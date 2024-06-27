Steve Kerr's net worth (2024) and bio: wife, children, does he have a ring?

Steve Kerr is an American basketball coach and former professional basketball player. He made his name in the NBA in the 1980s and 1990s by playing for different teams, such as the Phoenix Suns, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Chicago Bulls. He also has a flourishing NBA coaching career at the Golden State Warriors. What is Steve Kerr’s net worth?

Steve Kerr directs his team during their game against the Utah Jazz (L). The coach watching as his team plays against the Indiana Pacers (R). Photo: Ezra Shaw, Dylan Buell (modified by author)

Steve Kerr’s professional basketball career started when he joined the Phoenix Suns in 1988. He played for different teams until his retirement in 2003 and began his coaching career. There is no doubt that Steve Kerr’s net worth is substantial, having been an NBA player for 15 years. He now coaches the Golden State Warriors and the US national men’s basketball team.

Profile summary

Full name Stephen Douglas Kerr Gender Male Date of birth 27 September 1965 Age 58 years old (as of June 2024) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Beirut, Lebanon Current residence San Francisco, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'9" Height in centimetres 190 Weight in pounds 174 Weight in kilograms 79 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Mother Ann Zwicker Kerr Father Malcolm H. Kerr Siblings 3 Marital status Married Partner Margot Brennan Kerr Children 3 School Palisades Charter High School College University of Arizona Profession Basketball coach, former NBA player Net worth $65 million X (Twitter) @SteveKerr

Steve Kerr's net worth

According to Hot New Hip Hop, Sportskeeda, and Scott Max, the American professional basketball coach’s net worth is alleged to be about $45 million. He was an NBA player and, currently, a basketball coach. He is believed to have made a fortune from his prosperous basketball career.

He is a sports investor with a minority stake in La Liga club RCD Mallorca. He reportedly became a minority shareholder in August 2023 after he was offered a chance to be part of the investment group by majority shareholder Andy Kohlberg. Speaking about his new investment, the NBA coach said:

Becoming a Mallorca fan last year and becoming involved now with the team, I'm going to be watching LaLiga games all year. It's so exciting to not only have a financial stake but really what that means, putting your heart into it and becoming part of the team.

What is Steve Kerr’s salary?

He reportedly earns about $17.5 million annually as the head coach of the Golden State Warriors. In February 2024, he penned a two-year contract extension with the Warriors, earning him $35 million. His salary makes him the highest-paid NBA coach.

Steve Kerr’s house

Steve Kerr lives in the Presidio Heights neighbourhood of San Francisco, California. He owns a 4,000-square-foot mansion he purchased for $7.35 million in 2018. It is a three-storey building with four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

Early life and educational background

Five facts about Steve Kerr. Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images (modified by author)

He was born Stephen Douglas Kerr to Ann Zwicker and Malcolm H. Kerr in Beirut, Lebanon. His father, Malcolm, was a professor at the American University of Beirut and was assassinated in January 1984.

He was raised alongside three siblings: Susan, Andrew, and John Kerr. Steve spent a significant part of his childhood in Lebanon and other Middle Eastern countries, where his father worked before he moved permanently to the United States.

He has studied in different learning institutions, including Cairo American College in Egypt, the American Community School in Beirut, Lebanon, and Palisades High School in Los Angeles, California, where he graduated in 1983. He graduated from the University of Arizona in 1988 with a bachelor of general studies, specialising in history, sociology, and English.

Career

Steve Kerr is a basketball coach and former professional basketball player. He played college basketball at the University of Arizona before signing with the Phoenix Suns in 1988, when he began his professional career.

Teams played for

He spent 15 years as a professional National Basketball League (NBA) player. Here is a list of NBA teams Steve Kerr played for.

Phoenix Suns (1988–1989)

Cleveland Cavaliers (1989–1992)

Orlando Magic (1992–1993)

Chicago Bulls (1993–1998)

San Antonio Spurs (1999–2001), (2002–2003)

Portland Trail Blazers (2001–2002)

Steve announced his retirement after the 2003 NBA finals. He is currently the only NBA player to win four consecutive championships since 1969. After retirement, he became a basketball broadcaster and commentator for various sports media companies, such as Turner Network Television, EA Sports, and NBA Live.

Steve Kerr began his basketball coaching career in 2014 when he became the head coach of the Golden State Warriors. He has had an impressive coaching career at the Golden State Warriors, winning four NBA championships (2015, 2017, 2018, 2022). He has also been the head coach of the U.S. men's basketball team since December 2023.

Does Steve Kerr have a ring?

The former NBA player has five championship rings. He won the NBA championships thrice with the Chicago Bulls ( 1996, 1997, 1998) and twice with the San Antonio Spurs (1999, 2003).

Is Steve Kerr married?

Yes. He is married to Margot Brennan Kerr. Steve Kerr’s wife was his long-term girlfriend, whom he met during college at the University of Arizona. The couple exchanged marriage vows on 15 September 1990 and have been married for over 30 years.

Steve Kerr’s children

Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors sits in the stands with his wife Margot Kerr during the fifth inning between the San Francisco Giants and the New York Mets. Photo: Jason O. Watson

Steve Kerr and Margot Brennan have three children: two sons and a daughter. Steve Kerr’s son, Nick, was born on 9 November 1992. He followed in his father's footsteps and is the basketball head coach for the Santa Cruz Warriors of the NBA G League.

His second son, Matthew, born in 2004, is into the film industry and has worked behind the cameras in movies such as Ted Lasso, Clone High, and Onward. The basketball coach’s only daughter, Madeleine Kerr, is a San Francisco-based attorney working with Gunderson Dettmer law firm.

Steve Kerr’s height and weight

The former NBA player is approximately 6 feet 3 inches or 190 centimetres tall. He weighs about 174 pounds or 74 kilograms.

FAQs

How old is Steve Kerr? He is 58 years old as of June 2024. His date of birth is 27 September 1965. Where does Steve Kerr come from? He is from San Francisco, California, United States. What ethnicity is Steve Kerr? He is an American national of white ethnicity. Did Steve Kerr play basketball with Michael Jordan? The two basketball stars shared their time at the Chicago Bulls. How many NBA teams did Steve Kerr play for? He played for six basketball teams: Phoenix Suns, Cleveland Cavaliers, Orlando Magic, Chicago Bulls, San Antonio Spurs, and Portland Trail Blazers. When did Steve Kerr retire from the NBA? He announced his retirement from the NBA in 2003. Does Steve Kerr have a wife? He married Margot Brennan in September 1990. How many children does Steve Kerr have? He has three children: two sons, Nick and Matthew, and a daughter, Madeleine. Does Steve Kerr have a degree? He graduated from the University of Arizona in 1988 with a bachelor of general studies, specialising in history, sociology, and English.

Steve Kerr's net worth reflects his success in his NBA playing and coaching careers. His net worth is attributed to his basketball career earnings and his investments, including owning a stake in RCD Mallorca football club. He resides in San Francisco, California, and has three children with his wife, Margot Brennan.

