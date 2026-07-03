Keenan Anunay is an American reality TV personality, content creator, model, and former college football player. He rose to fame as a contestant on Season 5 of Love Island USA in 2023. Before appearing on the show, Keenan created videos on the social media app Funimate. He now shares gaming, fitness and lifestyle content across social media platforms.

Keenan Anunay at Park Tavern on 14 June 2025. Photo: Derek White (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Keenan Anunay hails from Washington, D.C., United States.

He is best known for appearing on Season 5 of Love Island USA in 2023.

of in 2023. Keenan entered the Fijian villa on Day 1 and was dumped on Day 24.

Before TV fame, Keenan was known as a Funimate Star , where his dance and lip-sync videos have earned him a significant following.

, where his dance and lip-sync videos have earned him a significant following. He played as a wide receiver for the Morehouse College Maroon Tigers.

Profile summary

Full name Keenan Anunay Gender Male Date of birth 2 February 2000 Age 26 years old (as of 2026) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Washington, D.C., United States Current Residence Las Vegas, Nevada, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 6'2'' Height in centimetres 188 Weight in pounds 195 Weight in kilograms 88 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single High school Lunenburg Central High School College Morehouse College Profession Reality TV personality, former college football player Instagram @smoothk9_

Who is Keenan Anunay from Love Island USA?

Keenan Anunay was born on 2 February 2000 in Northeast Washington, D.C., United States. He is 26 years old as of 2026, and his zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Keenan Anunay keeps the identities of his parents and siblings private, though he has openly stated that his family resides in the Washington, D.C. area.

Fast five facts about Keenan Anunay. Photo: @smoothk9_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Keenan Anunay’s educational background

The reality star attended Lunenburg Central High School in Virginia, and later played football for Centreville High School in Clifton, Virginia, graduating in 2018. In 2020, Keenan enrolled at Fort Scott Community College in Kansas on a full athletic scholarship and graduated with an Associate of Arts in Business Administration in 2022.

Keenan later transferred to Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia, where he majored in journalism and minored in theatre and performing arts. While there, he played as a wide receiver for the Morehouse College Maroon Tigers.

Keenan Anunay's Love Island journey

Keenan gained widespread recognition as a cast member on the fifth season of the Peacock reality show Love Island USA. He entered the villa on Day 1 as an original islander and was immediately coupled up with Vickala “Kay Kay” Grey, and they became one of the longest-running couples of the season.

Keenan Anunay in Houston, Texas, United States. Photo: @smoothk9_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

However, their relationship faced several challenges as Keenan explored connections, especially during Casa Amor, which caused tension between him and Kay Kay. Keenan was later dumped from the villa on Day 24 after a public vote. After Keenan was eliminated, Kay Kay chose to leave the show with him, ending their Love Island journey together.

What does Keenan Anunay do now?

Since his time on the reality dating show, Keenan has established himself as a digital content creator and fashion model. He often shares fitness, lifestyle and gaming content across various social media platforms, especially on Instagram. He partners with Kick Streaming to host live streams and interactive content for his fans.

Keenan Anunay in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. Photo: @smoothk9_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Who is Keenan Anunay dating?

Keenan Anunay is currently single. Following his highly publicised relationship with Vickala “Kay Kay” Gray on Love Island USA and their subsequent exit from the show, the couple ultimately parted ways. Since the split, Keenan has kept his personal life private and has not publicly introduced a new girlfriend.

FAQs

Who is Keenan from Love Island? Keenan Anunay is a reality television personality, content creator, and model best known for starring as an original islander on Season 5 of Love Island USA. Where is Keenan from Love Island? He was born and raised in Northeast Washington, D.C., United States. What is Keenan Anunay’s age? The reality star is 26 years old as of 2026. When is Keenan Anunay’s birthday? Keenan was born on 2 February 2000. What is Keenan Anunay’s ethnicity? He is of African-American heritage. What happened to Keenan from Love Island season 5? Keenan was dumped from the island by a public fan vote due to major backlash over his behaviour with bombshells during Casa Amor. Are Keenan and Kaykay still together? Keenan Anunay and Kay Kay are no longer together. They initially dated after leaving the show, but officially broke up in late 2023. In what episode does Keenan leave Love Island? Keenan leaves in Episode 28, which aired on Day 24 of the competition. How tall is Keenan from Love Island? He is 6 feet 2 inches or 188 centimetres tall.

Keenan Anunay is a former Morehouse College football player who became a breakout star on Love Island USA Season 5. He became one of the season’s most talked-about contestants because of his relationship with Kay Kay Gray. Since appearing on the show, Keenan has continued to grow his presence as a content creator and model.

Legit.ng published an article about Cierra from Love Island. Cierra became famous after appearing on the reality TV show Love Island USA in June 2025. She was one of the strongest contestants on the show, but she had to leave suddenly after old, racist social media posts she had made were found.

Cierra's racial slur caused a lot of public anger. Even though she left the show early, she used her TV fame to build a successful career as a social media influencer. Learn more about Cierra from Love Island here.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng