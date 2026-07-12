The Pakistani passport improved its standing to the 100th position on the global mobility index

Travellers secured entry to 30 international destinations without needing a prior traditional visa

Authorities established a new pre-immigration clearance pilot project for flights bound for the UAE

The Pakistani passport has improved its standing on the global stage, securing the 100th position on the latest Henley Passport Index.

This advancement marks a notable recovery from its 103rd placement recorded during the previous year. The updated ranking unlocks streamlined international access for citizens, providing a timely boost for individuals coordinating global itineraries.

Holidaymakers can now access select tropical destinations using the Electronic Travel Authorisation system. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Under the current global mobility evaluation, passport holders can travel to 30 destinations without obtaining a traditional visa prior to departure, Khaleej Times.

The index, which draws upon comprehensive data from the International Air Transport Association, monitors monthly fluctuations in travel freedom worldwide. While top-tier nations like Singapore command the highest level of global entry, this incremental rise represents the strongest performance for the South Asian nation in recent years.

Which destinations permit entry without a prior visa?

The revised travel framework allows eligible individuals to utilize visa-free, visa-on-arrival, or Electronic Travel Authorisation protocols. The complete list of these specific destinations is detailed below:

Barbados Burundi (Visa on arrival) Cambodia (Visa on arrival) Cape Verde Islands (Visa on arrival) Comoro Islands (Visa on arrival) Cook Islands Djibouti (Visa on arrival) Dominica Guinea-Bissau (Visa on arrival) Haiti Kenya (ETA) Madagascar (Visa on arrival) Maldives (Visa on arrival) Micronesia Montserrat Nepal (Visa on arrival) Niue (Visa on arrival) Palau Islands (Visa on arrival) Rwanda Samoa (Visa on arrival) Senegal (Visa on arrival) Seychelles (ETA) Sierra Leone (Visa on arrival) Sri Lanka (ETA) St. Vincent and the Grenadines The Gambia Timor-Leste (Visa on arrival) Trinidad and Tobago Tuvalu (Visa on arrival) Vanuatu

How will pre-immigration clearance operate?

In addition to expanding destination access, bilateral travel procedures are changing through a new arrangement with the United Arab Emirates.

Pakistan citizens can now fly to 30 international destinations completely visa-free. Photo Getty

Source: Getty Images

The two nations have formulated a pre-immigration clearance framework designed to process travellers before they leave South Asia.

This operational system will debut as a pilot scheme based out of Karachi. Under this framework, all necessary immigration assessments and border checks will be completed locally, reducing administrative delays upon arrival at Middle Eastern ports of entry.

Countries eligible for visa-free entry to UAE

In a separate report by Legit.ng, Travellers planning a trip to the United Arab Emirates can benefit from one of the region's more accessible entry systems, with citizens of about 70 countries able to enter without securing a visa before departure.

The country's extensive air links also make travel straightforward. Its airports receive flights from destinations across the world, while Dubai International Airport continues to rank among the busiest global aviation hubs. Millions of visitors arrive in the UAE every year for tourism, business and family visits

Entry arrangements vary according to nationality, with some visitors enjoying visa free access, while others can obtain a visa on arrival under specific conditions.

Source: Legit.ng