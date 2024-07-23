Rupert Grint's net worth (2024), age, height and daughter
Rupert Grint is a famous English actor best known for his role as Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter film series. He appeared in all films in the series, beginning with Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone in 2001. His acting career has enabled him to achieve great success over the years. But what is Rupert Grint's net worth?
Rupert Grint began acting in 2001. He was just eleven years old when he landed the role of Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter film series, which he played in all eight films from 2001 to 2011. Apart from Harry Potter, Grint has appeared in various films and TV projects, including Thunderpants in 2002, Driving Lessons in 2006, and Wild Target in 2010.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Rupert Alexander Lloyd Grint
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|24 August 1988
|Age
|35 years (as of July 2024)
|Zodiac sign
|Virgo
|Place of birth
|Harlow, Essex, England
|Current residence
|Kimpton, Hitchin, England
|Nationality
|British
|Ethnicity
|White
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height
|5′8″ (173 cm)
|Weight
|158 lbs (72 kgs)
|Hair colour
|Red-brown
|Eye colour
|Green
|Mother
|Joanne Grint
|Father
|Nigel Grint
|Siblings
|4
|Marital status
|Married
|Spouse
|Georgia Groome
|Children
|1
|School
|Richard Hale School
|Profession
|Actor
|Net worth
|$50 million
|@rupertgrint
What is Rupert Grint's net worth in 2024?
According to various sources such as Celebrity Net Worth and Daily Star, Rupert Grint's net worth is alleged to be $50 million. He has earned his wealth from entertainment and various business ventures.
Rupert owns a $7 million 18th-century mansion on 22 acres of land. The residence has six-bedroom suites and both an indoor and outdoor pool.
He also purchased a $4.4 million home nearby for his parents, which features a green putting green and a lake. Additionally, Rupert and his father are the co-owners of a $550,000 house, which they renovated and now rent out.
In 2007, Grint was listed at #16 among the Top 20 Earners under 25. He is also among the highest-grossing actors globally. For Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, which was released in 2007, he earned around $4 million.
For the two parts of Deathly Hallows, he earned a combined $30 million. Adjusted for inflation, Grint's base salaries from the Harry Potter series alone amount to at least $70 million.
Rupert Grint's background
Rupert Alexander Lloyd Grint was born on 24 August 1988 in Harlow, Essex, England, to Joanne and Nigel Grint. He grew up in Watton-at-Stone, Hertfordshire, with his four siblings: James, Samantha, Georgina, and Charlotte.
Grint attended Richard Hale School in Hertford and was raised Catholic, often mentioning his childhood fear of God. While in school, he developed a strong interest in theatre and performed in various school productions.
He joined the Top Hat Stage and Screen School, a local theatre group, where he was cast as a fish in Noah's Ark and a donkey in a nativity play. As he transitioned into secondary school, he continued participating in school plays, though he had never acted professionally before his role in the Harry Potter series.
At sixteen, Grint left school to pursue his acting career, admitting that he "didn't really like school that much."
Career
Rupert Grint began his acting career in 2001 when he was featured in the film Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone as Ron Weasley. The Harry Potter series, based on the novels by J.K. Rowling, brought him international fame, and he continued to play the role throughout all eight films.
Rupert has also appeared in films such as Thunderspants, Cherrybomb, Into the White, and Moonwalkers. He is also the executive producer of the television series Snatch. According to IMDb, below is a list of television series and movies he has starred in, including all the Harry Potter films.
|Year
|Film/TV series
|Role
|2019–2023
|Servant
|Julian Pearce
|2023
|Knock at the Cabin
|Redmond
|2022
|Guillermo del Toro in Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities
|Walter Gilman
|2018
|The ABC Murders
|Inspector Crome
|2017–2018
|Snatch
|Charlie Cavendish
|2017–2018
|Snatch Note
|Daniel Glass
|2017
|Urban Myths
|August Kubizek
|2015
|Moonwalkers
|Jonny
|2013
|Super Clyde
|Clyde
|2013
|The Unbeatables
|Amadeo
|2013
|The Necessary Death of Charlie Countryman
|Karl
|2012
|American Dad!
|Liam
|2012
|Cross of Honour
|Gunner Robert Smith
|2011
|Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2
|Ron Weasley
|2011
|Come Fly with Me
|Rupert Grint
|2010
|Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1
|Ron Weasley
|2010
|Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey
|Ron Weasley
|2010
|Wild Target
|Tony
|2009
|Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Price
|Ron Weasley
|2009
|Cherrybomb
|Malachy
|2007
|Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
|Ron Weasley
|2006
|The Children's Party at the Palace
|Rupert Grint
|2006
|Driving Lessons
|Ben
|2005
|Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
|Ron Weasley
|2005
|Happy Birthday, Peter Pan
|Peter Pan
|2004
|Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
|Ron Weasley
|2002
|Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
|Ron Weasley
|2002
|Thunderpants
|Alan A. Allen
|2001
|Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone
|Ron Weasley
Charity work
Rupert supports various charitable organisations. He participated in the Wacky Rally in 2010, which raised money for Britain's Royal National Lifeboat Institution.
Rupert was among the 40 people who produced designs for the Chrysalis Collection for Keech Hospice Care in Luton. In 2011, he participated in the Make Mine Milk ad campaign to promote daily milk drinking.
Awards
The English actor has won numerous awards, such as:
|Year awarded
|Awards
|Category
|2002
|Satellite Award
|Outstanding New Talent
|2002
|Young Artist Award
|Most Promising Young Newcomer
|2009
|2009 Scream Awards
|Best Ensemble
|2010
|Otto Award
|Movie Star
|2011
|BBC Radio 1 Teen Awards
|Best British Actor
|2011
|San Diego Film Critics Society Award
|Best Ensemble Performance
|2012
|38th People's Choice Awards
|Favorite Movie Ensemble
|2012
|2012 MTV Movie Awards
|Best Cast
|2015
|Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards
|Favorite Featured Actor in a Play
|2021
|Hollywood Critics Association
|Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Series, Drama
Who is Rupert Grint's wife?
Rupert Grint has been dating actress Georgia Groome since 2011. They have a daughter, Wednesday, who was born in May 2020.
During an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Grint explained the inspiration behind his daughter's name, revealing Wednesday Addams from The Addams Family inspired it.
It's a great name, right? I'm always a bit hesitant to admit it, but yes, it was influenced by The Addams Family. I've always loved the name. It's unique and memorable.
Although Grint and Georgia have kept their relationship private over the years, Grint has occasionally shared endearing details about his daughter in various interviews.
While speaking with Glamour in 2021, he admitted that he is still kind of coming to terms with being a dad. He stated:
It's so much fun. I feel like I've changed as a person for sure. It kind of happened overnight, lifestyle-wise. I stopped smoking straight away. I've started sleeping so much better — I used to be a horrific insomniac, now I'm sleeping.
FAQs
- Who is Rupert Grint? He is an English actor best known for portraying Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter film series.
- What is Rupert Grint's age? Grint is 35 years old. He was born on 24 August 1988.
- How many siblings does Rupert Grint have? He has four siblings, namely James, Samantha, Georgina and Charlotte Grint.
- Who are Rupert Grint's parents? He was born to Nigel Grint and Joanne Grint.
- Who is Rupert Grint's daughter? The actor has a daughter named Wednesday, born in May 2020.
- What is Rupert Grint's net worth? His net worth is alleged to be $50 million.
- What is Rupert Grint's height? He is 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimetres) tall.
Rupert Grint's net worth signifies his notable presence in the entertainment field. Renowned for his iconic role in Harry Potter, the actor is in a relationship with actress Georgia Groome, and they have one child together.
