Sajjad Yusuff, a young Nigerian footballer, spent 122 days consistently tagging Adidas on Instagram while posting training videos in a bid to earn a sponsorship

Adidas Football responded directly in the comments, telling him to choose between the Predator and F50 boots and promising to handle the rest

A video documenting the entire journey went viral, drawing reactions from thousands of fans and even celebrities flooding the comments with support

Sajjad Yusuff, a young Nigerian footballer known on Instagram as @SAJJ_Y19, earned a sponsorship from Adidas after spending 122 days tagging the brand in training videos and refusing to give up.

The campaign was straightforward in concept but relentless in execution.

12-year-old Nigerian player earns Adidas deal after posting training videos for 122 days. Photo credit: @sajj_y19/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Starting from Day 1, Sajjad posted clips of himself on various pitches, juggling, practising skills, and counting touches, all while wearing Adidas gear and tagging the brand in every upload.

Day-count captions marked his progress across the weeks: Day 15, Day 19, Day 26, Day 79, Day 100, and finally Day 122.

Whether or not anyone was watching from the brand's side, he kept going.

Adidas responds after 122 days

The payoff came when Adidas Football dropped a reply directly in the comments.

The brand wrote:

"We see you, bro time to choose: Pred or F50? you pick the boots. We handle the rest."

The comment had sent the 12-year-old boy's posts into a frenzy, with thousands of fans flooding the section with fire emojis and messages urging the brand to "do the needful."

The video, which compiles the journey from the first training clip through to an unboxing moment and Sajjad finally standing in a full Adidas kit and cleats, quickly spread across social media.

High-profile accounts were among those who reacted, pushing the likes into the hundreds of thousands.

Fans celebrate Sajjad's victory

The response from Nigerians was overwhelmingly emotional, with many celebrating his achievement as a win for perseverance.

For many Nigerians watching from the comments, Sajjad's story resonated as a reminder that consistency, even when it feels ignored, can eventually break through.

Bb_skincare_spa said:

"Congratulations sajjad."

Beautjane_ said:

"Congratulations."

Funshoww_forbes said:

"Looking forward to more wows! Oya drop update o make we follow suit @roffiany. Can’t wait for me to tie my gele at world cupsssssss."

Daniel_30years added:

"Congratulations lil bro, the sky is just your starting point."

See the post below:

Lady celebrates growth of her brand

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a hardworking black lady inspired netizens as she celebrated the first anniversary of her fast-rising brand.

The young business owner runs a well-stocked mini-mart, a beauty shop, a snacks station, and a relaxation spot.

Source: Legit.ng