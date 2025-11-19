All about Autumn Stiff Jennings — the new name people can't stop googling

Autumn S‍tiff Jennings‍ i​s an American‌ payr‍oll manager. She is widely recognised as the wife of conservative political comme‌nta⁠tor Sc⁠ott Jennings. Autumn has been married to Scott since 2010, and they have four children together.

Autumn Stiff Jennings (L), and with her husband Scott Jennings (R) posing for a picture. Photo: @autumn.jennings.9 on Facebook (modified by author)

Autumn Jennings was born on 7 March 1978 in Whitesville, Kentucky.

in Whitesville, Kentucky. She graduated from the University of Louisville with a degree in accounting and finance.

with a degree in accounting and finance. Scott Jennings' wife is a payroll manager at CrossCountry Consulting.

Stiff married Scott Jennings in 2010, and they share four kids: Everett, Winston, Thatcher, and Harlan.

Profile summary

Full name Autumn Stiff Jennings Gender Female Date of birth 7 March 1978 Age 47 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Whitesville, Kentucky, United States Current residence Prospect, Kentucky, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Religion Christianity Sexual orientation Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 167 Weight in pounds 134 Weight in kilograms 61 Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Auburn Marital status Married Souse Scott Jennings Children 4 University University of Louisville Profession Payroll manager

Biography of Autumn S‍tiff Jennings‍

Autumn Stiff Jennings was born on 7 March 1978 in Whitesville, Kentucky, United States. She is an American national of white ethnicity. Autumn Stiff Jennings' family details are not publicly available.

Autumn attended the University of Louisville after finishing high school. She graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Accounting and Finance in 2001.

Top-5 facts about Autumn Stiff Jennings. Photo: @celebinsider on Facebook (modified by author)

Autumn S‍tiff Jennings'‍ career highlight

Autumn Stiff works as a payroll manager at CrossCountry Consulting in Prospect, Kentucky, United States. She is responsible for supervising payroll and managing team workflow.

Before joining CrossCountry Consulting, the celebrity wife worked in other organisations. She served as the payroll manager at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) in Alexandria, Virginia, between May 2005 and July 2021.

Stiff also worked as an office manager at Barnett Law Firm in Albuquerque, New Mexico, from June to November 2004. Before that, she had worked as a quality assurance specialist at Invesmart from September 2001 to May 2004.

A look at Autumn Stiff Jennings' marriage

Autumn Stiff Jennings and her kids posing for a photo. Photo: @autumn.jennings.9 on Facebook (modified by author)

Autumn Stiff is the wife of Scott Jennings, a renowned known Republican political commentator, political strategist, and writer. Jennings appears as a political contributor on CNN and in the Republican campaigns.

In 2006, he was appointed as a special assistant to the 41st American President, George W. Bush. Scott is also a founding partner of RunSwitch Public Relations, a PR firm in Kentucky.

Stiff and Jennings exchanged vows in 2010, and they share four children: Everett, Winston, Thatcher, and Harlan. She resides with her family in Prospect, Kentucky, United States.

Autumn Stiff Jennings' weight loss

Scott Jennings posing for a photo. Photo: @scottjenningsky on Facebook.

Autumn has not documented anything about weight loss. However, her husband, Scott Jennings, went through a weight loss journey in 2021.

Speaking on his self-titled YouTube channel, he stated that his weight had got out of control. Scott made changes in his life, including starting to run and practising intermittent fasting, and now maintains a healthy weight.

FAQs

Who is Autumn Stiff Jennings? She is an American payroll manager and a celebrity wife. Where is Autumn Stiff Jennings from? The finance professional was born in Whitesville, Kentucky, but resides in Prospect, Kentucky, United States. Is Jennings married to Autumn Stiff Jennings? Stiff is married to political commentator and strategist Scott Jennings. Who is Scott Jennings? He is an American conservative political comme‌nta⁠tor. Where does Autumn Stiff Jennings work? She works in finance at CrossCountry Con‌sulting⁠. Who are Autumn Stiff Jennings' kids? The celebrity wife has four children: Win‌ston‌, Everett, Harlan, and Thatcher. Where did Autumn Stiff Jennings study? Scott Jennings' wife attended the University of Louisville, where she studied accounting and finance.

Autumn Stiff Jennings is a payroll manager and the wife of conservative political commentator and strategist Scott Jennings. While maintaining a low profile, she supports her husband's public career and helps raise their four boys in Prospect, Kentucky.

