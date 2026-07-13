Konnor Griffin's wife is Dendy Hogan, an American social influencer and entrepreneur. The couple, who are high school sweethearts from Jackson, Mississippi, began dating in 2020 and got engaged in October 2025. They tied the knot in 2026, at Castle Hill of Oxford in Oxford, Mississippi.

Konnor Griffin and Dendy Hogan at the Fort Fisher 4WD Beach Access near Wilmington, North Carolina. Photo: @konnorgriffin on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

The shortstop for the Pittsburgh Pirates, Konnor Griffin, married his high school sweetheart, Dendy Hogan , on 17 January 2026.

, on 17 January 2026. The couple first met at age 14 and began dating in 2020 before getting engaged on 11 October 2025 .

. Dendy is an entrepreneur, social media influencer, and former varsity cheerleader who runs a luxury dress-rental business called Dendy's Closet .

. Dendy has been a constant supporter of Griffin throughout his rise from a top high school baseball prospect to the Pittsburgh Pirates organisation.

Profile summary

Full name Konnor Thomas Griffin Dendy Barwick Hogan (Dendy Griffin) Gender Male Female Date of birth 24 April 2006 4 October 2006 Age 20 years old (as of 2026) 19 years old (as of July 2026) Zodiac sign Taurus Libra Place of birth Jackson, Mississippi, United States Mississippi, United States Current residence Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States Nationality American American Religion Christianity Christianity Sexuality Straight Straight Height in inches 6'3'' N/A Height in centimetres 190 N/A Weight in pounds 222 N/A Weight in kilograms 100 N/A Hair colour Brown Blonde Eye colour Brown Blue Father Kevin Griffin Reed Hogan Mother Kim Griffin Caroline Hogan Siblings 2 3 Relationship status Married Married Spouse Dendy Hogan Konnor Griffin Education Jackson Preparatory School Jackson Preparatory School Profession Professional baseball player Entrepreneur, social media influencer Social media Instagram Instagram

Get to know Konnor Griffin's wife, Dendy Hogan

Dendy Barwick Hogan, now known as Dendy Griffin, was born on 4 October 2006 in Jackson, Mississippi, United States, where she grew up. She is 19 years old as of 2026, and her zodiac sign is Libra.

Dendy is the daughter of Dr. Reed Hogan III and Caroline Ridgway Hogan from Jackson, Mississippi. Her father is a prominent gastroenterologist in the Jackson/Flowood, Mississippi area. She grew up alongside three siblings.

Dendy attended Jackson Preparatory School, where she was an integral member of the varsity cheerleading squad. According to The Northside Sun, she is studying health, nutrition, and exercise at the University of Southern Mississippi.

Dendy works as a lifestyle social media influencer and entrepreneur. She launched a luxury dress rental business called Dendy's Closet.

Konnor Griffin and Dendy Hogan in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States. Photo: @dendy.griffin on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Inside Konnor Griffin and Dendy Hogan’s relationship

Konnor Griffin's baseball career has attracted plenty of attention, but his relationship with Dendy Hogan has also become a topic of interest among fans. The couple have been together since they were teenagers, long before Griffin became one of baseball's top prospects. Below is a closer look at their relationship timeline:

2020: Griffin and Hogan start dating

According to Sports Illustrated, Konnor Griffin and Dendy Hogan began dating in November 2020 in Mississippi when they were both teenagers. Griffin was just 14 years old at the time. Hogan was a varsity cheerleader at Jackson Preparatory School, where Griffin played baseball.

Konnor Griffin and Dendy Hogan in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States. Photo: @dendy.griffin on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

2022 – 2024: Griffin and Hogan attend events together

During high school, the couple attended major milestones together, including high school homecomings and proms. They frequently shared photos of birthdays, school events, and other special moments on social media, giving fans occasional glimpses into their relationship.

July 2024: Dendy supports Griffin's MLB journey

In July 2024, Dendy Hogan supported Konnor Griffin during his MLB Draft moment. Griffin was selected ninth overall by the Pittsburgh Pirates, and Dendy stood with him and his family at the event.

She marked the occasion with social media posts celebrating his achievement, showing her role as a steady presence in his career. In an August 2024 August Instagram post, Dendy shared:

Some of the BEST DAYS EVER watching @konnor_griffin22 ’s dreams come true. Praying for you every step of the way. I’m so proud of you and will always be your biggest fan! Go Pirates

Konnor Griffin and Dendy Hogan in Rome, Georgia, United States. Photo: @konnorgriffin on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

October 2025: Griffin and Hogan get engaged

After several years of dating, on 11 October 2025, Griffin proposed during a beachside getaway at the Fort Fisher 4WD Beach Access near Wilmington, North Carolina. The couple announced their engagement on social media, sharing beachside photos of the special moment. On Instagram, Konnor captioned:

10•11•25 We’re engaged! The best day of our lives. Thank you Lord for this love. Let’s get married!

January 2026: Griffin and Hogan tie the knot

Konnor Griffin at Nationals Park on 3 July 2026 in Washington, DC. Photo: G Fiume

Source: Getty Images

Griffin and Hogan married on 17 January 2026, at the Castle Hill of Oxford in Mississippi, just months before Griffin made his Major League Baseball debut with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The couple wed in a winter ceremony featuring a custom "Griffin Field" design setup and a fireworks display. They later spent their honeymoon in Mexico before Griffin reported to Spring Training. In a July 2026 interview with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Konnor Griffin spoke about the important role Dendy Hogan has played in his life, stating:

She’s been my partner since eighth grade. We’ve been together for over six years. It was time to finally pull the trigger and have her here by my side full-time.

Konnor Griffin and Dendy Hogan in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States. Photo: @dendy.griffin on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Speaking about planning the wedding, Griffin added:

We did it in three-and-a-half months. Her family was awesome. She was awesome. My family was awesome, too. Everyone was a great team, and we put on a great wedding together.

May 2026: Griffin shares how much it means to have Dendy

In a May 2026 interview with TribLive, Griffin shared how much it means to have Dendy by his side as he began his Major League Baseball career. He said:

It’s awesome. Better than going back to the hotel room with no one to talk to. My person is there. I look up, and she’s in the stands. It’s a sense of comfort. It’s the reason we got married. We wanted to travel together and do this life together. It’s definitely a blessing for me.

Konnor Griffin with his wife Dendy Hogan in 2024. Photo: @konnorgriffin on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

June 2026: Dendy celebrates Griffin's first MLB season

In June 2026, Dendy celebrated the midpoint of his first MLB season with a heartfelt Instagram post reflecting on his journey and their gratitude for the experience. She captioned:

Halfway through baseball season! It’s hard to put into words how incredible the past few months have been watching Konnor live out a lifelong dream. We are so thankful for the Pirates community and can not wait to see what else God has in store!

FAQs

Who is Konnor Griffin? Konnor Griffin is an American professional baseball shortstop for the Pittsburgh Pirates in Major League Baseball (MLB). Is Konnor Griffin married? The baseball star is married to his long-time girlfriend and high school sweetheart, Dendy Hogan. When did Konnor Griffin get married? Konnor and Dendy tied the knot on 17 January 2026 at Castle Hill of Oxford in Mississippi. What does Dendy Griffin do? Dendy has built her own identity beyond the baseball spotlight as a lifestyle social media influencer and entrepreneur. Where is Dendy Hogan from? She was born and raised in Jackson, Mississippi, United States. How old is Konnor Griffin's wife? Dendy Hogan is 19 years old as of 2026. She was born on 4 October 2006. Who are Dendy Griffin's parents? Her parents are Dr. Reed Hogan III and Caroline Ridgway Hogan. How long have Konnor Griffin and his wife been together? The couple has been together for almost 6 years, since November 2020.

Konnor Griffin and Dendy Hogan have been together since their early teenage years. Their relationship has grown alongside Griffin's rise from a high school baseball standout to one of baseball's brightest young stars.

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