emirates can benefit from one of the region's more accessible entry systems, with citizens of about 70 countries able to enter without securing a visa before departure.

The country's extensive air links also make travel straightforward. Its airports receive flights from destinations across the world, while Dubai International Airport continues to rank among the busiest global aviation hubs

Source: Legit.ng