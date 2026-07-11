Japan updated its eVisa eligibility list in May 2026, opening online visa applications to nationals residing in several countries across the world

The update shared how travellers from selected countries can apply directly through the Japan eVisa website

Nationals from some other countries face different application requirements and must apply through accredited agencies

Japan has released an updated list of countries whose citizens or residents are eligible to apply for a tourist eVisa, with the new arrangements taking effect from 15 May 2026.

The Japan eVisa system allows foreign nationals planning short-term tourism visits to apply online and receive an electronic visa without visiting a consulate in person.

Japan publishes list of countries whose citizens are eligible for eVisa in 2026. Photo: Kazuriho Nogi

Source: Getty Images

The list of eligible countries is published on the official website of Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Japan eVisa: Countries That Can Apply Directly Online

Nationals and residents of nine countries or regions can apply directly through the Japan eVisa website. These are:

Australia Brazil Cambodia Canada Saudi Arabia South Africa Taiwan United Kingdom United States of America.

The only exception within this group covers those who are already exempt from short-term visa requirements.

Japan eVisa: Countries With Different Application Requirements

A separate category covers countries where applications must go through an accredited agency rather than directly through the online portal.

Chinese nationals residing in China fall into this group and must apply via an accredited agency.

Nationals of the Philippines and Vietnam who reside in their respective home countries are eligible only if they are travelling as part of a packaged tour organised by designated travel agencies.

Residents of Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Macau, Mongolia, the Republic of Korea, Singapore, and the United Arab Emirates can also apply through the eVisa system, though they too must do so via the appropriate Japanese overseas establishment with jurisdiction over their place of residence.

An exception applies in South Korea for those under the jurisdiction of the Consulate General of Japan in Jeju.

Japan eVisa: Conditions All Applicants Must Know

Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has outlined several conditions that apply to all applicants regardless of their country.

The eVisa is valid only for travellers arriving by air or by sea, with the sea route limited to international scheduled passenger ferries operating between Japan and either Busan or Shanghai.

Applicants may, at any point during the process, be asked to appear in person at the relevant Japanese overseas establishment for an interview.

Only holders of ordinary passports are eligible to use the Japan eVisa system.

US announces eligibility for Green Card application

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the United States government published a list of eight categories of people who qualify to apply for a permanent resident card, commonly known as a Green Card.

Eligibility ranges from family ties to US citizenship and employment in specialised fields to refugee or asylum status and victims of abuse.

Source: Legit.ng