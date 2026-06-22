Johnny Middlebrooks is a reality TV personality, model, and former college athlete who remains one of the most polarising figures in reality television history. Rising to fame on Love Island USA, he quickly transitioned from a charismatic fan favourite to the ultimate villa villain after a highly controversial stint in Casa Amor.

Johnny Middlebrooks is flexing in a black tank top and red pants (L) and posing in a patterned shirt and sunglasses while making a peace sign (R). Photo: @johnny_llee on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Johnny Middlebrooks was a runner-up on Love Island USA Season 2 alongside Cely Vazquez .

alongside . He earned a notorious reputation during the Casa Amor twist for cracking on with bombshell Mercades Schell.

Since his initial reality television debut, he has expanded his television portfolio by appearing on The Challenge and House of Villains.

Profile summary

Full name Johnny Lee Middlebrooks Gender Male Date of birth 20 June 1998 Johnny Middlebrooks' age 28 years as of 2026 Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Chesapeake, Virginia, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicty Mixed ethnicity Height in inches 6' Height in centimetres 183 Weight in pounds 185 Weight in kilograms 84 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Relationship status Single Children 1 Higher education University of Mount Olive Profession Television personality, model, athlete Instagram @johnny_llee

Who is Johnny Middlebrooks?

Johnny Middlebrooks was born in Chesapeake, Virginia, United States. He is an American national of African-American ethnicity. Johnny Middlebrooks is 27 years old as of June 2026. He was born on 20 June 1998, and his zodiac sign is Gemini.

After high school, Johnny attended the University of Mount Olive. He was a student-athlete who competed in men's track and field.

Top five facts about Johnny Middlebrooks. Photo: @johnny_llee on Instagram (modified by author)

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A look at Johnny Middlebrooks' career

Johnny Middlebrooks is an American model and reality TV star best known for appearing on season 2 of Love Island USA. He has also appeared on other popular reality shows, including All-Star Shore, The Challenge, Love Island Games, and House of Villains Season 3.

Before finding fame on television, he ran track and field at the University of Mount Olive in North Carolina. Today, he focuses on his entertainment career and regularly models for well-known brands like YoungLA and Jaxxon.

The rise of Johnny Middlebrooks and the Casa Amor drama

Johnny Middlebrooks attends the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Centre on 28 August 2022, in Newark, New Jersey. Photo: Kevin Mazur

Source: Getty Images

Johnny Middlebrooks first stepped into the public eye as an original islander on Love Island USA Season 2 in 2020. With his athletic background as a collegiate track-and-field star at the University of Mount Olive, he initially charmed viewers. He quickly formed a seemingly unbreakable bond with fellow contestant Cely Vazquez.

However, the infamous Casa Amor twist completely upended their journey. While separated from Cely, Johnny engaged in a passionate fling with bombshell Mercades Schell, triggering widespread backlash from fans.

Despite the intense public scrutiny and the initial heartbreak upon his return, Cely chose to forgive him. The couple stayed together until the final day, finishing the season as runners-up.

Are Cely and Johnny from Love Island USA still together?

Johnny Middlebrooks attends the boohoo Collective Launch Party at Hyde Sunset Kitchen + Cocktails on 29 August 2024, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Phillip Faraone

Source: Getty Images

The initial public reports at the height of the pandemic suggested they called it quits after just six months in January 2021. The couple, however, endured an on-and-off relationship for 18 months before officially ending their relationship.

Johnny and Cely's final breakup had the pair trade public jabs over a notorious misunderstanding regarding a holiday receipt at the Cheesecake Factory. Following his high-profile split from Cely, Johnny became a serial bombshell across various international reality spin-offs.

Who is Johnny Middlebrooks' wife?

Gabby Allen, UK and Johnny Middlebrooks, USA, on Love Island Games Season 2. Photo: Ben Symons

Source: Getty Images

The reality star is unmarried and appears to be single. However, he dated several other women after breaking up with Cely Vazquez. Johnny has been linked with a woman named Yeli. He also briefly dated German bombshell Aurelia Lamprecht on Love Island Games Season 1, where the two reached the final.

Aurelia later defended Johnny's character in interviews, calling him "the sweetest guy ever" to her. However, the distance and post-villa realities meant they never progressed past a casual, long-distance connection.

Middlebrooks was also linked to reality star Gabby Jeffrey from Season 2 of Love Island Games. However, their relationship was focused on gameplay rather than a long-term romance.

Does Johnny Middlebrooks have a kid?

Johny celebrates Elena Luna's birthday while she wears roller skates (L), and he squats down to look lovingly at her while she stands smiling (R). Photo: @johnny_llee (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Johnny is a father of one girl, Elena Luna Middlebrooks, born on 29 March 2024. He co-parents his baby girl with her mother, Yeli.

The TV personality Johnny proudly celebrated the milestone by sharing photos of his daughter on social media. After his daughter was born, he posted a cute photo of him feeding his daughter with the caption:

Elena Luna Middlebrooks. You have given my life an overwhelming sense of purpose. I promise to do everything I can to give you the world, babygirl.

FAQs

Who is Johnny Middlebrooks? He is an American reality TV star, model, and former athlete known for appearing on Love Island USA Season 2 and Love Island Games. What is Johnny Middlebrooks' age? Johnny is 27 years old as of 2026. He was born on 20 June 1998. Where is Johnny Middlebrooks from? He was born in Chesapeake, Virginia, but resides in Los Angeles, California, United States. What ethnicity is Johnny Middlebrooks from Love Island? The TV personality is African American. What does Johnny Middlebrooks do for a living? He is a reality television personality, model, and former college track-and-field athlete. What ethnicity is Johnny Middlebrooks from Love Island? The reality star is African American. Are Johnny and Gabby from Love Island still together? Johnny and Gabby Jeffrey are not together, and their connection was purely strategic in the Love Island gameplay, not romantic. Are Johnny and Aurelia still together? The two are not together. They parted ways due to distance. What is Johnny Middlebrooks' height? Johnny is 6 feet (183 centimetres) tall.

Johnny Middlebrooks has solidified his footprint across the competitive landscape of reality television. Transitioning seamlessly from a controversial Love Island star to a seasoned competitor on The Challenge and a dramatic force on House of Villains Season 3, he understands exactly how to keep audiences talking.

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Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

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