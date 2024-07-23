Rupert Grint's net worth (2024), age, height and daughter

Rupert Grint is a famous English actor best known for his role as Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter film series. He appeared in all films in the series, beginning with Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone in 2001. His acting career has enabled him to achieve great success over the years. But what is Rupert Grint's net worth?

Rupert Grint began acting in 2001. He was just eleven years old when he landed the role of Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter film series, which he played in all eight films from 2001 to 2011. Apart from Harry Potter, Grint has appeared in various films and TV projects, including Thunderpants in 2002, Driving Lessons in 2006, and Wild Target in 2010.

Full name Rupert Alexander Lloyd Grint Gender Male Date of birth 24 August 1988 Age 35 years (as of July 2024) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Harlow, Essex, England Current residence Kimpton, Hitchin, England Nationality British Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5′8″ (173 cm) Weight 158 lbs (72 kgs) Hair colour Red-brown Eye colour Green Mother Joanne Grint Father Nigel Grint Siblings 4 Marital status Married Spouse Georgia Groome Children 1 School Richard Hale School Profession Actor Net worth $50 million Instagram @rupertgrint

What is Rupert Grint's net worth in 2024?

According to various sources such as Celebrity Net Worth and Daily Star, Rupert Grint's net worth is alleged to be $50 million. He has earned his wealth from entertainment and various business ventures.

Rupert owns a $7 million 18th-century mansion on 22 acres of land. The residence has six-bedroom suites and both an indoor and outdoor pool.

He also purchased a $4.4 million home nearby for his parents, which features a green putting green and a lake. Additionally, Rupert and his father are the co-owners of a $550,000 house, which they renovated and now rent out.

In 2007, Grint was listed at #16 among the Top 20 Earners under 25. He is also among the highest-grossing actors globally. For Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, which was released in 2007, he earned around $4 million.

For the two parts of Deathly Hallows, he earned a combined $30 million. Adjusted for inflation, Grint's base salaries from the Harry Potter series alone amount to at least $70 million.

Rupert Grint's background

Rupert Alexander Lloyd Grint was born on 24 August 1988 in Harlow, Essex, England, to Joanne and Nigel Grint. He grew up in Watton-at-Stone, Hertfordshire, with his four siblings: James, Samantha, Georgina, and Charlotte.

Grint attended Richard Hale School in Hertford and was raised Catholic, often mentioning his childhood fear of God. While in school, he developed a strong interest in theatre and performed in various school productions.

He joined the Top Hat Stage and Screen School, a local theatre group, where he was cast as a fish in Noah's Ark and a donkey in a nativity play. As he transitioned into secondary school, he continued participating in school plays, though he had never acted professionally before his role in the Harry Potter series.

At sixteen, Grint left school to pursue his acting career, admitting that he "didn't really like school that much."

Career

Rupert Grint began his acting career in 2001 when he was featured in the film Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone as Ron Weasley. The Harry Potter series, based on the novels by J.K. Rowling, brought him international fame, and he continued to play the role throughout all eight films.

Rupert has also appeared in films such as Thunderspants, Cherrybomb, Into the White, and Moonwalkers. He is also the executive producer of the television series Snatch. According to IMDb, below is a list of television series and movies he has starred in, including all the Harry Potter films.

Year Film/TV series Role 2019–2023 Servant Julian Pearce 2023 Knock at the Cabin Redmond 2022 Guillermo del Toro in Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities Walter Gilman 2018 The ABC Murders Inspector Crome 2017–2018 Snatch Charlie Cavendish 2017–2018 Snatch Note Daniel Glass 2017 Urban Myths August Kubizek 2015 Moonwalkers Jonny 2013 Super Clyde Clyde 2013 The Unbeatables Amadeo 2013 The Necessary Death of Charlie Countryman Karl 2012 American Dad! Liam 2012 Cross of Honour Gunner Robert Smith 2011 Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 Ron Weasley 2011 Come Fly with Me Rupert Grint 2010 Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 Ron Weasley 2010 Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey Ron Weasley 2010 Wild Target Tony 2009 Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Price Ron Weasley 2009 Cherrybomb Malachy 2007 Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix Ron Weasley 2006 The Children's Party at the Palace Rupert Grint 2006 Driving Lessons Ben 2005 Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire Ron Weasley 2005 Happy Birthday, Peter Pan Peter Pan 2004 Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban Ron Weasley 2002 Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets Ron Weasley 2002 Thunderpants Alan A. Allen 2001 Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone Ron Weasley

Charity work

Rupert supports various charitable organisations. He participated in the Wacky Rally in 2010, which raised money for Britain's Royal National Lifeboat Institution.

Rupert was among the 40 people who produced designs for the Chrysalis Collection for Keech Hospice Care in Luton. In 2011, he participated in the Make Mine Milk ad campaign to promote daily milk drinking.

Awards

The English actor has won numerous awards, such as:

Year awarded Awards Category 2002 Satellite Award Outstanding New Talent 2002 Young Artist Award Most Promising Young Newcomer 2009 2009 Scream Awards Best Ensemble 2010 Otto Award Movie Star 2011 BBC Radio 1 Teen Awards Best British Actor 2011 San Diego Film Critics Society Award Best Ensemble Performance 2012 38th People's Choice Awards Favorite Movie Ensemble 2012 2012 MTV Movie Awards Best Cast 2015 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards Favorite Featured Actor in a Play 2021 Hollywood Critics Association Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Series, Drama

Who is Rupert Grint's wife?

Rupert Grint has been dating actress Georgia Groome since 2011. They have a daughter, Wednesday, who was born in May 2020.

During an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Grint explained the inspiration behind his daughter's name, revealing Wednesday Addams from The Addams Family inspired it.

It's a great name, right? I'm always a bit hesitant to admit it, but yes, it was influenced by The Addams Family. I've always loved the name. It's unique and memorable.

Although Grint and Georgia have kept their relationship private over the years, Grint has occasionally shared endearing details about his daughter in various interviews.

While speaking with Glamour in 2021, he admitted that he is still kind of coming to terms with being a dad. He stated:

It's so much fun. I feel like I've changed as a person for sure. It kind of happened overnight, lifestyle-wise. I stopped smoking straight away. I've started sleeping so much better — I used to be a horrific insomniac, now I'm sleeping.

FAQs

Who is Rupert Grint? He is an English actor best known for portraying Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter film series. What is Rupert Grint's age? Grint is 35 years old. He was born on 24 August 1988. How many siblings does Rupert Grint have? He has four siblings, namely James, Samantha, Georgina and Charlotte Grint. Who are Rupert Grint's parents? He was born to Nigel Grint and Joanne Grint. Who is Rupert Grint's daughter? The actor has a daughter named Wednesday, born in May 2020. What is Rupert Grint's net worth? His net worth is alleged to be $50 million. What is Rupert Grint's height? He is 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimetres) tall.

Rupert Grint's net worth signifies his notable presence in the entertainment field. Renowned for his iconic role in Harry Potter, the actor is in a relationship with actress Georgia Groome, and they have one child together.

