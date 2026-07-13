Why NASCAR fans are still talking about Greg Biffle's legendary career

Greg Biffle remains a hot topic among NASCAR fans because of his rare achievements. He made history as the first driver to win championships in both the NASCAR Xfinity Series (2002) and the Craftsman Truck Series (2000). Greg also earned recognition as one of NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers in 2023 and was nominated for the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

Greg Biffle during Daytona 500 Media Day on 16 February 2022 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. Photo: David Rosenblum (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Greg Biffle was a legendary American race car driver and humanitarian, celebrated as one of NASCAR's 75 Greatest Drivers.

He was the first of only three drivers to win titles in both the NASCAR Xfinity Series (2002) and the Craftsman Truck Series (2000).

Greg Biffle captured 56 total wins across NASCAR’s top three national circuits, including 19 premium victories at the Cup Series level.

across NASCAR’s top three national circuits, including 19 premium victories at the Cup Series level. On 18 December 2025, Biffle, his wife Cristina, and their two children tragically passed away when their business jet crashed at the Statesville Regional Airport in North Carolina.

Profile summary

Full name Gregory Jack Biffle Known as Greg Biffle Gender Male Date of birth 23 December 1969 Date of death 18 December 2025 Age at death 55 Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Vancouver, Washington, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5'9'' Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 170 Weight in kilograms 77 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Father Garland Jack Biffle II Mother Sally Frye Siblings Jeffrey Biffle Relationship status Married Wife Cristina Grossu Children Emma Elizabeth Biffle and Ryder Profession Professional stock car racing driver, businessman, pilot Net worth $40 million

Inside Greg Biffle's early life and background

The legendary racing car driver was born on 23 December 1969, in Vancouver, Washington, United States and grew up in Camas. He was the son of Garland Jack Biffle II and Sally Frye, growing up alongside his brother, Jeffrey.

Greg's father was a U.S. Army veteran who introduced Greg to motorsports and motorcycles at a very young age. He passed away on 19 July 2016, at the age of 75.

Biffle attended Camas High School in Camas, Washington, graduating with the Class of 1988.

Fast five facts about Greg Biffle. Photo: Jerry Markland/Getty Images (modified by author)

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A closer look at Greg Biffle's legendary career

Greg Biffle enjoyed a successful racing career that lasted more than two decades and made him one of NASCAR's most respected drivers. Below are the key milestones in his racing journey.

Greg Biffle started racing in local competitions

Greg Biffle's racing career began on local short tracks in the Pacific Northwest. He first achieved recognition as a driver when he raced in the nationally televised Winter Heat Series in the winter of 1995–1996. His talent caught the attention of racer and TV personality Benny Parsons, who recommended him to Jack Roush, helping him take the next step in his racing career.

Before becoming a race car driver, Greg Biffle worked as a chassis builder and fabricator, building and repairing metal structures, according to NASCAR. At age 19, he co-founded J&S Racing in Vancouver, Washington, building race cars to fund his own short-track racing.

Greg Biffle at Michigan International Speedway on 26 August 2016 in Brooklyn, Michigan. Photo: Matt Sullivan

Source: Getty Images

He joined Roush Racing in 1998

Biffle signed with Roush Racing in 1998 and began competing in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. He made an immediate impact by winning the Rookie of the Year award. Just one year later, he won nine races, and in 2000, he captured the Truck Series championship.

Winning the Busch Series championship

After his success in the Truck Series, Biffle moved to the NASCAR Busch Series (now the Xfinity Series). He was named Rookie of the Year in 2001 and won the series championship in 2002. With that victory, he became the first driver in NASCAR history to win championships in both the Truck Series and the Busch Series.

Moving up to the NASCAR Cup Series

Biffle made his full-time NASCAR Cup Series debut in 2003. He earned his first Cup victory at Daytona that same year and quickly became a regular front-runner. His best season came in 2005, when he won six races and finished second in the championship standings. During his Cup career, he won 19 races and qualified for the playoffs several times.

Greg Biffle at Texas Motor Speedway on 7 June 2019 in Fort Worth, Texas. Photo: Brian Lawdermilk

Source: Getty Images

Life after full-time NASCAR racing

Biffle stepped away from full-time NASCAR competition after the 2016 season, but he did not leave racing completely. He returned for selected NASCAR events in later years and also took part in other motorsports competitions.

In recognition of his success, he was inducted into the West Coast Stock Car Hall of Fame in 2022 and was named one of NASCAR's 75 Greatest Drivers in 2023.

Humanitarian work

Beyond racing, Greg Biffle was known for helping people in need. He supported children, military members, veterans, and animal welfare through the Greg Biffle Foundation, which helps homeless and abused animals and promotes responsible pet ownership.

One of Biffle's most recognised humanitarian efforts came after Hurricane Helene in 2024. Using his private helicopter, he personally flew rescue missions to deliver food, clean water, and medicine to families trapped in remote mountain communities. For these efforts, he received the NMPA Myers Brothers Award.

Greg Biffle at Daytona International Speedway on 16 February 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida. Photo: Sean Gardner

Source: Getty Images

Greg Biffle’s net worth at the time of his death

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Greg Biffle had an estimated net worth of approximately $40 million at the time of his death. He accumulated his wealth primarily through his highly successful NASCAR career, brand sponsorships and various business investments.

Who was Greg Biffle’s wife?

Former NASCAR driver Greg Biffle was married to Cristina Grossu Biffle, a real estate agent, businesswoman, and philanthropist. The couple began dating and got engaged in December 2021, per Cristina's Instagram. They married on New Year's Eve 2022 during a ceremony on Pearl Island in the Bahamas.

Before his marriage to Cristina, Greg Biffle was married to Nicole Lunders. The pair married in 2007 and divorced in 2016.Children. They shared one child, their daughter Emma.

Greg Biffle with his wife and two kids in July 2022. Photo: @cristinagbiffle on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The tragic Greg Biffle's plane crash explained

On 18 December 2025, Biffle passed away at the age of 55 alongside his wife, Cristina, their 14-year-old daughter Emma, and their 5-year-old son Ryder in a fatal private plane crash. Three others on board, pilot Dennis Dutton, his son Jack Dutton, and employee Craig Wadsworth, also perished.

According to the Associated Press, the fatal accident occurred when his Cessna 550 business jet crashed while attempting to land at the Statesville Regional Airport in North Carolina.

The Cessna Citation 550 business jet took off but developed problems shortly afterwards and turned back toward the airport. While attempting to land, the aircraft crashed and caught fire, killing all seven people on board.

FAQs

Who is Greg Biffle? Gregory Jack Biffle was a celebrated American stock car racing driver and humanitarian. Who are Greg Biffle’s parents? His parents were Garland Jack Biffle, a U.S. Army veteran who passed away in 2016 and Sally Biffle. What happened to Greg Biffle? The NASCAR driver died alongside his family in a tragic private jet crash in North Carolina on 18 December 2025. Where did Greg Biffle start his career? Greg Biffle began his racing career on short tracks across the Pacific Northwest. How much money did Greg Biffle make in his career? Greg Biffle generated more than $58 million in track career earnings over his multi-decade NASCAR racing career. What was Greg Biffle worth when he died? His estimated net worth was approximately $40 million at the time of his passing. How many career wins did Greg Biffle have? The legendary racing car driver achieved 56 total race victories across NASCAR's top three national divisions. Did Greg Biffle ever retire? Greg retired from full-time racing in 2016 but continued making occasional part-time appearances until 2025. How many marriages did Greg Biffle have? Greg Biffle had two marriages. He married Nicole Lunders in 2007 and later married Cristina Grossu, who was with him at the time of his passing. What happened to Greg Biffle and his first wife? Biffle and his first wife, Nicole Lunders, divorced in 2016 after several years of marriage and a high-profile legal dispute.

Greg Biffle is widely remembered for his successful NASCAR career and the impact he made both on and off the racetrack. Interest in his life grew even more after a tragic plane crash on 18 December 2025, which reportedly claimed his life, his wife Cristina, their two young children, and three other people.

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Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng