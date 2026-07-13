Who is Ime Udoka? A deep dive into the head coach's career and personal life

Ime Udoka is a basketball coach and former NBA player best known as the head coach of the Houston Rockets. He rose to prominence after leading the Boston Celtics to the NBA Finals in his first season as head coach. With more than two decades in basketball, Udoka is regarded as one of the NBA's top defensive-minded coaches.

Ime during the pregame press conference (L) and during the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers (R). Photo: Don Juan, Nick (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Ime Udoka was born and raised in Portland, Oregon .

. His older sister, Mfon Udoka , is a former WNBA player who played for the Detroit Shock, Houston Comets, and Los Angeles Sparks.

, is a former WNBA player who played for the Detroit Shock, Houston Comets, and Los Angeles Sparks. Ime was previously in a long-term relationship with actress Nia Long , and they have one son together.

, and they have one son together. He won an NBA title as an assistant coach and led the Boston Celtics to the 2022 NBA Finals.

Profile summary

Full name Ime Sunday Udoka Gender Male Date of birth 9 August 1977 Age 48 years old (as of July 2026) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Portland, Oregon, United States Current residence Houston, Texas, United States Nationality American-Nigerian Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'5" Height in centimetres 196 Weight in pounds 220 Weight in kilograms 100 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Vitalis Udoka Mother Agnes Udoka Siblings 3 Relationship status Single Children 1 School Jefferson High School College College of Eastern Utah, University of San Francisco, Portland State University Profession Basketball coach, former NBA player

Ime Udoka's biography

The professional basketball coach was born on 9 August 1977 in Portland, Oregon, United States. He is 48 years old as of June 2026, and his zodiac sign is Leo. Ime is the son of Vitalis Udoka and Agnes Udoka. His father died in 2006, while his mother passed away from cancer in 2011.

Udoka's father was a Nigerian immigrant who moved to the United States to study at Portland State University, while his mother was an American from Illinois. He is the youngest of three siblings, alongside James and Mfon Udoka.

Ime's older sister, Mfon, had a successful basketball career, playing in the WNBA for the Detroit Shock, Houston Comets, and Los Angeles Sparks. She also played professionally in Israel, Turkey, and Spain before representing Nigeria at the 2004 Summer Olympics and the 2006 FIBA World Championship for Women.

Top five facts about Ime Udoka. Photo: Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Explore Ime Udoka's educational background

Ime Udoka graduated from Jefferson High School in Portland, Oregon, in 1995. After high school, he attended the College of Eastern Utah, where he played junior college basketball for two seasons from 1995 to 1997. Udoka later transferred to the University of San Francisco to compete at the NCAA Division I level during the 1997–98 season.

After sitting out a year under NCAA transfer rules, Udoka transferred to Portland State University. He played for the Vikings and completed his collegiate basketball career there in 2000.

Ime Udoka's career highlights

Ime Udoka is a basketball coach and former professional player. He began his professional career in 2000 after completing his college career at Portland State University. Known for his defensive intensity as a player, he later transitioned into coaching and quickly made an impact in the NBA.

Teams played for

Ime Udoka spent 12 years as a professional NBA player, competing in the NBA, the NBA D-League, and international leagues. During his career, he represented several NBA teams. The table below lists each of them.

Team Seasons Los Angeles Lakers 2004 New York Knicks 2006 Portland Trail Blazers 2006–2007 Sacramento Kings 2009–2010 San Antonio Spurs 2007–2009, 2010–2011

Udoka ended his professional playing career in 2012 after a final stint in Spain. Recognised for his basketball IQ and defensive mindset, he transitioned into coaching soon after retiring. Brad Stevens, who later gave him his first NBA head coaching opportunity, praised Udoka's character and ability to connect with players.

Udoka began his NBA coaching career in 2012 as an assistant with the San Antonio Spurs under legendary coach Gregg Popovich. He later served as an assistant with the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets before being named head coach of the Boston Celtics in 2021.

In his first season, Udoka guided the Celtics through a remarkable mid-season turnaround and led them to the 2022 NBA Finals.

Udoka speaks to the media prior to the game against the Utah Jazz. Photo: Jack Gorman

Source: Getty Images

On 22 September 2022, the Celtics suspended Udoka for the entire 2022–23 season after he violated team policies. In response, he released an apology to ESPN's Malika Andrews, stating:

I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down. I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation, and I accept the team's decision. Out of respect for everyone involved, I will have no further comment.

In February 2023, the Celtics removed the interim tag from Joe Mazzulla, making him Udoka's permanent successor. Two months later, Udoka was hired as head coach of the Houston Rockets, a position he has held since April 2023.

Who is Ime Udoka's wife?

Ime Udoka is not married. However, the Houston Rockets head coach was previously in a long-term relationship with American actress Nia Long.

Nia Long and Ime Udoka attend the BET's 2017 American Black Film Festival Honours Awards. Photo: Tommaso Boddi (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The pair began dating in 2009 and welcomed their son, Kez Sunday Udoka, in November 2011. They became engaged in 2015 but never tied the knot. During a July 2020 appearance on Essence's Yes, Girl! podcast, Nia Long explained her views on marriage, saying:

Love is complicated, let's just start there. And then you start a marriage, which I've never been married. And there's a reason for that because I don't know that I need to say 'I do' to prove to you that I love you. But also, what does marriage really [mean]... that you own me now and I own you? I don't get that part.

Their relationship ended in December 2022 after a highly publicised controversy involving Udoka while he was with the Boston Celtics. The incident stemmed from an inappropriate relationship between Udoka and a female staff member, ultimately ending the couple's engagement.

The controversy also affected their family life. In a December 2022 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Long reflected on its emotional impact on their son, saying:

I think the most heartbreaking thing about all of this was seeing my son’s face when the Boston Celtics organization decided to make a very private situation public. It was devastating, and it still is. He still has moments where it’s not easy for him.

Ime Udoka reacts against the Atlanta Hawks during the fourth quarter. Photo: Kevin C. Cox

Source: Getty Images

Since the split, Udoka has remained single while focusing on his coaching career and co-parenting with Long. In an October 2025 cover story for The Cut, Long reflected on their relationship, saying:

This summer, I traveled with my youngest son and my ex, Ime. We had a great time. I’ve never walked that much in my life. But it was really beautiful because we’ve had a very public journey that has found its way to peace and understanding. And there’s a lot of mutual respect that we have for each other.

She added:

...but every now and then people speculate things on social media and it’s like me and Coach are good. I hope he wins. He deserves to win. He’s really great at what he does. We can have experiences with our son and make him the priority.

Ime Udoka looks on prior to the game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Photo: Katelyn Mulcahy (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

FAQs

Who is Ime Udoka? He is an American-Nigerian professional basketball coach and former player. How old is Ime Udoka? Ime is 48 years old as of January 2026. His date of birth is 9 August 1977. Where does Ime Udoka come from? He hails from Portland, Oregon, United States. Who are Ime Udoka's siblings? He has two older siblings, James and Mfon Udoka, a former WNBA player. Is Ime Udoka married? Ime is currently unmarried and has never been married. How many children does Ime Udoka have? He has one child, a son named Kez Sunday Udoka, whom he shares with actress Nia Long. What was Ime Udoka's college? He attended the College of Eastern Utah (now Utah State University Eastern), the University of San Francisco, and Portland State University. Who was Ime Udoka's mistress? The identity of the female staff member involved was never officially disclosed by the Boston Celtics.

Ime Udoka's career reflects a journey of perseverance, adaptation, and leadership. After fighting for playing opportunities, he carved out a new path as a coach and quickly made his mark in the NBA. From his playing days to his rise as a head coach, Udoka's story highlights his impact on basketball both on and off the court.

Legit.ng recently published a biography of Cierra from Love Island. She left Love Island USA unexpectedly after controversy emerged over resurfaced past use of racially offensive language.

Cierra and Nic Vansteenberghe were romantically linked, but their relationship ended after she left. Though her appearance on the show was short, it significantly raised her profile and supported her rise as a social media influencer.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng