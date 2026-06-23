Carsten Bergersen, aka "Bergie," rose to fame on Love Island as the lovable Minnesota Dairy Queen manager from a town of just 6,000. Since then, he has become a fan-favourite reality TV star, digital content creator, fitness trainer, and recently got engaged.

Carsten Bergersen posing smiling. Photo: Jeff Schear (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Carsten Bergersen is an American reality TV star from Cottage Grove, Minnesota, who famously managed a local Dairy Queen while living in the small town of Madison, South Dakota.

He rose to prominence after competing on Season 5 of Love Island USA alongside Taylor Nicole Smith .

alongside . In May 2026, Bergie announced on Instagram that he and Taylor had officially gotten engaged.

Profile summary

Full name Carsten Bergersen Nickname Bergie, Bergielicious Date of birth 31 August 1999 Age 26 years (as of June 2026) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Cottage Grove, Minnesota, United States Current residence Bismarck, North Dakota, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Height in centimetres 185 Height in feet 6'1" Weight in kilograms 86 Weight in pounds 190 Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Blue Relationship status Engaged Fiancée Taylor Nicole Smith High school Park High School University Dakota State University, University of Mary Profession Reality TV star, digital content creator, fitness trainer

Meet Carsten Bergersen from Love Island

The reality TV star was born on 31 August 1999 in Cottage Grove, Minnesota, United States. He is 26 years old as of June 2026, and his zodiac sign is Virgo. Carsten was primarily raised by his father and grandparents after losing his mother at just four years old.

Explore Carsten Bergersen's educational background

Carsten attended Park High School in Cottage Grove, Minnesota, where he played varsity football as a cornerback and wide receiver. He later moved to Madison, South Dakota, to study at Dakota State University, where he briefly played defensive back for the Trojans.

Bergie graduated in May 2023 with a bachelor's degree in exercise science. Reflecting on his academic path and his decision to pursue healthcare in a June 2024 interview with GoPride, he shared:

I went to undergrad at Dakota State University in Madison, South Dakota. I studied exercise science. I originally thought I would have a double major in biology and become a medical doctor like my grandpa. I realized that doctors don't get to spend much time with their patients... I hope to work in a clinic in the next three years.

Top five facts about Carsten Bergersen. Photo: Sara Mally/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

After completing his undergraduate studies and rising to reality TV fame, Bergersen moved to Bismarck, North Dakota, to pursue a Doctorate in Physical Therapy (DPT) at the University of Mary.

What is Carsten Bergersen's job?

Carsten Bergersen is a reality TV star, digital content creator, and fitness trainer. Before his breakthrough into reality television on Love Island USA, he worked as a Dairy Queen general night manager at a local franchise in Madison, South Dakota.

Bergie reflected on his transition from managing a small-town Dairy Queen to becoming a reality TV personality on franchises such as Love Island USA and The Traitors. Speaking with Parade in 2024, he shared:

So the reason I went to Love Island was I get to go to Fiji. Why am I going to say no to that? I’m someone that grew up in a small town never ventured really far out. So any opportunity to leave that area is something I want to explore. This is my second time leaving the country in like three weeks. So I’m super grateful to be in Scotland.

Carsten Bergersen attended a physical therapy school. Photo: @bergielicious35 (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Since rising to fame on reality television, he has partnered with fitness and lifestyle brands, including Wove Made. He has also expanded his presence across digital platforms, where he shares motivational content and engages with his audience.

Bergie has gained significant fame on Instagram, where he has amassed over 201,000 followers as of this writing. On TikTok, he shares fitness motivation, lifestyle vlogs, and comedic personal updates, and currently has over 63,000 followers.

On 20 May 2026, Bergersen appeared on the APTA Orthopaedics podcast, offering a look into his life beyond television. The episode explores how he balances his public career with his demanding doctoral studies.

What happened to Bergie on Love Island?

Carsten Bergersen and Taylor Smith during the Up-N-Down Diner. Photo: Sara Mally (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Bergersen emerged as a breakout star and eventual third-place finalist on Love Island USA Season 5. Known to fans as Bergie, he followed a compelling underdog arc that strongly resonated with viewers.

The fitness instructor entered the villa as an original Islander on Day 1 but initially struggled to form a lasting romantic connection. He moved through a series of early, turbulent couplings and was even briefly dumped on his first night before a historic production twist brought him back alongside two bombshell arrivals.

Bergie's journey shifted later in the season when he coupled up with bombshell Taylor Nicole Smith. Their relationship developed into one of the season's strongest and most emotionally mature pairings.

Bergersen and Smith finished in third place in the August 2023 finale, marking one of the franchise's most unexpected yet enduring love stories.

Are Bergy and Taylor still together?

The reality TV stars Carsten Bergersen and Taylor Smith are still together. Their relationship reached a major milestone on 3 May 2026, when they got engaged after nearly three years of dating.

Taylor Smith and Carsten Bergersen posing smiling. Photo: Sara Mally (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Bergie addressed the engagement in a heartfelt Instagram announcement, revealing the immense planning that went into the surprise. He wrote:

May 3rd, 2026 For the past 6 months I have been planning my proposal for the love of my life, Taylor Nicole Smith. When it came to planning I knew I wanted to pop the question at a place that held sentimental value to both Taylor and I. For our 6 month anniversary Taylor and I celebrated in Fredericksburg Texas, since then Fredericksburg has held a place in our hearts.

Following their engagement, Bergie reflected on how his time on Love Island shaped his life and led him to Taylor. In the same engagement announcement, he said:

I won't lie there are many days (most days) I don't think about Love Island, but it changed my life by giving me Taylor. I can't imagine a life without Taylor. It actually hurts my heart to think about.

What happened to Carsten Bergersen on The Traitors?

After his time on the island, Bergie competed as a Faithful on Season 2 of Peacock's reality competition series The Traitors.

"Bergie" Carsten Bergersen during the filming of The Traitors. Photo: Euan Cherry (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Known for his earnest and trusting gameplay, Bergie quickly aligned with the Peter Pals alliance. He became central to one of the season's key strategic moments when Traitor Dan Gheesling targeted him, unaware that Bergie was protected by a hidden shield.

The failed move exposed Dan's position within the game. As Bergie emerged as a highly trusted Faithful, the remaining Traitors ultimately chose to "murder" him in Episode 7, ending his run in 12th place.

FAQs

Who is Bergie from Love Island? He is a reality TV star, fitness instructor, and digital content creator. What is Carsten Bergersen's age? Bergie is 26 years old as of June 2026. He was born on 31 August 1999. Are Bergy and Taylor still together? They are among the Love Island USA Season 5 couples still together, and they got engaged in May 2026. Why did they cast Bergie on Love Island? Producers positioned him as an underdog and relatable small-town contestant seeking genuine love, offering a clear contrast to the typical reality TV archetype. Where did Carsten Bergersen study? He studied at Dakota State University and later pursued further studies at the University of Mary. Is Bergie from Love Island in a relationship? Bergie is in a romantic relationship with his fiancée, Taylor Nicole Smith. What TV shows has Carsten Bergersen been on? He has starred in Season 5 of Love Island USA and Season 2 of Peacock's The Traitors.

Carsten Bergersen from Love Island USA Season 5 finished his villa journey in third place after a series of evolving romantic connections. He later solidified his relationship with Taylor Nicole Smith following his time on the show. Bergie proposed to Taylor in May 2026.

Legi‌t.ng also published the biography of Nicolas Vansteenberghe. N‍icola​s is an American reality TV star, DJ, and model.‍ He worked as a nurse before appearing on season 7 of Love Island USA.

Nicolas Vansteenberghe was born in Jacksonville, Florida, United States. The TV personality finished in second place along with his girlfriend,‌ Olandria Cart‌he‍n. Nic studied nursing at Florida Atlantic University.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng