Taylor Williams is an American reality TV personality, model, and rodeo athlete. His appearance on Love Island USA Season 7 brought him widespread fame. However, it was his authentic Western heritage that caught the attention of global fashion icons long before he entered the villa.

Taylor Williams in a cowboy hat and a brown jacket outdoors (L), and in a white winter puffer coat and yellow snow pants on the snow (R). Photo: @taylor_williams.3 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Taylor Williams is an authentic, third-generation Black cowboy from Oklahoma who rose to reality TV fame on Love Island USA Season 7.

is an authentic, third-generation from Oklahoma who rose to reality TV fame on Season 7. He was handpicked by music and fashion mogul Pharrell Williams to walk for Louis Vuitton at Paris Fashion Week.

Alongside his modelling career, he holds a degree in animal science and is currently pursuing a doctorate in veterinary medicine .

and is currently pursuing a doctorate in . He remains in a highly publicised relationship with his villa partner, Clarke Carraway.

Profile summary

Full name Taylor Williams Gender Male Date of birth 2 June 2000 Age 26 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth Tulsa, Oklahoma, United States Current residence Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Relationship status Dating Partner Clarke Carraway High school Edmond Santa Fe High School Higher education Oklahoma State University Profession Rodeo competitor, model, reality TV personality Instagram @taylor_williams.3

Who is Taylor Williams?

Taylor Williams was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma, United States. He is an American citizen of African-American descent. Taylor is 26 years old as of 2026. He was born on 2 June 2000, and his zodiac sign is Gemini.

Top five facts about Taylor Williams from Love Island USA. Photo: @taylor_williams.3 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Taylor Williams grew up on his family's 33-acre horse ranch, where he honed his horsemanship from a young age. His grandfather, Fred Williams, was one of the pioneering Black cowboys who originated the Pony Express relay race in Oklahoma. Fred passed away on 2 July 2022.

Taylor competes in the eight-man relay as a member of the non-profit organisation, Oklahoma Cowboys. In addition to his cowboy credentials, he graduated from Oklahoma State University in May 2023. He holds a bachelor's degree in animal science.

Taylor Williams riding a horse during the Love Island USA, Season 7 show opening video. Photo: Ben Symons

Source: Getty Images

In August 2024, he entered a rigorous doctoral program at OSU's College of Veterinary Medicine with the ultimate goal of opening a large-animal clinic. He is also a rodeo athlete at Oklahoma State University.

What does Taylor Williams do for a living?

Taylor William is a reality star and fashion model. He rose to prominence after appearing on Love Island USA Season 7.

Since leaving the show, Taylor has become a fashion model. His high-fashion modelling career happened entirely by chance when a booking agency working for Louis Vuitton stumbled upon the Oklahoma Cowboys' Instagram account. Seeking genuine cowhands for Pharrell Williams' Western-themed Fall/Winter 2024 menswear line, the luxury brand flew Taylor to France.

Taylor Williams standing outdoors (L) and modelling Pharrell's menswear in Paris, France (R). Photo: @taylor_williams.3 (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

In January 2024, Taylor walked the runway in Paris wearing a striking red leather suit. Reflecting on the experience, he said:

The real modelling world is nothing like I would've expected. The stuff they have to do is totally different. The modelling world compared to modelling for local stores here are two different things.

Taylor has since starred in campaigns for heritage brands like Stetson and Levi's. Speaking on his heritage to Stetson Stories, Taylor noted:

It's great to carry the tradition of being a Black cowboy, being that the word 'cowboy' came from Black men. And it's crazy that people don't know that.

Taylor Williams' Love Island journey

Taylor Williams on Love Island: Beyond The Villa - Season 2. Photo: Clifton Prescod

Source: Getty Images

In June 2025, Taylor Williams joined the cast of Love Island USA Season 7, as an original Day 1 islander. His southern charm and authentic cowboy background made him an instant breakout star. While his initial romantic connections inside the villa fluctuated, his trajectory changed entirely during the infamous Casa Amor twist.

Taylor met bombshell Clarke Carraway, and the two formed an undeniable connection. He famously chose to recouple with her rather than with Olandria Carthen, a moment that quickly became a viral meme. Although Taylor was dumped from the island on Day 28, his relationship with Clarke survived the villa gates.

Is Taylor Williams married?

Clarke Carraway and Taylor Williams on Love Island USA, Season 7. Photo by: Kim Nunneley

Source: Getty Images

Taylor is not married but is dating fellow islander Clarke Carraway. Despite their commitment, the couple is taking things slowly as they navigate the realities of a long-distance relationship.

The couple has openly faced geographic hurdles, as Clarke is split between Charlotte and New York, while Taylor is tied to his Oklahoma farm. Clarke temporarily moved to his ranch to help him recover from a serious leg injury sustained during a rodeo accident.

Taylor Williams and Clarke are walking hand in hand in New York City. Photo: @taylor_williams.3 (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

The duo also face a major crossroads regarding where to settle down. While Clarke dreams of moving to Los Angeles to pursue media opportunities, Taylor is fiercely protective of his rural lifestyle. Speaking to Elite Daily in April 2026, Taylor stated:

I'm not moving to L.A. Can't move to L.A. — just can't do it... It's cool and all for a little while, but I need land. I want to go out in my backyard, pee, and be fine.

The couple has agreed to focus on their individual goals for the immediate future. Taylor confirmed:

We're still long-distance right now, but we're planning for the next two years, when I get out of school.

FAQs

Who is Taylor Williams? He is a model, rodeo athlete, and reality television personality from the United States. Where is Taylor Williams from? The reality star was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma, but resides in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, United States. Is Taylor from Love Island a real cowboy? The reality TV star is a real cowboy who developed a love for rodeo on his grandfather's ranch. Is Taylor rich from Love Island? The reality TV star is rich, as he comes from a wealthy family. He also built significant money before the show from modelling and rodeo athletics. Are Clark and Taylor still together? Taylor and Clarke Carraway are still together, making them one of the very few surviving couples from Season 7. They are currently showcasing the realities of their romance on the spin-off docuseries, Love Island: Beyond the Villa Season 2. How old are Clark and Taylor? Taylor celebrated his 26th birthday in June 2026, while Clarke is 25. What happened to Taylor Williams from Love Island? Taylor met bombshell Clarke Carraway; he famously chose to recouple with her, a moment that quickly went viral.

Whether he is sprinting on horseback in a Pony Express relay or walking the runways of Europe, Taylor Williams has proven that authenticity cannot be manufactured. By staying true to his Oklahoma roots, he captured both Pharrell Williams's eye and the hearts of reality TV viewers worldwide.

Legit.ng published an article on how Love Island voting works. On the Love Island app, viewers can vote to change what happens in the villa, though you are usually limited to one vote each time. Your votes decide which couples are favourites, which pairs match best, and who is at risk of going home.

Love Island fans must register with a phone number to prevent double voting, as each person is entitled to one vote per voting event. However, even after the public votes, the islanders themselves often make the final choice on who actually leaves the show. Learn more about how voting works on Love Island.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng