TikTok star Peller has revealed he quietly enrolled in marriage counselling ahead of his white wedding with Jarvis

The content creator explained why fans have not seen him online as often in recent weeks

Peller also disclosed that he purchased a $36,000 TV van for the wedding so supporters worldwide can follow the ceremony

Popular Nigerian TikTok creator Hamzat Habeeb Adelaja, better known as Peller, has shared details of a personal decision he believes will strengthen his relationship with his fiancée, Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, popularly known as Jarvis.

The social media personality, who recently regained freedom from detention, revealed that he has been attending private marriage counselling sessions ahead of their highly anticipated white wedding.

Peller says he has quietly enrolled in marriage counselling ahead of his white wedding with Jarvis. Photos: Peller.

Source: Instagram

Peller made the disclosure during a recent livestream while explaining why his online activity has reduced in recent weeks.

According to the content creator, his absence from social media was intentional because he has been investing time in preparing for married life.

Rather than spending every moment creating online content, Peller said he chose to focus on learning how to become a better husband.

"I have been attending marriage counselling privately to learn how to treat Jarvis properly. That is why I have not been active on social media like before," he said.

Peller also disclosed another major investment ahead of the ceremony.

According to him, he has purchased a television broadcast van worth $36,000 to ensure fans across the world can watch the wedding live.

The TikTok sensation explained that he wants supporters from different countries to be part of the celebration even if they cannot attend physically.

The revelation comes shortly after the couple officially announced that their white wedding will hold on August 1, 2026.

The duo recently celebrated their traditional marriage in Benin City, Edo State, with videos and photos from the colourful ceremony attracting widespread attention online.

Watch the X video of Peller talking about his marriage counselling

Reactions trail Peller's confession about his upcoming marriage

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@Dorren06 stated:

"Peller oo. Werey Guy. He said he bought $36k TV van so that the whole Nigeria can watch their wedding live . Na small pickin dey worry Peller"

@goa_nation1 stated:

"See money imagine this guy use am invest in himself first, Invest in your education,your look and other important things but then it’s not my money."

@Naovadose4u shared:

"Una see the problem and mentality they have created in his head “ How to treat Jarvis properly “ he forgots Jarvis too needs to learn how to treat him properly. Them don white wash and sand fill this young man brain."

Peller discloses that he purchased a $36,000 TV van for the wedding. Photo: Peller.

Source: Instagram

Victor Osimhen pledges support for Peller's wedding

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Peller shared a moment of joy during a video call with Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen.

The football star congratulated Peller and his partner, Jarvis, ahead of their upcoming wedding ceremony.

Osimhen offered prayers for the couple and asked the streamer to send the bank account details and his own Aso Ebi package.

The striker noted that his representatives would attend the event to support the couple even if his busy football schedule prevents him from being there in person.

Source: Legit.ng