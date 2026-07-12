Nigeria's Short Visit Visas allow travel for up to 90 days across various fields, including business, tourism, and academic exchanges

The application pathways are strictly split between traditional embassy processing and a digital e-Visa platform

The Nigeria Immigration Service notes that all short-stay visas issued via the e-Visa channel are strictly non-extendable

Navigating international travel requirements can be a daunting task, but understanding the specific entry pathways provided by host nations makes all the difference. For travelers looking to visit Nigeria, the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) provides a structured framework under its current visa policy.

Short Visit Visas are designed specifically for individuals who intend to stay in the country for a period not exceeding three months (90 days).

Nigeria's Interior minister who oversees the immigration services. Photo: TundeOlubunmi-Ojo

Source: Facebook

These visas cater to a broad spectrum of purposes, including tourism, business meetings, conferences, academic exchange programs, sports, entertainment, and humanitarian relief works.

The application architecture divides these short-term entry permits into two channels: the Short Visit Visa (Embassy) and the Short Visit Visa (e-Visa).

The chosen channel determines exactly where your application is processed and how long you can stay.

A critical distinction between the two streams is flexibility: while certain embassy-issued short-stay visas allow for processing extensions, all visa classes obtained through the e-Visa platform are strictly non-extendable once you are in the country.

1. Short Visit Visa (Embassy)

These visas must be applied for and processed directly through a Nigerian Embassy, High Commission, or Consulate in your country of domicile before traveling.

They generally handle more specialized administrative roles, non-accredited diplomatic assignments, long-term multiple-entry social visits, or specialized non-governmental operations.

1. Diplomatic Visa (Non-accredited)

Issued to non-accredited foreign diplomats entering Nigeria for official business on a short-term basis.

Applicants are required to present a valid diplomatic or official passport along with a supporting Note Verbale from their home country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. It permits attendance at official meetings, conferences, and seminars for up to 90 days, but does not permit employment or extension privileges.

The Nigeria Immigration Service has different visa categories for different situations and circumstances. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

2. Transit Without Visa (TWOV)

Designed strictly for travelers routing through Nigerian airports who will remain airside within the terminal building for a duration not exceeding 48 hours. This facility requires an onward ticket to a third destination and does not grant legal entry past border control into Nigerian territory. No extensions or family attachments are permitted.

3. Visiting Visa – Multiple Entry

Granted on a reciprocal basis to foreign nationals who require regular social visits to family and friends in Nigeria. Typically issued with a total validity of up to five years, it allows a maximum stay of up to 180 days per entry. Applicants must submit a formal invitation letter, proof of the host's legal immigration status, bank statements, and confirmed return flight details. Employment of any kind is prohibited.

4. Journalist Visa

A dedicated visa class reserved for international journalists, reporters, and media crews traveling to Nigeria for short-term media coverage, interviews, or journalistic projects. It requires official media accreditation alongside the standard security clearances.

5. Cleric Visa

Issued specifically to foreign religious officials traveling to Nigeria to conduct or participate in religious services, seminars, or major faith-based conferences.

While the visa itself has an outer validity of up to 90 days, the maximum permitted stay upon arrival is capped at 30 days. Requirements include a formal invitation letter from an established Nigerian religious institution, proof of funds, and a return ticket.

6. Medical Tourism Visa

Tailored for foreign individuals seeking specialized medical treatment in Nigeria, or those traveling as an essential medical companion to a patient.

It allows an initial entry of up to 90 days, which can be extended up to 180 days if verified clinical updates prove ongoing treatment is necessary. Applicants must provide a hospital referral letter, proof of sufficient financial sustenance, and accommodation details.

7. Religious Tourism Visa

A visa pathway engineered for foreign pilgrims and travelers visiting recognized religious sites, historical monuments, or holy grounds across Nigeria.

8. Humanitarian Services Visa

Available to international aid workers and personnel traveling to engage in voluntary, non-profit humanitarian interventions across specialized communities.

9. Staff of INGO Visa

A specialized embassy-track visa issued to international staff members deployed by registered International Non-Governmental Organizations (INGOs) to oversee or execute regional projects within Nigeria.

10. Staff of NGO Visa

Issued to personnel of local or regionally operating Non-Governmental Organizations traveling to Nigeria for short-term administrative or field operations.

2. Short Visit Visa (e-Visa)

The e-Visa channel is a digital application platform where travelers upload their credentials, complete processing payments, and receive an e-Visa Approval Letter via email before arrival. These visas are streamlined for rapid business, tourism, and casual transit, but they cannot be extended beyond their initial approved duration.

11. Transit Visa

Grants brief entry (ranging from one to seven days) to travelers who must leave the airport terminal while transitioning onward to another destination. It enables short transit-related lodging and activities, requiring a valid passport, an onward ticket, and a valid visa for the final destination.

12. Business – Single Entry Visa

Allows a maximum 30-day stay for core business-related activities, such as corporate meetings, conferences, contract negotiations, marketing, and trade fairs. Applicants must present a valid passport, a return ticket, and a formal invitation letter from a registered Nigerian company accompanied by its Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) certificate.

13. Business – Frequently Travelled Business Executives

A premium e-Visa category designed to ease border entries for high-profile multinational executives, investors, and business leaders who maintain frequent commercial ties and projects within Nigeria.

14. Tourism Visa

Issued to international tourists wishing to visit Nigeria for leisure, cultural exploration, vacations, or casual visits to family and friends. It grants a maximum stay of 30 to 90 days and requires proof of hotel reservations or a host address alongside evidence of sufficient travel funds.

15. Sports Visa

A specialized short-stay e-Visa for professional athletes, coaches, referees, and sports administrators traveling to Nigeria to participate in continental tournaments, friendly matches, trials, or athletic events.

16. Creative Arts Visa

Tailored for artists, musicians, actors, stage performers, and cultural creatives traveling to participate in concerts, film shoots, art exhibitions, festivals, or industry collaborations.

17. Study Tour Visa

Issued to international students, scholars, or corporate course participants entering Nigeria for brief educational tours, field studies, or industrial observations, usually capped at a maximum of 30 days.

18. Academic Exchange Programme Visa

Caters to foreign students, scholars, and guest lecturers traveling to collaborate on joint academic research, deliver guest lectures, or participate in structured intellectual exchanges at approved Nigerian universities.

19. International Cultural Exchange Visa

Designed for participants in cross-border cultural exchange programs aimed at promoting international heritage, bilateral relations, and multicultural exhibitions.

20. Emergency/Relief Work Visa

An expedited e-Visa option for technical experts, engineers, and disaster response personnel deployed to handle sudden industrial breakdowns, infrastructure emergencies, or regional relief works.

21. Returning Holders of Foreign Passports Who are Nigerians by Birth

A dedicated category for individuals who were born in Nigeria but currently hold foreign passports and citizenships. This visa acknowledges their heritage, allowing swift entry for up to 30 days for social visits or family reunions without the extensive documentation required of standard foreign nationals.

22. Visiting Visa – Single Entry

A single-use social visa processed online for foreign nationals invited by Nigerian residents or citizens for short-term family visits. It permits a stay of up to 30 days within its 90-day validity window.

23. Business – Multiple Entry Visa

An e-Visa option tailored for international consultants, contractors, and corporate representatives who need to make multiple short entries into Nigeria over a designated period to monitor business investments or ongoing negotiations.

Step-by-step guide for contactless passport renewal

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerians living outside the country can now renew their passports through the Nigeria Immigration Service's Contactless Passport Application System following the release of an updated application guide.

The Nigeria Immigration Service announced the revised process on its official X account, urging eligible Nigerians in the diaspora to use the digital platform to complete passport renewal without visiting a diplomatic mission for biometric capture.

Source: Legit.ng