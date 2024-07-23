Global site navigation

Local editions

Rupert Grint's net worth (2024), age, height and daughter
Celebrity biographies

Rupert Grint's net worth (2024), age, height and daughter

by  Mercy Mbuthia 7 min read

Rupert Grint is a famous English actor best known for his role as Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter film series. He appeared in all films in the series, beginning with Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone in 2001. His acting career has enabled him to achieve great success over the years. But what is Rupert Grint's net worth?

Rupert Grint attend an event in New York City (L) and London, England (R)
Rupert Grint attends the Apple TV+'s "Servant" Season 4 New York Premiere and the "Knock at the Cabin" UK Special Screening. Photo: Cindy Ord, Dave J Hogan (modified by author)
Source: UGC

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Rupert Grint began acting in 2001. He was just eleven years old when he landed the role of Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter film series, which he played in all eight films from 2001 to 2011. Apart from Harry Potter, Grint has appeared in various films and TV projects, including Thunderpants in 2002, Driving Lessons in 2006, and Wild Target in 2010.

Profile summary

Full nameRupert Alexander Lloyd Grint
GenderMale
Date of birth24 August 1988
Age35 years (as of July 2024)
Zodiac signVirgo
Place of birthHarlow, Essex, England
Current residenceKimpton, Hitchin, England
NationalityBritish
EthnicityWhite
ReligionChristianity
SexualityStraight
Height5′8″ (173 cm)
Weight158 lbs (72 kgs)
Hair colourRed-brown
Eye colourGreen
MotherJoanne Grint
FatherNigel Grint
Siblings4
Marital statusMarried
SpouseGeorgia Groome
Children1
SchoolRichard Hale School
Profession Actor
Net worth$50 million
Instagram@rupertgrint

Read also

Jeff Foxworthy's net worth in 2024: How is he since his accident?

What is Rupert Grint's net worth in 2024?

According to various sources such as Celebrity Net Worth and Daily Star, Rupert Grint's net worth is alleged to be $50 million. He has earned his wealth from entertainment and various business ventures.

Rupert owns a $7 million 18th-century mansion on 22 acres of land. The residence has six-bedroom suites and both an indoor and outdoor pool.

He also purchased a $4.4 million home nearby for his parents, which features a green putting green and a lake. Additionally, Rupert and his father are the co-owners of a $550,000 house, which they renovated and now rent out.

In 2007, Grint was listed at #16 among the Top 20 Earners under 25. He is also among the highest-grossing actors globally. For Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, which was released in 2007, he earned around $4 million.

Read also

James Spader's net worth (2024): What is the actor doing now?

For the two parts of Deathly Hallows, he earned a combined $30 million. Adjusted for inflation, Grint's base salaries from the Harry Potter series alone amount to at least $70 million.

Rupert Grint's background

Rupert Alexander Lloyd Grint was born on 24 August 1988 in Harlow, Essex, England, to Joanne and Nigel Grint. He grew up in Watton-at-Stone, Hertfordshire, with his four siblings: James, Samantha, Georgina, and Charlotte.

Grint attended Richard Hale School in Hertford and was raised Catholic, often mentioning his childhood fear of God. While in school, he developed a strong interest in theatre and performed in various school productions.

He joined the Top Hat Stage and Screen School, a local theatre group, where he was cast as a fish in Noah's Ark and a donkey in a nativity play. As he transitioned into secondary school, he continued participating in school plays, though he had never acted professionally before his role in the Harry Potter series.

Read also

Anthony Anderson's net worth: is he a millionaire in 2024?

At sixteen, Grint left school to pursue his acting career, admitting that he "didn't really like school that much."

Five facts about Rupert Grint
Five facts about Rupert Grint. Photo: Photo: Michael Loccisano (modified by author)
Source: Original

Career

Rupert Grint began his acting career in 2001 when he was featured in the film Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone as Ron Weasley. The Harry Potter series, based on the novels by J.K. Rowling, brought him international fame, and he continued to play the role throughout all eight films.

Rupert has also appeared in films such as Thunderspants, Cherrybomb, Into the White, and Moonwalkers. He is also the executive producer of the television series Snatch. According to IMDb, below is a list of television series and movies he has starred in, including all the Harry Potter films.

YearFilm/TV seriesRole
20192023ServantJulian Pearce
2023Knock at the CabinRedmond
2022Guillermo del Toro in Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of CuriositiesWalter Gilman
2018The ABC MurdersInspector Crome
20172018SnatchCharlie Cavendish
20172018Snatch NoteDaniel Glass
2017Urban MythsAugust Kubizek
2015MoonwalkersJonny
2013Super ClydeClyde
2013The UnbeatablesAmadeo
2013The Necessary Death of Charlie CountrymanKarl
2012American Dad!Liam
2012Cross of HonourGunner Robert Smith
2011Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2Ron Weasley
2011Come Fly with MeRupert Grint
2010Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1Ron Weasley
2010Harry Potter and the Forbidden JourneyRon Weasley
2010Wild TargetTony
2009Harry Potter and the Half-Blood PriceRon Weasley
2009CherrybombMalachy
2007Harry Potter and the Order of the PhoenixRon Weasley
2006The Children's Party at the PalaceRupert Grint
2006Driving LessonsBen
2005Harry Potter and the Goblet of FireRon Weasley
2005Happy Birthday, Peter PanPeter Pan
2004Harry Potter and the Prisoner of AzkabanRon Weasley
2002Harry Potter and the Chamber of SecretsRon Weasley
2002ThunderpantsAlan A. Allen
2001Harry Potter and the Philosopher's StoneRon Weasley

Read also

Tracy Morgan's net worth (2024): how rich is he after the accident?

Charity work

Rupert supports various charitable organisations. He participated in the Wacky Rally in 2010, which raised money for Britain's Royal National Lifeboat Institution.

Rupert was among the 40 people who produced designs for the Chrysalis Collection for Keech Hospice Care in Luton. In 2011, he participated in the Make Mine Milk ad campaign to promote daily milk drinking.

Awards

The English actor has won numerous awards, such as:

Year awardedAwardsCategory
2002Satellite AwardOutstanding New Talent
2002Young Artist AwardMost Promising Young Newcomer
20092009 Scream AwardsBest Ensemble
2010Otto AwardMovie Star
2011BBC Radio 1 Teen AwardsBest British Actor
2011San Diego Film Critics Society AwardBest Ensemble Performance
201238th People's Choice Awards Favorite Movie Ensemble
20122012 MTV Movie AwardsBest Cast
2015Broadway.com Audience Choice AwardsFavorite Featured Actor in a Play
2021Hollywood Critics AssociationBest Supporting Actor in a Streaming Series, Drama

Read also

Little Richard's net worth, wife, cause of death and who inherited his fortune

Who is Rupert Grint's wife?

Rupert Grint has been dating actress Georgia Groome since 2011. They have a daughter, Wednesday, who was born in May 2020.

During an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Grint explained the inspiration behind his daughter's name, revealing Wednesday Addams from The Addams Family inspired it.

It's a great name, right? I'm always a bit hesitant to admit it, but yes, it was influenced by The Addams Family. I've always loved the name. It's unique and memorable.

Although Grint and Georgia have kept their relationship private over the years, Grint has occasionally shared endearing details about his daughter in various interviews.

While speaking with Glamour in 2021, he admitted that he is still kind of coming to terms with being a dad. He stated:

It's so much fun. I feel like I've changed as a person for sure. It kind of happened overnight, lifestyle-wise. I stopped smoking straight away. I've started sleeping so much better — I used to be a horrific insomniac, now I'm sleeping.

Read also

Keith Richards' net worth, age, wife, children, where does he live?

FAQs

  1. Who is Rupert Grint? He is an English actor best known for portraying Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter film series.
  2. What is Rupert Grint's age? Grint is 35 years old. He was born on 24 August 1988.
  3. How many siblings does Rupert Grint have? He has four siblings, namely James, Samantha, Georgina and Charlotte Grint.
  4. Who are Rupert Grint's parents? He was born to Nigel Grint and Joanne Grint.
  5. Who is Rupert Grint's daughter? The actor has a daughter named Wednesday, born in May 2020.
  6. What is Rupert Grint's net worth? His net worth is alleged to be $50 million.
  7. What is Rupert Grint's height? He is 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimetres) tall.

Rupert Grint's net worth signifies his notable presence in the entertainment field. Renowned for his iconic role in Harry Potter, the actor is in a relationship with actress Georgia Groome, and they have one child together.

Read also

Reggie Jackson's net worth (2024): what is he doing now?

Legit.ng recently published an article about Stephen Lang's biography. Stephen is an actor, producer, and writer from the United States. He has been featured in high-profile films and TV shows such as Don't Breathe 2, My Love Affair with Marriage, and The Good Fight.

Steven Long was born in New York, New York, United States. He debuted in the acting industry in the 1980s and has over 100 acting credits. Steven is married to Kristina Watson.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Mercy Mbuthia avatar

Mercy Mbuthia (Lifestyle writer) Mercy Mbuthia is a content writer with five years of experience writing on various topics, including biographies, entertainment, and lifestyle. She joined the Legit team in 2019. Mercy earned a Master of Science (Food, Nutrition & Dietetics) from Dedan Kimathi University in 2022. Her articles have appeared on several media sites such as The Health Channel, The Nation, Tekrati, ValiantCEO and Celebrity Leader. In 2023, Mercy finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. Email: mercymmbuthia18@gmail.com

Tags:
Hot: