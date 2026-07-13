Who is Ime Udoka? A deep dive into the head coach's career and personal life
Ime Udoka is a basketball coach and former NBA player best known as the head coach of the Houston Rockets. He rose to prominence after leading the Boston Celtics to the NBA Finals in his first season as head coach. With more than two decades in basketball, Udoka is regarded as one of the NBA's top defensive-minded coaches.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Key takeaways
- Ime Udoka was born and raised in Portland, Oregon.
- His older sister, Mfon Udoka, is a former WNBA player who played for the Detroit Shock, Houston Comets, and Los Angeles Sparks.
- Ime was previously in a long-term relationship with actress Nia Long, and they have one son together.
- He won an NBA title as an assistant coach and led the Boston Celtics to the 2022 NBA Finals.
Profile summary
Full name
Ime Sunday Udoka
Gender
Male
Date of birth
9 August 1977
Age
48 years old (as of July 2026)
Zodiac sign
Leo
Place of birth
Portland, Oregon, United States
Current residence
Houston, Texas, United States
Nationality
American-Nigerian
Ethnicity
African-American
Religion
Christianity
Sexuality
Straight
Height in feet
6'5"
Height in centimetres
196
Weight in pounds
220
Weight in kilograms
100
Hair colour
Black
Eye colour
Dark brown
Father
Vitalis Udoka
Mother
Agnes Udoka
Siblings
3
Relationship status
Single
Children
1
School
Jefferson High School
College
College of Eastern Utah, University of San Francisco, Portland State University
Profession
Basketball coach, former NBA player
Ime Udoka's biography
The professional basketball coach was born on 9 August 1977 in Portland, Oregon, United States. He is 48 years old as of June 2026, and his zodiac sign is Leo. Ime is the son of Vitalis Udoka and Agnes Udoka. His father died in 2006, while his mother passed away from cancer in 2011.
Udoka's father was a Nigerian immigrant who moved to the United States to study at Portland State University, while his mother was an American from Illinois. He is the youngest of three siblings, alongside James and Mfon Udoka.
Ime's older sister, Mfon, had a successful basketball career, playing in the WNBA for the Detroit Shock, Houston Comets, and Los Angeles Sparks. She also played professionally in Israel, Turkey, and Spain before representing Nigeria at the 2004 Summer Olympics and the 2006 FIBA World Championship for Women.
Explore Ime Udoka's educational background
Ime Udoka graduated from Jefferson High School in Portland, Oregon, in 1995. After high school, he attended the College of Eastern Utah, where he played junior college basketball for two seasons from 1995 to 1997. Udoka later transferred to the University of San Francisco to compete at the NCAA Division I level during the 1997–98 season.
After sitting out a year under NCAA transfer rules, Udoka transferred to Portland State University. He played for the Vikings and completed his collegiate basketball career there in 2000.
Ime Udoka's career highlights
Ime Udoka is a basketball coach and former professional player. He began his professional career in 2000 after completing his college career at Portland State University. Known for his defensive intensity as a player, he later transitioned into coaching and quickly made an impact in the NBA.
Teams played for
Ime Udoka spent 12 years as a professional NBA player, competing in the NBA, the NBA D-League, and international leagues. During his career, he represented several NBA teams. The table below lists each of them.
Team
Seasons
Los Angeles Lakers
2004
New York Knicks
2006
Portland Trail Blazers
2006–2007
Sacramento Kings
2009–2010
San Antonio Spurs
2007–2009, 2010–2011
Udoka ended his professional playing career in 2012 after a final stint in Spain. Recognised for his basketball IQ and defensive mindset, he transitioned into coaching soon after retiring. Brad Stevens, who later gave him his first NBA head coaching opportunity, praised Udoka's character and ability to connect with players.
Udoka began his NBA coaching career in 2012 as an assistant with the San Antonio Spurs under legendary coach Gregg Popovich. He later served as an assistant with the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets before being named head coach of the Boston Celtics in 2021.
In his first season, Udoka guided the Celtics through a remarkable mid-season turnaround and led them to the 2022 NBA Finals.
On 22 September 2022, the Celtics suspended Udoka for the entire 2022–23 season after he violated team policies. In response, he released an apology to ESPN's Malika Andrews, stating:
I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down. I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation, and I accept the team's decision. Out of respect for everyone involved, I will have no further comment.
In February 2023, the Celtics removed the interim tag from Joe Mazzulla, making him Udoka's permanent successor. Two months later, Udoka was hired as head coach of the Houston Rockets, a position he has held since April 2023.
Who is Ime Udoka's wife?
Ime Udoka is not married. However, the Houston Rockets head coach was previously in a long-term relationship with American actress Nia Long.
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The pair began dating in 2009 and welcomed their son, Kez Sunday Udoka, in November 2011. They became engaged in 2015 but never tied the knot. During a July 2020 appearance on Essence's Yes, Girl! podcast, Nia Long explained her views on marriage, saying:
Love is complicated, let's just start there. And then you start a marriage, which I've never been married. And there's a reason for that because I don't know that I need to say 'I do' to prove to you that I love you. But also, what does marriage really [mean]... that you own me now and I own you? I don't get that part.
Their relationship ended in December 2022 after a highly publicised controversy involving Udoka while he was with the Boston Celtics. The incident stemmed from an inappropriate relationship between Udoka and a female staff member, ultimately ending the couple's engagement.
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The controversy also affected their family life. In a December 2022 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Long reflected on its emotional impact on their son, saying:
I think the most heartbreaking thing about all of this was seeing my son’s face when the Boston Celtics organization decided to make a very private situation public. It was devastating, and it still is. He still has moments where it’s not easy for him.
Since the split, Udoka has remained single while focusing on his coaching career and co-parenting with Long. In an October 2025 cover story for The Cut, Long reflected on their relationship, saying:
This summer, I traveled with my youngest son and my ex, Ime. We had a great time. I’ve never walked that much in my life. But it was really beautiful because we’ve had a very public journey that has found its way to peace and understanding. And there’s a lot of mutual respect that we have for each other.
She added:
...but every now and then people speculate things on social media and it’s like me and Coach are good. I hope he wins. He deserves to win. He’s really great at what he does. We can have experiences with our son and make him the priority.
FAQs
- Who is Ime Udoka? He is an American-Nigerian professional basketball coach and former player.
- How old is Ime Udoka? Ime is 48 years old as of January 2026. His date of birth is 9 August 1977.
- Where does Ime Udoka come from? He hails from Portland, Oregon, United States.
- Who are Ime Udoka's siblings? He has two older siblings, James and Mfon Udoka, a former WNBA player.
- Is Ime Udoka married? Ime is currently unmarried and has never been married.
- How many children does Ime Udoka have? He has one child, a son named Kez Sunday Udoka, whom he shares with actress Nia Long.
- What was Ime Udoka's college? He attended the College of Eastern Utah (now Utah State University Eastern), the University of San Francisco, and Portland State University.
- Who was Ime Udoka's mistress? The identity of the female staff member involved was never officially disclosed by the Boston Celtics.
Ime Udoka's career reflects a journey of perseverance, adaptation, and leadership. After fighting for playing opportunities, he carved out a new path as a coach and quickly made his mark in the NBA. From his playing days to his rise as a head coach, Udoka's story highlights his impact on basketball both on and off the court.
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Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Isaac Wangethi (Lifestyle writer) Isaac Wangethi is a writer at Legit.ng. He joined the team in September 2021 and has over five years of experience. Isaac specialises in celebrity biographies, lifestyles, and news reports. He has won the Legit Writer of the Year Award multiple times (2023, 2024, 2025). Isaac earned a BSc in Information Technology from the UoN in 2017. He also holds a Higher Diploma in Computer Software Engineering from Gretsa University (2021). Isaac completed the AFP Digital Investigation Techniques course in 2023 and the Google News Initiative training in March 2024. Email: Wangethin@gmail.com.