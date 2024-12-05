Who is the greatest F1 driver of all time? Top 12 most iconic Formula 1 racers

Formula 1 racing is international racing involving open-wheel, single-seater Formula 1 cars. It has been home to many legendary drivers who have defined the sport with their skill, courage, and unrelenting drive to win. Several iconic figures, often hailed as the greatest F1 drivers of all time, are considered legends in the sport.

The information shared below is based on data collected and combined from trusted and reputable sources such as Autosport, Motor Tickets and BBC. It is important to note that they are listed according to the number of wins each driver has recorded in their career. While some are still active, others have long retired.

12 greatest F1 drivers of all time

Formula 1 has long been regarded as the pinnacle of motorsport. Over the decades, the sport has produced legends whose achievements continue to captivate fans worldwide. Here is a look at some of the best best F1 drivers of all time.

F1 driver Number of wins Lewis Hamilton 105 Michael Schumacher 91 Max Verstappen 63 Sebastian Vettel 53 Alain Prost 51 Ayrton Senna 41 Fernando Alonso 32 Nigel Mansell 31 Jackie Stewart 27 Niki Lauda 25 Jim Clark 25 Juan Manuel Fangio 24

1. Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes celebrates on the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Full name: Sir Lewis Carl Davidson Hamilton

Sir Lewis Carl Davidson Hamilton Date of birth : 7 January 1985

: 7 January 1985 Place of birth: Stevenage, United Kingdom

Stevenage, United Kingdom Fun fact(s) : Known for his exceptional overtaking skills and adaptability.

: Known for his exceptional overtaking skills and adaptability. Number of wins : 105

: 105 Pole positions : 104

: 104 Podium finishes: 182

Lewis holds the all-time record for 105 wins, 104 pole positions, and 182 podium finishes in Formula 1. He is the most famous F1 racer with the most podium world records. Lewis Hamilton competes for the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport team.

He is a five-time Formula One world champion with the most career wins, pole positions, and fastest laps. Lewis Hamilton's record-breaking achievements, including his staggering number of victories, have cemented his status as a modern legend in motor racing. His impact extends beyond the track, influencing future generations and the global perception of Formula 1.

2. Michael Schumacher

Michael Schumacher of Germany and Ferrari talk to the media during a Shell Press Conference at the Transamerica Hotel in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Full name: Michael Schumacher

Michael Schumacher Date of birth : 3 January 1969

: 3 January 1969 Place of birth: Hürth, Germany

Hürth, Germany Fun fact(s): Seven-time World Champion, a record that stood for over a decade.

Seven-time World Champion, a record that stood for over a decade. Number of wins: 91

91 Pole positions: 68

68 Podium finishes: 155

Michael Schumacher is renowned for his 91 victories, 68 pole positions, and 155 podium finishes. He is the only driver in F1 history to achieve 100% podium finishing in a single season. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest drivers of all time, having won a record-setting seven Formula One World Drivers' Championship titles.

Schumacher's career was marked by his incredible skill, fierce competitiveness, and unwavering determination. He drove for several teams, including Benetton and Ferrari, where he achieved most of his success.

3. Max Verstappen

F1 World Drivers Champion Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing celebrates in Parc Ferme during the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas.

Full name: Max Emilian Verstappen

Max Emilian Verstappen Date of birth: 30 September 1997

30 September 1997 Place of birth : Hasselt, Belgium

: Hasselt, Belgium Fun fact(s): The youngest driver to win a World Championship.

The youngest driver to win a World Championship. Number of wins: 63

63 Pole positions: 54

54 Podium finishes: 111

The Dutch driver Max Verstappen has amassed 63 wins, 54 pole positions, and 111 podium finishes, solidifying his dominance in Formula 1. Although Max is not the youngest F1 driver, he is the youngest driver start winner of 62 Grands Prix 2016 across 10 seasons for RedBull racing. He is also the youngest paid driver.

His family has deep roots in motorsport: his father, a former Formula One driver from the Netherlands, and his Belgian mother, a competitive karting enthusiast, both share a passion for racing. Max is also one of the highest-paid F1 drivers in the world.

4. Sebastian Vettel

Sebastian Vettel during the Preview match at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace in Interlagos, Brasilien.

Full name: Sebastian Vettel

Sebastian Vettel Date of birth: 3 July 1987

3 July 1987 Place of birth: Heppenheim, Germany

Heppenheim, Germany Fun fact(s): Youngest driver to win four consecutive titles.

Youngest driver to win four consecutive titles. Number of wins: 53

53 Pole positions: 57

57 Podium finishes: 122

Sebastian Vettel is a German racing driver with 53 Grand Prix victories, 57 pole positions, and 122 podium finishes. Vettel began competitive kart racing at age eight. He is among only five Formula One drivers to win at least four World Championships. His title run came from 2010 to 2013 while the German driver raced for Red Bull.

Beyond Formula One, Sebastian Vettel claimed victory in the 2015 Race of Champions, representing Germany. He is also a dedicated environmental and climate activist. Since 2023, Vettel has taken on the role of co-owner of the Germany SailGP Team, further showcasing his commitment to sustainable initiatives in sports.

5. Alain Prost

Former Formula 1 pilot Alain Prost of France during the 2024 French Open - Day 8 at Roland Garros in Paris, France.

Full name: Alain Marie Pascal Prost

Alain Marie Pascal Prost Date of birth: 24 February 1955

24 February 1955 Place of birth: Lorette, France

Lorette, France Fun fact(s): Four-time World Champion; fierce rival of Ayrton Senna.

Four-time World Champion; fierce rival of Ayrton Senna. Number of wins: 51

51 Pole positions: 33

33 Podium finishes: 106

Alain Prost, a French racing driver, secured 51 Grand Prix victories, 33 pole positions, and 106 podium finishes. Prost is a retired French Formula 1 racing driver, widely regarded as one of the greatest in the sport's history. He won four Formula 1 World Championships (1985, 1986, 1989, and 1993).

Prost competed for several teams, including McLaren, Ferrari, and Renault. His intense rivalries with other drivers, notably Ayrton Senna, added drama and excitement to Formula 1 during the 1980s and early 1990s.

6. Ayrton Senna

Ayrton Senna, Grand Prix of Brazil, Interlagos, 28 March 1993.

Full name: Ayrton Senna da Silva

Ayrton Senna da Silva Date of birth: 21 March 1960

21 March 1960 Died : 1 May 1994

: 1 May 1994 Place of birth: São Paulo, State of São Paulo, Brazil

São Paulo, State of São Paulo, Brazil Fun fact(s): Considered by many as the greatest driver of all time.

Considered by many as the greatest driver of all time. Number of wins: 41

41 Pole positions: 65

65 Podium finishes: 80

Ayrton Senna is a legendary Brazilian racing driver. From 1984 to 1994, he achieved 41 Grand Prix victories, 65 pole positions, and 80 podium finishes during his Formula One career. The driver claimed three Formula One World Drivers' Championship titles with McLaren and, at the time of his untimely death, held the record for the most pole positions (65).

Renowned for his raw speed and fearless driving style, Ayrton Senna remains an icon in motorsport and a national hero in Brazil. His masterful performances in wet-weather conditions, such as the 1984 Monaco Grand Prix, 1985 Portuguese Grand Prix, and 1993 European Grand Prix, are legendary in Formula One history.

7. Fernando Alonso

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team, prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit in Las Vegas, United States.

Full name: Fernando Alonso Díaz

Fernando Alonso Díaz Date of birth: 29 July 1981

29 July 1981 Place of birth: Oviedo, Spain

Oviedo, Spain Fun fact(s): Two-time World Champion, a versatile driver with exceptional talent.

Two-time World Champion, a versatile driver with exceptional talent. Number of wins: 32

32 Pole positions: 22

22 Podium finishes: 101

Fernando Alonso has achieved 32 wins, 22 pole positions, and 101 podium finishes. Alonso is a Spanish professional racing driver and one of the most accomplished figures in modern motorsport. He is renowned for his success in Formula One (F1) and his versatility across various racing forms.

The racing driver won the F1 World Championship in 2005 and 2006 with Renault, ending Michael Schumacher's dominant streak and becoming the youngest double world champion.

8. Nigel Mansell

Nigel Mansell attends a Service of Thanksgiving for the life and work of Sir Stirling Moss at Westminster Abbey in London, England.

Full name: Nigel Ernest James Mansell

Nigel Ernest James Mansell Date of birth: 8 August 1953

8 August 1953 Place of birth: Upton upon Severn, United Kingdom

Upton upon Severn, United Kingdom Fun fact(s): Known for his aggressive driving style and intense rivalries.

Known for his aggressive driving style and intense rivalries. Number of wins : 31

: 31 Pole positions: 32

32 Podium finishes: 59

Nigel Mansell is a World Champion who has secured 31 race wins, 32 pole positions, and 59 podium finishes. He is a legendary British racing driver who competed in Formula One from 1980 to 1995. Mansell won the championship with Williams-Renault, dominating the season with a record-breaking nine victories in 16 races.

Mansell remains the only driver in history to hold the titles of the F1 World Championship and the CART Indy Car Championship simultaneously. After retiring from professional racing, Mansell remained active in motorsport, participating in events like the Le Mans 24 Hours and supporting young drivers.

9. Jackie Stewart

Sir Jackie Stewart walks in the paddock during the F1 Grand Prix of Singapore at Marina Bay Street Circuit in Singapore, Singapore.

Full name: S ir John Young "Jackie" Stewart

ir John Young "Jackie" Stewart Date of birth : 11 June 1939

: 11 June 1939 Place of birth: Milton, United Kingdom

Milton, United Kingdom Fun fact(s): Three-time World Champion, a safety advocate and a true gentleman.

Three-time World Champion, a safety advocate and a true gentleman. Number of wins: 27

27 Pole positions: 17

17 Podium finishes: 43

Jackie Stewart is a three-time World Champion who achieved 27 race wins, 17 pole positions, and 43 podium finishes in his remarkable career. Stewart is a legendary Scottish Formula One racing driver, broadcaster, and motorsport executive. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest drivers of all time and a pioneer for safety in the sport.

He was a vocal advocate for improving safety standards in Formula One, leading to significant advancements in track design, car construction, and safety equipment. After his racing career, he became a successful businessman, respected commentator, and analyst for Formula One.

10. Niki Lauda

Racecar driver Niki Lauda is shown here in the pits.

Full name: Andreas Nikolaus "Niki" Lauda

Andreas Nikolaus "Niki" Lauda Date of birth : 22 February 1949

: 22 February 1949 Died : 20 May 2019

: 20 May 2019 Place of birth: Vienna, Austria

Vienna, Austria Fun fact(s): Three-time World Champion; survived a horrific crash in 1976.

Three-time World Champion; survived a horrific crash in 1976. Number of wins: 25

25 Pole positions : 24

: 24 Podium finishes: 54

An Austrian Formula One driver, Niki Lauda secured 25 race wins, 24 pole positions, and 54 podium finishes throughout his career. Lauda is a prominent figure in motorsport history. His remarkable career was defined by his skill, resilience, and pivotal role in F1 as a driver and later as a team executive.

Lauda is perhaps best remembered for surviving a horrific crash at the 1976 German Grand Prix at the Nürburgring. His car caught fire, leaving him with severe burns and damage to his lungs from inhaling toxic fumes. Remarkably, just 42 days after the accident, he returned to racing, displaying incredible courage and determination.

11. Jim Clark

Jim Clark, Grand Prix of Germany, Nurburgring, 01 August 1965.

Full name: James Clark

James Clark Date of birth: 4 March 1936

4 March 1936 Died: 7 April 1968

7 April 1968 Place of birth: Kilmany, Fife, Scotland

Kilmany, Fife, Scotland Fun fact(s): Two-time World Champion, natural talent and pioneer of the sport.

Two-time World Champion, natural talent and pioneer of the sport. Number of wins : 25

: 25 Pole positions : 33

: 33 Podium finishes: 32

Jim Clark is a legendary Scottish racing driver who won 25 Grand Prix, held 33 pole positions, and finished 32nd on the podium. The sports personality was considered one of the most excellent Formula One drivers ever. Clark won the Indianapolis 500 in 1965 with Lotus, becoming the first non-American race winner in 49 years.

Tragically, Clark's life was cut short in 1968 when he died in a Formula Two race at the Hockenheimring. Despite his untimely death, his legacy as a brilliant driver and a true gentleman of the sport lives on.

12. Juan Manuel Fangio

Juan Manuel Fangio, Mecedes W196, Grand Prix of Germany, Hockenheimring, 28 July 1991.

Full name: Juan Manuel Fangio

Juan Manuel Fangio Date of birth: 24 June 1911

24 June 1911 Died : 17 July 1995

: 17 July 1995 Place of birth: Balcarce, Argentina

Balcarce, Argentina Fun fact(s): Five-time World Champion in the 1950s

Five-time World Champion in the 1950s Number of wins: 24

24 Pole positions: 29

29 Podium finishes: 35

Juan Manuel Fangio is an Argentine racing driver who recorded 24 Grand Prix victories, 29 pole positions, and 35 podium finishes. Fangio had a podium finish rate of 95%, had a 50% success score, and got 3rd position only once. He raced for four teams and won the driver's championship for all the teams, a record no other driver has won.

Fangio won the Formula One World Drivers' Championship five times, a record that stood for 46 years until it was surpassed by Michael Schumacher in 2003. His dominance in the 1950s earned him the nickname "El Maestro" (The Master).

Who is the GOAT of F1?

The "GOAT" (Greatest Of All Time) in Formula 1 is a highly debated topic. Some of the top contenders include Lewis Hamilton, Michael Schumacher, Juan Manuel Fangio, and Ayrton Senna.

Who is the current best F1 driver?

As of 2024, Max Verstappen is widely considered the best F1 driver. He has been dominating the sport with consistent victories and impressive performances. His skill, speed, and ability to perform under pressure have solidified his position as the top driver.

Formula 1 racing is quite a complex but diverse and extraordinary sport, with several drivers taking the risk to participate. While many have been celebrated as the greatest F1 drivers of all time, new stars continue to emerge, showcasing incredible talent even at a younger age.

