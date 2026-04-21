Cierra from Love Island USA rose to prominence after appearing on the reality TV show in June 2025. She quickly became one of the strongest contenders, but her journey ended abruptly when past racial social media posts resurfaced, sparking widespread controversy. Despite her early exit, she leveraged the show’s exposure to build a successful career as a social media influencer.

Cierra Ortega looks on in a photo (L). The reality TV star attends a dinner date (R). Photo: @cierra.ortega on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Cierra Ortega exited Love Island USA unexpectedly following controversy over resurfaced past racially offensive language .

unexpectedly following controversy over resurfaced past . Although her time on the show was brief, it significantly boosted her public profile, helping her build a successful career as a social media influencer.

During the show, Cierra was romantically linked to Nic Vansteenberghe, but their relationship ended after her departure, with Nic later moving on to date her friend, Olandria Carthen.

Profile summary

Full name Cierra Ortega Gender Female Date of birth 8 October 1999 Age 26 years old (as of April 2026) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Arizona, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 167 Weight in pounds 125 Weight in kilograms 57 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Neyda Ortega Father Eric Ortega Siblings 1 Relationship status Single College University of Arizona Profession Reality TV star, social media influencer Instagram @cierra.ortega TikTok @cierraortega

Who is Cierra from Love Island?

Cierra Ortega is an American social media influencer and reality TV personality best known for appearing on Love Island USA, where she featured in 30 episodes in 2025.

She was born to Neyda and Eric Ortega on 8 October 1999 in Arizona, United States. As of April 2026, she is 26 years old, and her zodiac sign is Libra.

Five facts about Cierra from Love Island. Photo: @cierra.ortega on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Cierra Ortega attended the University of Arizona, where she graduated in 2021 with a Bachelor of Science in Care, Health, and Society. During her time at the university, she also studied fashion and retail consumer science, along with business administration, management, and operations.

What does Cerra Ortega do for a job?

Cierra Ortega is a social media influencer with a strong and growing presence across major platforms. She gained widespread recognition after appearing on Love Island USA Season 7. As of writing, Cierra from Love Island’s Instagram page has approximately 760,000 followers, while her TikTok page has 900,000 followers.

Cierra Ortega attends a Ferrari show. Photo: @cierra.ortega on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

She uses the platforms to share lifestyle, fashion, and brand content. Her collaborations include notable brands such as Wildflower Cases, Boys Lie, Urban Outfitters, The Mayfair Group, Her Pony, and East N West Label.

Before rising to fame, Cierra Ortega built a diverse professional background across marketing, retail, and digital media. According to her LinkedIn profile, she began her career in 2013 as a café sales team lead at Lime Time before securing a role as a sales and operations intern at The Mayfair Group.

In June 2020, Cierra expanded into influencer marketing as an intern at Savage X Fenty, later joining Mint Performance Marketing as an influencer marketer and social media strategist. In June 2022, she was hired by OnlyFans on a one-year contract as a creator experience representative.

Cierra Ortega, in a denim top, looks on from the balcony of a house. Photo: @cierra.ortega on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Cierra continued to grow her career with roles at Flight Story Fund in 2023 and an eight-month contract at JUICED, which ended in March 2024. She also worked as a production manager at GASSED before joining FlyMeOut as a brand partnership manager in October 2024. From 2024 to May 2025, she served as an account executive at Passes.

What happened to Cierra from Love Island?

Cierra Ortega exited the villa suddenly in July 2025. Viewers were only told that she had left due to personal reasons, leaving both fans and fellow contestants confused at the time.

Cierra Ortega stands on the edge of a swimming pool. Photo: @cierra.ortega on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

It was later revealed that her departure was linked to a major controversy. Past social media posts resurfaced showing Cierra using racially offensive language, which sparked widespread backlash online and calls for her removal from the show.

Due to the seriousness of the situation and the show’s strict policies, she was ultimately removed from the villa rather than leaving voluntarily. Following her exit, Cierra issued a public apology, acknowledging her actions and taking responsibility while stating her intention to learn and grow from the experience. She said on an Instagram post:

I am deeply, truly, honestly, so sorry. I had no idea that the word held as much pain, as much harm, and came with the history that it did, or I never would have used it. I had no ill intention when I was using it. But that's absolutely no excuse, because intent doesn't excuse ignorance.

Was Cierra from Love Island charged with DUI?

Cierra Ortega was previously charged with driving under the influence (DUI), but the incident occurred years before she appeared on Love Island USA. Therefore, it was not a reason for her exit from the show.

Cierra Ortega enjoys a moment in Rome, Italy. Photo: @cierra.ortega on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

According to The Sun, she was arrested in Arizona on 28 January 2021 after being pulled over for speeding and erratic driving. She faced multiple charges, including DUI and driving with a blood alcohol level above the legal limit.

Cierra later accepted a plea deal and pleaded guilty to the DUI charge in July 2021, while the remaining charges were dismissed. She was sentenced to 10 days in jail, with nine days suspended upon completing an alcohol screening programme, and was also required to pay fines.

Are Cierra and Nic still together?

Cierra Ortega and Nic Vansteenberghe are no longer dating. During Love Island USA, Cierra and Nic initially formed a strong connection, but their relationship was cut short when Cierra unexpectedly left the villa. After her departure, Nic moved on and later coupled up with Olandria Carthen.

Cierra from Love Island poses for a photo near a banana plantation. Photo: @cierra.ortega on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

In a TikTok video, Cierra accused Nic Vansteenberghe of not liking her and instead wanting her friend, Olandria, the entire time they were together. Nic responded to Cierra’s claims during his interview on the Baby, This is Keke Palmer podcast, saying:

Through her leaving the villa and then exploring Olandria, which is what Love Island's about, I found this great connection, amazing connection with Olandria, and then she's bashing me for that. “So to me, I was like, ‘All right. I'm going to take that on the chin. That's fine if you feel that way, but I'm going to keep moving on.”

FAQs

How old is Cierra Ortega from Love Island? She is 26 years old as of April 2026. Her date of birth is 8 October 1999. Who are Cierra Ortega’s parents? Her mother is Neyda Ortega, and her father is Eric Ortega. What is Cierra from Love Island's nationality? The reality TV star is an American born and raised in Arizona and currently residing in Los Angeles, California. Did Cierra Ortega attend college? She attended the University of Arizona, where she graduated in 2021 with a bachelor of science in care, health, and society. What happened to Cierra from Love Island's lips? The reality TV star revealed she had two full syringes of lip fillers over five years, but eventually dissolved them to embrace a more natural look. What does Cierra from Love Island do for a living? She is a reality TV personality and social media influencer known for creating lifestyle and fashion content and has partnered with several well-known brands. Why did Cierra Ortega leave Love Island? She exited the dating reality TV show due to a controversy involving resurfaced social media posts, in which she used racially offensive language. Why didn't Nick leave with Cierra? He chose to stay in the villa to continue his experience on the show. Contestants typically remain unless they are eliminated or choose to leave voluntarily. Are Cierra from Love Island and Nic Vansteenberghe still dating? The two are no longer dating. Their connection ended after her exit from the show, and they did not rekindle their relationship afterward.

Cierra from Love Island gained widespread attention through the reality TV show and her growing social media career. While her journey on the show ended in controversy, she remains active as an influencer and brand collaborator. Her story reflects both the opportunities and challenges that come with reality TV fame.

Legit.ng recently published the biography of Serena Page, an American reality TV star, social media influencer, and media planner. She rose to fame after appearing on Love Island USA Season 6, where she emerged as a winner alongside her partner Kordell Beckham.

Before gaining public attention, Serena Page built a low-profile career in the corporate world, specialising in digital marketing and working as a media planner. Today, she has transitioned into a full-time influencer, with millions of followers across social media platforms. Explore her biography to learn more about her background, career journey, and rise to fame.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng