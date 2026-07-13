How Aida Victoria Merlano reinvented her public image amid political controversy

Aida Victoria Merlano rose to public attention after her mother's dramatic escape from custody during a major political corruption scandal. Rather than remain defined by the controversy, she reinvented her public image, building a successful career as a digital content creator, streamer, and social media influencer.

Aída Victoria Merlano sits in a car beside a bouquet of red roses. Photo: @aidavictoriam (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

Aida Victoria Merlano's parents are José Antonio Manzaneda Vergara and Aída Merlano Rebolledo .

and . She was thrust into intense global scrutiny following her mother's cinematic escape from authorities in October 2019 .

. Aída was born and raised in Barranquilla, Colombia.

Profile summary

Full name Aída Victoria Merlano Manzaneda Gender Female Date of birth 21 April 1999 Age 27 years old (as of 2026) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Barranquilla, Colombia Current residence Barranquilla, Colombia Nationality Colombian Ethnicity Hispanic Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 128 Weight in kilograms 58 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Father José Antonio Manzaneda Vergara Mother Aída Merlano Rebolledo Relationship status Single Children 1 College Universidad Libre de Barranquilla Profession Digital content creator, social media influencer, streamer Instagram @aidavictoriam Facebook @aidavictoriafb X @aidavictoriam

Victoria Merlano's biography

The digital content creator was born on 21 April 1999 in Barranquilla, Colombia. She is 27 years old as of 2026, and her zodiac sign is Taurus. Aida Victoria is the daughter of José Antonio Manzaneda Vergara, a tax specialist and businessman, and Aída Merlano Rebolledo.

Aida's mother is a well-known Colombian politician and former senator who made global headlines in 2019 following a dramatic prison escape. Aida also has one younger brother, Esteban Merlano.

Originally named Karolyne Manzaneda Merlano, Aida legally changed her name to Aída Victoria Merlano Manzaneda in early 2019 to honour her mother. She has since been known professionally as Aída Victoria Merlano.

Explore Aída Victoria's educational background

Aída Victoria studied law for six semesters at Universidad Libre de Barranquilla before completing two semesters of psychology. She later paused her university education to focus on her growing career in digital media. Aída also completed a diploma in sexuality and another in human rights.

Top five facts about Aida Victoria Merlano. Photo: @aidavictoriam/Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

During an Instagram Live Q&A in January 2021, Victoria explained her decision. As reported by KienyKe, she said:

I completed six semesters of law, two of psychology, a diploma in sexuality, and another in human rights. The thing is, for now, I don't expect to finish any degree right now, but I do in the future.

Although she did not complete either degree, Aída said she hopes to return to her studies in the future and shared that her long-term goal is to become a psychosexual therapist.

What does Aida Victoria do?

Aída Victoria Merlano is a digital content creator, social media influencer, and streamer known for her outspoken personality and candid commentary. She gained widespread attention in late 2019 following her mother's political scandal and escape from custody.

Aída Victoria Merlano photographed during a portrait shoot. Photo: @aidavictoriam (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Rather than stepping away from the spotlight, Aída built a strong online presence and attracted a large audience across Latin America. As of this writing, she has more than 9 million Instagram followers, over 3.5 million on TikTok, more than 2.5 million on Facebook, and over 381,000 on X.

Her content focuses on relationships, emotional independence, personal development, fashion, daily life, and her business ventures. Reflecting on the public scrutiny and legal challenges she has faced, Aída said in a restricted Instagram video, as reported by VICE in October 2021:

Despite getting up every day knowing that I can go to jail for 21 years, I am happy because I have the conviction that happiness is a decision that one makes every day. Be happy today because you do not know what will happen tomorrow.

In addition to creating content, Aída has expanded her career into commercial modelling, digital entrepreneurship, and interactive streaming.

Who is Aida Victoria Merlano's husband?

Aída Victoria Merlano is not currently married, although her relationships have frequently attracted public attention. Her most recent high-profile relationship was with Colombian entrepreneur and digital creator Juan David Tejada, known online as El Agropecuario.

Aída Victoria Merlano and Juan David Tejada smile at each other. Photo: @colombiafans01 (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

While many believed they were simply dating, Tejada surprised followers during an Instagram Q&A in January 2025 by revealing that the couple had already married in a private Indigenous ceremony. As reported by La Opinión, he said:

We got married in an Indigenous ceremony months ago. We didn't say anything because people criticize everything.

The marriage, however, was short-lived. The couple welcomed their first child, a son named Emiliano, on 29 July 2025 but separated three days later. Aída chose not to announce the breakup immediately, saying she wanted to protect her peace during the early weeks of motherhood.

In September 2025, Aída addressed the split on her Instagram Stories, as reported by Semana:

There’s no statement to make. I simply separated and matured enough not to want to make my breakup a media circus.

She added:

On the other hand, I had only been postpartum for 3 days when I made the decision, so I wanted to get out of my postpartum period and feel like myself again to announce it, because I didn't want the controversy and noise to damage my motherhood, and I think I succeeded because Emi and I spent those weeks, which are so hard and difficult, very full of love and away from the chaos

Aída Victoria Merlano poses with her child beside a luxury SUV. Photo: @aidavictoriam (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Before her relationship with Tejada, Aída was in a highly publicised, on-and-off relationship with Colombian streamer Westcol (Luis Villa). She later described the breakup as one of the most painful experiences of her life.

What happened to Aída Victoria Merlano?

Aída Victoria's life remains closely tied to the legal consequences of her mother's 2019 escape. Colombian prosecutors said that Aída Victoria, who was 19 at the time, played a key role in helping her mother escape from a dental office in Bogotá.

According to prosecutors, Aída Victoria and her 17-year-old brother deliberately distracted the prison guard assigned to watch their mother. They also claimed the siblings secretly brought in the tools used for the escape, including a cell phone and a heavy red climbing rope hidden inside her younger brother's backpack, which was not searched.

The judge found Aída Victoria guilty of helping with the escape and of making the crime more serious by involving a minor. In March 2024, the Superior Tribunal of Bogotá increased her sentence from house arrest to 13 years and 8 months in prison, without the option of serving it under home detention.

Aída Victoria Merlano is pictured inside a Mercedes-Benz G-Class. Photo: @aidavictoriam (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Despite the ruling, her legal team appealed the case to the Supreme Court of Justice. As a result, she has remained free while waiting for the court's final decision.

Even with the ongoing legal battle and public attention, Aída Victoria has continued to speak openly with her followers. During a widely watched interview with Diva Rebeca in May 2025, while expecting her first child, she shared her thoughts about her legal situation:

Imagine if in a month, two months, or a year I have to go to jail. Imagine if my last days of freedom were spent in fear of going to jail, and I couldn't enjoy them. If I'm afraid now, I'd live tormented. I can't change my circumstances, but I can change the fear with which I face them. I want to be happy and for my days to be worthwhile. Whatever God wills, happens.

Aida Victoria Merlano posing against a dark background. Photo: @aidavictoriafb (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

FAQs

Who is Aida Victoria Merlano? She is a Colombian digital content creator, social media influencer, and streamer. What is Aida Victoria Merlano's age? The content creator is 27 years old as of 2026. She was born on 21 April 1999. What is Aida Victoria Merlano known for? She is best known for gaining public attention after her mother's 2019 escape from custody and becoming a leading Colombian digital creator. Who are Aida Victoria Merlano's parents? Her parents are José Antonio Manzaneda Vergara and Aída Merlano Rebolledo. Is Aida Victoria Merlano married or single? Aida Victoria is currently single after publicly separating from her former partner, Juan David Tejada. Does Aida Victoria Merlano have children? She has a son named Emiliano. What is Aida Victoria Merlano's height? The digital content creator is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres) tall.

Aída Victoria Merlano is best known for her work as a digital content creator and social media influencer. She has built a large audience by sharing content about lifestyle, relationships, and personal growth. As her online presence continues to expand, she remains a prominent figure in Colombia's digital media industry.

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Source: Legit.ng