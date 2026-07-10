Latto and 21 Savage’s relationship has been surrounded by speculation, subtle hints, and public curiosity since 2020. For years, they kept their relationship private, but subtle clues through professional collaborations, social media engagements, and public comments revealed their connection. Latto confirmed the romance in September 2025.

Latto attends Big Mama Pop-Up (L). 21 Savage attends What Happened To The Streets (WHTTS) Art Exhibition & Reception Works (R). Photo: Prince Williams (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Latto and 21 Savage were first rumoured to be dating in August 2020 when they collaborated on the song Pull It .

when they collaborated on the song . They remained silent about the dating rumours despite being spotted together on multiple occasions until Latto confirmed it in September 2025.

Latto announced her pregnancy while releasing her album Big Mama , and later, she welcomed her daughter with 21 Savage in May 2026 .

, and later, . Before her relationship with 21 Savage, Latto dated Bandit Gang Marco in her teens before being romantically linked to Key Glock in 2020.

Profile summary

Full name Alyssa Michelle Stephens Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph Nickname Latto 21 Savage Gender Female Male Date of birth 22 December 1998 22 October 1992 Age (as of July 2026) 27 years old 33 years old Zodiac sign Capricorn Libra Place of birth Columbus, Ohio, USA London, England, UK Current residence Atlanta, Georgia, USA Atlanta, Georgia, USA Nationality American British-American Ethnicity Mixed Mixed Religion Christianity Christianity Sexuality Straight Straight Height in feet 5'6" 6' Height in centimetres 168 183 Weight in pounds 155 165 Weight in kilograms 70 75 Hair colour Black Black Eye colour Dark brown Dark brown Mother Shayne Stephens Heather Carmillia Joseph Father Misti Pitts Kevin Cornelius Emmons Relationship status Dating Dating Partner 21 Savage Latto Children 1 1 School Lovejoy High School Profession Rapper, singer, songwriter Rapper, songwriter, record producer Instagram @latto @21savage Facebook @BigLatto @21Savage X (Twitter) @Latto @21savage

Latto and 21 Savage’s relationship timeline

Latto and 21 Savage’s romance has been a topic of discussion among hip-hop fans since 2020. They were rumoured to be dating, but the two kept mum about their relationship status until 2025, when it became public. Here is a look at the key moments that shaped their relationship timeline.

August 2020: Latto and 21 Savage team up for their first song

21 Savage attends 21 Savage The 7th Annual Birthday Celebration 2008-2013 Era at Underground Atlanta in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Prince Williams

Source: Getty Images

The first time Latto and 21 Savage were linked was in August 2020, when they collaborated on the song Pull Up. Since it was a professional collaboration, no one saw it turning into a romantic relationship later. It marked the beginning of their long-term connection.

April 2021: Latto and 21 Savage are spotted on vacation, sparking dating rumours

Following their collaboration, the rappers sparked romance rumors after being spotted together on multiple occasions. They reportedly went on vacation in Puerto Rico for Latto’s birthday before they were photographed together at an undisclosed location, spending a good time.

March 2022: Latto and 21 Savage collaborated on their second song

Rapper Latto performs onstage during the YFN Lucci and Friends Welcome Home concert at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Despite the ongoing rumours about them, neither of the rappers opened the lid about the nature of their relationship. In fact, they added fuel to the fire by collaborating on their second song, Wheelie, released in March 2022.

In a reported interview, Latto discussed her working relationship with 21 Savage when they collaborated on their second song, referring to him as one of the best artists from Atlanta. She said:

21 Savage is one of the male Atlanta artists running it, and then I’m the female running it, hands down. I think it’s just that Atlanta chemistry. I’ve opened up for 21 way back in the day. I was probably 15, 16, or something like that.

December 2022: 21 Savage denies dating a celebrity girlfriend

While fans continued to speculate about a romance between 21 Savage and Latto, the Rich Flex rapper appeared to dismiss the rumours during an interview on Clubhouse. He claimed that he was not dating any celebrity girlfriend at the time.

February 2023: The two acquire tattoos suggesting they are an item

In what was considered a major hint about their secret relationship, rapper Latto got a new tattoo behind her ear that read “Shéyaa” in red ink. The name is 21 Savage’s legal name. Later, 21 Savage also got a matching tattoo behind his ear that read “Alyssa” in red ink, referring to Latto’s birth name.

August 2024: Latto dismisses dating rumours

21 Savage performs during day two of Wireless Festival 2024 at Finsbury Park in London, England. Photo: Joseph Okpako

Source: Getty Images

During the promotion of her album Sugar Honey Iced Tea, Latto sat down for an interview with Apple Music’s Ebro, where she addressed speculations about her relationship status. She said:

It ain’t really nobody’s business. Like, listen to the music, and you’ll know what you need to know.

September 2025: Latto confirms relationship with 21 Savage

While in New York City, Latto caught up with a TMZ reporter and talked about her fashion before being asked whether she was tired of the dating rumours involving 21 Savage. The Big Energy rapper responded:

No. My man, my man, my man.

Latto also revealed that she was waiting to have dinner with 21 Savage and referred to him as her husband.

December 2025: Latto and 21 Savage collaborate on their third song

Latto appears on an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. Photo: Charles Sykes

Source: Getty Images

The two rappers teamed up for their third collaboration, Pop It. After Latto confirmed their relationship, the song’s lyrics revealed more about their romance. Furthermore, 21 Savage appeared to open up about his relationship with Latto in his lyrics for the song If Only.

March 2026: Latto announces pregnancy

While announcing her album Big Mama, Latto also revealed that she was pregnant. The album cover featured the rapper with a baby bump while holding a cub. Later that month, during an interview with PAPER magazine, Latto expressed contentment with her relationship and said she preferred to keep it low-key. She told the magazine

I’ve been with my man for years now, and it ain’t going nowhere. To me, that’s clearly a result of me moving and operating how I do.

She added:

I’m my own person outside of my relationship as well. I don’t want to make that the forefront of my existence, my career. I got a man at home, I’m happy, and I’m well taken care of, and that’s about all anyone needs to know.

May 2026: Latto and 21 Savage welcome their first child together

In an Instagram video capturing her pregnancy journey, Latto shared several memorable moments, including the gender reveal and baby shower, with 21 Savage by her side. Later that month, the rapper shared an Instagram post featuring photos and a video of herself with her baby in a stroller, confirming that she had welcomed her child. Latto and 21 Savage welcomed a daughter, although her exact date of birth remains unknown.

Latto has attracted public interest not only for her music but also for her dating history. Over the years, the rapper has been linked to a few names, although she has kept most details about her personal life private. Here is a look at Latto's dating history before 21 Savage.

Bandit Gang Marco (2015 - 2017)

Bandit Gang Marco poses for various pictures. Photo: @banditgvngmvrco on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Latto’s relationship with rapper Bandit Gang Marco began during her teenage years, before she started her music career, making it one of her earliest known romances. The two were reportedly together for approximately two years between 2015 and 2017.

In an interview with DJ Smallz Eyes, Latto revealed that she started dating Bandit Gang Marco when she was 17 and even featured him on a song. She also explained that the breakup was mutual and amicable because they had both grown apart.

Key Glock

Rapper Key Glock visits The Baller Alert Show with Ferrari Simmons & BT at iHeartRadio Studios in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Prince Williams

Source: Getty Images

In 2020, Latto was rumoured to be in a relationship with rapper Key Glock, whose real name is Markeyvius LaShun Cathey. The dating speculation emerged after the two collaborated on the 2019 track HYS, but they later denied being romantically involved.

During an interview on the Big Facts podcast, Latto denied ever being in a relationship with the Russian Cream rapper. On another platform, Key Glock also confirmed that the speculation was untrue.

FAQs

Who is Big Latto dating? She is in a relationship with rapper 21 Savage. Their relationship has been rumoured since 2020, but they confirmed it in 2025. When did Latto and 21 Savage start dating? The exact date when their relationship started is unknown, as they kept the relationship secret, but Latto confirmed they were dating in 2025. Do Latto and 21 Savage have a baby? The two are parents to a daughter born in May 2026. Who did Latto date before 21 Savage? She dated rapper Bandit Gang Marco for two years in her teens before being linked to Atlanta rapper Key Glock, and they both denied ever being in a relationship. Did Latto get a tattoo for 21 Savage? She reportedly got a tattoo that read "Shéyaa" behind her ear, which is 21 Savage’s legal name. What songs have Latto and 21 Savage collaborated on? The two rappers have collaborated on three songs: Pull Up, Wheelie, and Pop It. Are Latto and 21 Savage married? Although Latto has referred to 21 Savage as her husband in public comments, there has been no official confirmation that they are legally married.

21 Savage’s relationship with Latto started with professional collaborations before gradually developing into a romantic connection. After years of speculation, the two eventually confirmed their relationship and later welcomed a daughter. Despite being high-profile figures, Latto and 21 Savage have continued to keep much of their love life private.

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Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng