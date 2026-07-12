Hon. Philip Agbese said ministers and the Accountant-General's office are better placed to address lawmakers' budget queries than the president

Agbese's remarks followed a divisive motion by an Abia lawmaker seeking to summon President Tinubu over poor budget implementation

The Reps deputy spokesperson also praised Speaker Abbas Tajudeen for his handling of last Wednesday's rowdy plenary session

Abuja, FCT - The House of Representatives does not need President Bola Tinubu to appear before it to address concerns over the national budget, the chamber's Deputy Spokesperson, Hon. Philip Agbese, said on Sunday, July 12.

Agbese made the position known during a briefing with select journalists in Abuja, days after a fractious plenary session on Wednesday, July 8, exposed deep divisions among lawmakers over how to handle budget implementation concerns, particularly those relating to constituency projects.

House Doesn't Need Tinubu to Resolve Budget Issues, Reps Deputy Spokesperson Says

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Legit.ng gathers that the trouble began when Hon. Mascot Ikwechegh, a lawmaker from Abia state, moved a motion seeking to summon the President to explain the poor state of budget execution. The motion split the chamber, drawing vocal support from some members and sharp resistance from others. Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, who presided over the session, intervened by pointing out that Ikwechegh had introduced a prayer that was absent from the original version of the motion he had submitted before plenary began.

"It is a complete deviation from the copy you gave me," the Speaker told him.

Who should answer budget questions in Nigeria?

Agbese argued that ministers and heads of ministries, departments and agencies, together with the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation, carry direct responsibility for budget implementation and are therefore the appropriate officials to face legislative scrutiny.

"The House does not need Mr President to appear before it to resolve budget-related issues. The relevant ministers and the Office of the Accountant-General are the right people to answer questions members are asking because they are directly involved in budget implementation," he said.

He added that the National Assembly holds constitutional oversight authority over government expenditure, and that the House intends to continue engaging the relevant officials to ensure funds earmarked for constituency projects and other budget lines are fully disbursed.

Agbese praises Speaker Abbas

Agbese also used the occasion to commend Speaker Abbas for his conduct during the contentious session, describing his handling of the proceedings as a mark of genuine parliamentary leadership.

"Speaker Abbas showed rare leadership as the presiding officer. He handled the proceedings with calmness, fairness and a clear commitment to protecting the integrity of the House," Agbese said.

On a separate matter, Agbese dismissed calls to cancel the NASS Open Week scheduled for July 14, insisting the annual event initiated under the 10th House would proceed as planned. He said members remained committed to their legislative duties regardless of current tensions within the chamber.

"NASS open week has come to stay. It has helped to showcase our activities to major stakeholders across the globe including cooperation from other parliamentary institutions and partners," he said.

Source: Legit.ng