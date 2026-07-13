Who is Rob Rausch dating? Why the star is keeping his romance private

Who is Rob Rausch dating? Although Rob Rausch actively protects his personal life, fans have heavily linked him to Kansas City esthetician Chloe Chen. The Love Island USA alum previously sparked dating rumours with several high-profile reality stars, including Maura Higgins, Leah Kateb, and Andrea Carmona.

Rob Rausch on an episode of The Traitors Season 4 (L) and on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (R). Photo: @robert_rausch on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Rob Rausch confirmed his relationship status during The Traitors Season 4 reunion in February 2026 .

Season 4 reunion in . Internet sleuths link him to Chloe Chen , a Kansas City esthetician, though Rob keeps her identity private.

, a Kansas City esthetician, though Rob keeps her identity private. His most notable on-screen romance was a dramatic coupling with Leah Kateb on Love Island USA .

on . Despite speculation regarding Rob's chemistry with Maura Higgins, the pair are just friends.

Profile summary

Full name Robert Kelley Wilson Rausch Gender Male Date of birth 1 September 1998 Age 27 years old (as of July 2026) Place of birth Florence, Alabama, United States Current residence Alabama, United States Nationality American Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'1" Height in centimetres 185 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Mother Jennifer Rausch Father Robert Rausch Siblings 3 Relationship status Dating School Shoals Christian School University University of North Alabama Profession Reality TV star, professional snake wrangler Instagram @robert_rausch TiKTok @robert_kelley

Who is Rob Rausch dating?

The reality star is in a relationship, though he has kept details of his girlfriend private. Rob and his mysterious girlfriend have been dating since December 2025.

Rob Rausch officially confirmed he was off the market during The Traitors Season 4 reunion. The special episode aired on 26 February 2026. Speaking to reunion host Andy Cohen, Rausch revealed the romance was "very fresh." At the time, they had been together for roughly two months.

Rob Rausch attends Lisa Rinna's NYC book launch with Threads at the Ashley Longshore Studio Gallery on 27 February 2026 in New York City. Photo: John Nacion

Source: Getty Images

Rausch has spoken candidly about announcing his relationship while keeping his partner's identity hidden. In a March 2026 interview with Interview Magazine, Rausch admitted he felt secure dating post-reality TV:

Well, you meet somebody, and they're like, 'Yeah, I've never seen the show,' blah, blah, blah. Especially if I'm approached by them, it's just messed up. But luckily, I don’t really have to worry about that. I have a girlfriend now.

Speaking exclusively to People, The Traitors winner explained why he chose to address his relationship status:

I mean, I really never wanted to say that I had a girlfriend. But, I didn't want her to feel like she was a secret and that I wasn't proud of her. So, I decided, 'Yeah. You know what? I'm gonna say I have a girlfriend.' But I don't want people in our life, in our business... and she doesn't either. She's a private person.

Rob Rausch makes a surprise appearance with MAC Cosmetics for the Sephora launch at Sephora Times Square on 2 March 2026 in New York City. Photo: Noam Galai

Source: Getty Images

Rob also told GQ magazine that he is determined to protect his relationship. He stated that he wants to build a quiet life on an Alabama farm with someone who is detached from TV:

Now I just have to find a nice girl that hasn't watched TV too much, then I think a nice farm, maybe some kids running around. I want to have a quiet life.

A look at Rob Rausch's relationships and rumours over the years

Although Rob Rausch is committed to keeping his current romance under wraps, his time on reality television has made his love life a frequent topic of public discussion. Below are all the women he has been linked with.

Chloe Chen (2025 to present)

Rob Rausch is wearing a sophisticated red suit and watch (L), and Chloe Chen is smiling in a car (R). Photo: @robert_rausch, @chloechen.sna (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Rob Rausch is reportedly dating Chloe Chen. Chen is a Kansas City-based esthetician in her early twenties. According to The Sun, the two have been dating since 2025.

They started dating in late 2025, so it's coming up on almost a year now. She is from Kansas City and has no desire to be famous or to be an influencer.

The source added that she has already met Rob's family and they are thrilled to have her:

His family is thrilled Rob found a good, normal girl rather than a wannabe influencer. He is smitten and very serious about her.

The pair also were reportedly spotted together at a Kansas City coffee shop. Speculation grew when fans noticed Rausch and his sister following Chen's private social media accounts.

Rausch told The Cut he was crafting a woodworking project for his girlfriend. While the timeline perfectly aligns, Rausch declines to comment on Chen directly. The couple reportedly met at a bookstore while Rob shopped for a European travel guide.

Maura Higgins (2026)

Rob Rausch handing a Birkin to Maura Higgins on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. Photo: Charles Sykes

Source: Getty Images

Rumours regarding Rausch and Maura Higgins circulated wildly during The Traitors Season 4. Viewers frequently pointed out their undeniable on-screen chemistry inside the Scottish castle.

However, both stars explicitly denied any romance. During the reunion, Cohen asked if they ever crossed romantic lines. Both firmly said no.

Higgins stated:

We were genuinely just friends.

Rob chimed in:

Yeah, we never did anything.

Rausch put the rumours to rest by confirming he was taken. He jokingly admitted to light flirting during the game. He later bought Higgins a burgundy Hermès Birkin bag as a playful apology for lying to her during the finale.

Leah Kateb (2024)

Leah Kateb and Robert Rausch on Love Island USA - Season 6. Photo: Ben Symons (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The romance between Leah Kateb and Rob Rausch defined Love Island USA Season 6. The pair coupled up on Day 1, quickly becoming massive fan favourites.

Their villa relationship faced heavy turbulence and ultimately dissolved after dramatic re-couplings. The romance completely ended before they left the island, and they remained strictly exes.

Andrea Carmona (2024)

Robert Rausch and Andrea Carmona on Love Island USA - Season 6. Photo: Ben Symons

Source: Getty Images

Rausch pursued Andrea Carmona on Love Island USA, which triggered his dramatic split from Leah. In October 2025, Rausch and Carmona briefly reconnected in public. Sources confirmed to TMZ that the meeting was entirely platonic, and both remain on excellent terms.

FAQs

Who is Rob Rausch? Rob is a reality TV personality, social media influencer, and a snake wrangler from Alabama, United States. Why is Rob Rausch famous? He rose to fame on Love Island USA Season 6 and won Season 4 of The Traitors. Who is Rob Rausch dating now? Rausch is dating a private woman whom he met in late 2025. He actively keeps her identity hidden. Are Chloe Chen and Rob Rausch together? The reality star has been linked to esthetician Chloe Chen, though he has not officially confirmed he is dating her. Did Rob Rausch and Maura Higgins date? Despite speculation during The Traitors, both have confirmed they are just friends. What happened between Rob Rausch and Leah Kateb? They had a highly publicised romance on Love Island USA that fizzled out after Rob pursued Andrea Carmona. How long has Rob Rausch been with his girlfriend? During the February 2026 reunion, Rausch stated they had been dating for about two months.

Rob Rausch is dating but fiercely protective of his love life. After navigating television courtships, he is intentionally setting healthy boundaries to keep his new romance private.

Legit.ng published an article about Serinda Swan's partner. Canadian actress and model Serinda Swan is currently single, opting to keep her romantic life out of the public eye. While she remains unmarried today, her career in the spotlight has occasionally drawn attention to her private relationships.

Swan has been linked to notable figures in sports and entertainment, including Niall Matter and Terrell Owens. Her most prominent past relationship was a two-year romance with her Creature co-star Mehcad Brooks, which ended in 2011.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng