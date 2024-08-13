Max Verstappen’s net worth: Is he the highest-paid F1 driver?

Max Emilian Verstappen is a Belgian and Dutch racing driver who competes in Formula 1 for Red Bull Racing. He is known for his aggressive driving style and has broken numerous sports records, becoming the youngest to compete in Formula 1 at only 17 years old. Discover Max Verstappen’s net worth and how he has accumulated the wealth.

Max Verstappen in a white Red Bull Racing suit (L). The Formula 1 driver celebrating a victory, wearing a dark blue Red Bull Racing suit (R). Photo: @maxverstappen1 on Instagram (modified by author)

Max Verstappen’s net worth has grown significantly in the sports industry over the past decade, thanks to his numerous accomplishments in Formula 1. The iconic driver won his first Grand Prix at the 2016 Spanish Grand Prix, becoming the youngest winner at 18 years and 228 days. Max has received 3 World titles, accumulated 2851.5 World Championship points, 61 victories, and earned 39 pole positions.

Profile summary

Full name Max Emilian Verstappen Nickname Mad Max Gender Male Date of birth 30 September 1997 Age 26 years old (as of July 2024) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Hasselt, Belgium Current residence Monaco Nationality Dutch Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’11” Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 158 Weight in kilograms 72 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Father Jos Verstappen Mother Sophie Kumpen Siblings 1 Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Kelly Piquet Profession Formula 1 Driver Net worth $210 million Instagram @maxverstappen1 Facebook X (Twitter) @Max33Verstappen

What is Max Verstappen’s net worth in 2024?

According to PlanetF1, RacingNews365, and GPFans, the Formula 1 Driver has an alleged net worth of $210 million. His primary sources of income include his F1 salary, bonuses, endorsements, and sponsorships from companies like Electronic Arts (EA Sports), Ziggo, Heineken, Viaplay and Tag Heuer.

What is Max Verstappen’s salary?

As of 2024, Max’s alleged annual salary/winnings is $76 million, per Forbes. The F1 driver’s endorsements add $5 million annually to his income, making his earnings in 2024 sum up to $81 million. This ranks him among the world’s highest-paid athletes.

Max Verstappen's estimated earnings in 2023 were $70 million per year, which includes a base salary of $45 million and performance-related bonuses of $25 million. This made him the highest-paid F1 driver and ranked 22nd among the world's highest-paid athletes in 2023.

Max Verstappen’s cars

As a Formula 1 driver, Verstappen has a considerable private collection of automobiles. Below are some of the luxurious cars in his collection.

2014 Renault R.S. 01

2016 Aston Martin DB11

2016 Porsche 911 GT3 RS

2017 Mercedes-Benz C63 S AMG

2018 Aston Martin Vantage

2018 Aston MARTIN DBS Superleggera

2018 Ferrari 488 Pista

2019 Ferrari Monza SP2

2022 Aston Martin Valkyrie

Max Verstappen’s private jet

Max Verstappen has invested a significant portion of his wealth in a luxurious private jet valued at approximately £12 million (around $16 million). In 2020, he purchased this aircraft from the English businessman Richard Branson. The Falcon-900EX jet also includes a bar and comes with a hefty maintenance cost of about £1 million per year, reflecting its high standard of luxury and convenience.

What is Max Verstappen’s age?

As of August 2024, the Formula 1 driver is 26 years old. He was born on September 30, 1997, and his zodiac sign is Libra.

Career

Max Verstappen's career in Formula 1 was influenced by his father, Jos Verstappen, a former F1 driver. His journey into car racing began at a young age. His professional F1 career started with Scuderia Toro Rosso in 2015, where he made history by competing at just 17 years old.

Top-5 facts about Max Verstappen. Photo: @maxverstappen1 on Instagram (modified by author)

In 2016, Max transitioned to Red Bull Racing, where he continued to break records. With a remarkable and poised drive during his debut race for Red Bull in Barcelona, he became the youngest race winner in F1 history at 18 years old.

Max's most notable achievement came in 2021 when he won the Formula One World Championship with Red Bull Racing. The championship was secured during the final lap of the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, where he overtook Lewis Hamilton, solidifying his status as one of the sport's top drivers.

During a 2023 interview with Formula1, the iconic driver expressed his overwhelming emotions after winning his third consecutive driver's world championship, saying:

I can’t stop crying! It’s been since 2021, every day getting up, trying to fight, to train, to put my mind to the task and work as hard as I can with this amazing team. It’s so tough, I think, for anyone. I think the important thing is just how you continue to get up, and you’ve got to continue to dig deep even when you feel like you’re at the bottom of the barrel.

He added:

There’s definitely been days between 2021 and here where I didn’t feel like I was good enough, or whether I was going to get back to where I am today, but the important thing is I had great people around me, continuing to support me… A big, big thank you to everybody back at the factory, everyone here, I love you guys.

What is Max Verstappen’s height?

The F1 driver is 5 feet 11 inches (180 centimetres) tall and weighs approximately 158 pounds (72 kilograms).

FAQs

Who is Max Verstappen? Max is a prominent Dutch racing driver who competes in Formula 1 for Red Bull Racing. What is Max Verstappen’s age? The Formula 1 driver is 26 years old as of August 2024. He was born on 30 September 1997. What is Max Verstappen’s net worth? His alleged net worth is $210 million. Who is the current richest F1 driver? As of 2024, Michael Schumacher is allegedly the richest F1 driver. What is Max Verstappen’s height? He is 5 feet 11 inches (180 centimetres) tall. How old is Max Verstappen? He is 26 years old as of August 2024. Does Max Verstappen have a private jet? Max Verstappen owns a Falcon-900EX private jet.

Max Verstappen’s net worth has grown significantly due to his success in Formula 1, lucrative endorsements, and strategic investments in various fields. As a result, he owns several luxurious cars and a Falcon-900EX jet.

