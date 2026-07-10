Savannah Guthrie's mom update: Ransom note sheds new light into the case

Savannah Guthrie's mom update reveals new details surrounding her disappearance after a reported second ransom note brought fresh attention to the case. The mother of the Today Show anchor vanished from her Arizona home in February 2026. While the second note claims that Nancy died, authorities continue investigating, and the Guthrie family seeks answers.

Savannah and Nancy Guthrie pose for a photo on the Today Show. Photo: NBC (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Nancy Guthrie, the mother of journalist Savannah Guthrie , disappeared from her Tucson, Arizona, home in February 2026.

, disappeared from her Tucson, Arizona, home in February 2026. A newly reported ransom note allegedly claimed Nancy died after the abduction, although authorities have not publicly confirmed her fate.

Savannah Guthrie has continued making public appeals for information and asking anyone with knowledge of the case to come forward.

The FBI and Guthrie's family have offered rewards of $50,000 and $1 million, respectively, for information leading to Nancy Guthrie's recovery.

Profile summary

Full name Savannah Clark Guthrie Gender Female Date of birth 27 December 1971 Age 54 years old (as of June 2026) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Melbourne, Victoria, Australia Current residence New York City, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Mother Nancy Guthrie Father Charles Errol Guthrie Sibligs 2 Marital status Married Partner Michael Feldman Children 2 School Amphitheater High School College University of Arizona; Georgetown University Law Center Profession Journalist, television host, attorney, author Instagram @savannahguthrie Facebook @SavannahGuthrie X (Twitter) @SavannahGuthrie TikTok @savannahguthrie

The latest update regarding Savannah Guthrie’s mother, Nancy, focuses on new details surrounding her disappearance from her home in the Catalina Foothills area of Tucson, Arizona, on 1 February 2026.

The news of her disappearance caught public attention, especially because she is the mother of Savannah Guthrie, one of America’s most recognisable television journalists. Nancy Guthrie was reported missing after family members became concerned about her whereabouts.

Savannah Guthrie poses alongside her mother, Nancy Guthrie, during a production break whilst hosting NBC's Today Show live from Australia at Sydney Opera House. Photo: Don Arnold

Source: Getty Images

At the time she went missing, Nancy was 84 years old. Her age and reported ill health concerns became important factors in the urgency of the search efforts. Investigators later treated the disappearance as a possible abduction after evidence emerged suggesting someone had entered her home. Surveillance footage reportedly showed a masked individual near the property.

In the days following her disappearance, messages believed to be ransom communications were sent to media outlets. The first note reportedly demanded cryptocurrency in exchange for Nancy’s return and included details that investigators considered potentially significant.

Months later, another note alleged that Nancy had died after being taken away. The message reportedly did not contain a new ransom demand, adding another layer of complexity to the investigation.

Savannah Guthrie and her mother, Nancy, share a moment during an episode of the Today Show. Photo: NBC

Source: Getty Images

Following the release of the second note, Savannah Guthrie, during an appearance on the Today Show, made an emotional plea asking the public for help to find her mother. She said:

I wanted to just take the opportunity to ask people, to really, to beg people to come forward. Somebody knows something. This is a news story today that is on your radar. But this is the life that my sister lives, that I live, that my brother lives, that our extended families live, that our children live every day.

She continued:

And we are in agony. We cannot be at peace. So no matter how much I try to come out here every day and smile and find that joy, and I will. I promise I will. This is a moment to tell you that we need your help. We're begging for your help. And I'm not going to miss that opportunity. And so, please, if you're watching, no matter how small the reward is there, you can tell us.

The second ransom note was received by the news media in Tucson, Arizona, in February 2026, after her disappearance. However, the authorities and Guthrie’s family kept the details of the note secret until June 2026 to protect the integrity of the investigation.

Why was Nancy Guthrie kidnapped?

A memorial is seen in front of Nancy Guthrie's residence after a no-parking policy was implemented for the area around the home in Tucson, Arizona. Photo: Joe Raedle

Source: Getty Images

The motive behind Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance remains unclear. Investigators have not publicly identified a confirmed suspect or explained why she may have been targeted.

The initial ransom communication suggested a financial motive because it reportedly requested cryptocurrency. However, later developments complicated the picture because the second message allegedly claimed Nancy had died after the abduction and did not make any financial demands.

Is Nancy Guthrie’s case still under investigation?

A photograph of Nancy Guthrie is displayed on a banner in front of the KVOA television station in Tucson, Arizona. Photo: Justin Sullivan

Source: Getty Images

Even though the second note claims Nancy Guthrie had died, her disappearance investigations remain active. Authorities continue reviewing evidence, following leads, and encouraging anyone with information to assist.

FAQs

Who is Nancy Guthrie? She is the mother of Savannah Guthrie, the co-anchor of NBC’s Today show. What happened to Nancy Guthrie? She disappeared from her home near Tucson, Arizona, under circumstances that authorities investigated as a possible abduction. When did Nancy Guthrie go missing? She was reported missing on 1 February 2026, after family members became concerned when they could not reach her and noticed she was not where she was expected to be. How old was Nancy Guthrie when she disappeared? She was 84 years old when she went missing. Her age and health became a major concern, making her search urgent. What did the Nancy Guthrie ransom note say? The first ransom communication demanded payment in cryptocurrency in exchange for Nancy Guthrie’s return, but a later note claimed that she had died after the abduction. Did they find Nancy Guthrie? Savannah Guthrie’s mother remains at large, with authorities continuing to follow leads and examine evidence connected to the case. Is Nancy Guthrie dead? Although the second ransom note claimed that she had died, investigators have not confirmed her death and continue treating the case as active. What is the reward for information about Nancy Guthrie? The FBI is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to Nancy Guthrie's recovery, while the Guthrie family is offering a $1 million reward.

The Savannah Guthrie's mom update has brought renewed attention to Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance. Despite the second ransom note claiming that Nancy had died, the authorities have not confirmed her death, and the investigation into her disappearance remains active. The Guthrie family continues to seek answers and hopes for a breakthrough.

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