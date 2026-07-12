An advocacy group called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and security agencies to investigate remarks allegedly made by APC's Yahaya Bello on arresting opposition figures

Ahead of the 2027 election cycle, the group reacted strongly to former governor Bello's controversial statement

The organisation recalled a similar threat Bello allegedly made before the 2023 general elections targeting political opponents

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Lokoja, Kogi state - An Ebiraland-based advocacy group has called on President Bola Tinubu and key security institutions to immediately investigate remarks allegedly made by former Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello.

As reported on Saturday, July 11, by Vanguard, the group alleged that Bello encouraged the current Kogi state administration to arrest and prosecute opposition figures he described as "political criminals."

Yahaya Bello faces calls for investigation over alleged "political criminals" remarks in Kogi state. Photo credit: @Rise_Forge, @OfficialGYBKogi

Source: Twitter

The group, Advocacy for Peace, Justice and Order, Say No to Violence in Ebiraland, made the demand in a statement signed by its spokesman, Alhaji O.A. Mamman, Leadership noted.

Mamman described the alleged remarks as reckless and capable of stoking political persecution and violence, adding that such language posed a direct threat to civil liberties, the rule of law and Nigeria's democratic foundations.

The statement read:

"Such rhetoric is reckless, inflammatory and capable of inciting political persecution and violence."

Yahaya Bello's alleged history of threats

The group drew attention to a similar controversy from the period preceding the 2023 general elections, alleging that Bello had at the time threatened to send those who opposed his political ambitions to a place where they would "never see the light of the sun or the moon." That statement, the group said, was widely understood as a threat against political opponents, though it was never acted upon.

Mamman said:

"By the grace of God, and through the vigilance of the people and relevant institutions, those threats were never carried out."

With the 2027 elections approaching, the advocacy group expressed concern that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain was once again allegedly using provocative language to influence how opposition voices are treated in the state.

DSS, police asked to probe Yahaya Bello

The group directed its appeal to President Tinubu, Tunji Disu, the inspector-general of police (IGP), the Department of State Services (DSS), Lateef Fagbemi, the attorney-general of the federation (AGF) and other relevant authorities, urging them to scrutinise Bello's remarks and prevent political disagreements from being weaponised against citizens.

Group petitions Tinubu, DSS over Yahaya Bello's alleged remarks. Photo credit: Sheikh Muhammad Abacha Omadivi

Source: Facebook

The statement noted that Tinubu himself was once a leading opposition figure, and should therefore recognise the vital role that opposition plays in sustaining democratic governance.

The group stated:

"We urge the relevant security and constitutional authorities to treat these remarks with the seriousness they deserve and ensure that the rights of all citizens, irrespective of their political affiliations, are protected."

In the same vein, the organisation called on civil society bodies and the international community to closely monitor political developments in Kogi state.

Mamman concluded:

"Nigeria's democracy must never be reduced to a system where dissent is criminalised or opposition is persecuted."

Read more on Yahaya Bello

Yahaya Bello: American school writes EFCC

Legit.ng earlier reported that the American International School of Abuja (AISA) offered to refund the sum of $760,000 allegedly paid by Bello for his son who is a student of the school.

The school's latest resolution was conveyed via a letter to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The school admitted that Bello had made the said payment in September 2021 and has now agreed to refund the sum of $760,000 after deducting its educational services rendered to the ex-governor’s son since 2021.

Source: Legit.ng