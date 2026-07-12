Full List of Countries the Pakistani Passport Can Access Visa-Free
- The Pakistani passport improved its standing to the 100th position on the global mobility index
- Travellers secured entry to 30 international destinations without needing a prior traditional visa
- Authorities established a new pre-immigration clearance pilot project for flights bound for the UAE
The Pakistani passport has improved its standing on the global stage, securing the 100th position on the latest Henley Passport Index.
This advancement marks a notable recovery from its 103rd placement recorded during the previous year. The updated ranking unlocks streamlined international access for citizens, providing a timely boost for individuals coordinating global itineraries.
Under the current global mobility evaluation, passport holders can travel to 30 destinations without obtaining a traditional visa prior to departure, Khaleej Times.
The index, which draws upon comprehensive data from the International Air Transport Association, monitors monthly fluctuations in travel freedom worldwide. While top-tier nations like Singapore command the highest level of global entry, this incremental rise represents the strongest performance for the South Asian nation in recent years.
Which destinations permit entry without a prior visa?
The revised travel framework allows eligible individuals to utilize visa-free, visa-on-arrival, or Electronic Travel Authorisation protocols. The complete list of these specific destinations is detailed below:
- Barbados
- Burundi (Visa on arrival)
- Cambodia (Visa on arrival)
- Cape Verde Islands (Visa on arrival)
- Comoro Islands (Visa on arrival)
- Cook Islands
- Djibouti (Visa on arrival)
- Dominica
- Guinea-Bissau (Visa on arrival)
- Haiti
- Kenya (ETA)
- Madagascar (Visa on arrival)
- Maldives (Visa on arrival)
- Micronesia
- Montserrat
- Nepal (Visa on arrival)
- Niue (Visa on arrival)
- Palau Islands (Visa on arrival)
- Rwanda
- Samoa (Visa on arrival)
- Senegal (Visa on arrival)
- Seychelles (ETA)
- Sierra Leone (Visa on arrival)
- Sri Lanka (ETA)
- St. Vincent and the Grenadines
- The Gambia
- Timor-Leste (Visa on arrival)
- Trinidad and Tobago
- Tuvalu (Visa on arrival)
- Vanuatu
How will pre-immigration clearance operate?
In addition to expanding destination access, bilateral travel procedures are changing through a new arrangement with the United Arab Emirates.
The two nations have formulated a pre-immigration clearance framework designed to process travellers before they leave South Asia.
This operational system will debut as a pilot scheme based out of Karachi. Under this framework, all necessary immigration assessments and border checks will be completed locally, reducing administrative delays upon arrival at Middle Eastern ports of entry.
Countries eligible for visa-free entry to UAE
In a separate report by Legit.ng, Travellers planning a trip to the United Arab Emirates can benefit from one of the region's more accessible entry systems, with citizens of about 70 countries able to enter without securing a visa before departure.
The country's extensive air links also make travel straightforward. Its airports receive flights from destinations across the world, while Dubai International Airport continues to rank among the busiest global aviation hubs. Millions of visitors arrive in the UAE every year for tourism, business and family visits
Entry arrangements vary according to nationality, with some visitors enjoying visa free access, while others can obtain a visa on arrival under specific conditions.
Source: Legit.ng
Ibrahim Sofiyullaha (Editorial Assistant) Ibrahim Sofiyullaha is a graduate of First Technical University, Ibadan. He was the founder and pioneer Editor-in-Chief of a fast-rising campus journalism outfit at his university. Ibrahim is a coauthor of the book Julie, or Sylvia, written in collaboration with two prominent Western authors. He was ranked as the 9th best young writer in Africa by the International Sports Press Association. Ibrahim has contributed insightful articles for major platforms, including Sportskeeda in the UK and Motherly in the United States. Email: ibrahim.sofiyullaha@corp.legit.ng