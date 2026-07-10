APC issued a formal condolence statement after the death of Adebowale Abayomi Ogunkoya, husband of REA Executive Director Doris Uboh-Ogunkoya

Ogunkoya built a career in Nigeria's power and telecommunications sectors through his company, Deksy Nigeria Limited

APC national spokesperson Felix Morka signed the statement on behalf of the party on Thursday, July 9, 2026

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed condolences to one of its chieftains, Doris Uboh-Ogunkoya, following the death of her husband, Adebowale Abayomi Ogunkoya.

Legit.ng reports that the pensive statement, signed by APC spokesman Felix Morka, was released on Thursday evening, July 9, 2026, and described Ogunkoya as a man whose life was defined by humility, generosity, and selfless service to those around him.

APC, through Felix Morka, mourns with Doris Uboh-Ogunkoya over the death of her husband, Adebowale Abayomi Ogunkoya. Photo credit: Felix C. Morka

Source: Facebook

Who was Adebowale Ogunkoya?

A graduate of Ogun State Polytechnic, Ogunkoya carved out a distinguished career in Nigeria's power and telecommunications industries through his firm, Deksy Nig. Limited. The APC statement credited him with making meaningful contributions to national development and community growth, particularly in his hometown of Ijebu Ode.

Beyond his business pursuits, he remained deeply connected to his social circles. He was an active member of the Owo High School Old Students' Association, where he served as Secretary of the Class of 1974. Classmates and friends remembered him fondly by his nicknames "Wale Get Down" and "Oje Master," with the APC noting his reputation for wit, wisdom, and an ability to bring people together.

Who is Doris Uboh-Ogunkoya?

The deceased's widow, Engr. Uboh-Ogunkoya, currently serves as executive director of the Rural Electrification Fund at the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), a federal appointment under President Bola Tinubu's administration. She previously represented the Ika Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives between 2007 and 2011.

The APC said the party stands with her, their children, grandchildren, Ogunkoya's siblings, and all those mourning his passing, praying that God grants the family the strength to bear the loss.

Read the APC's full condolence statement on X (formerly Twitter) below:

The ruling APC pays tribute to Adebowale Abayomi Ogunkoya while condoling with Doris Uboh-Ogunkoya over his passing. Photo credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

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Earlier, Legit.ng reported the sad death of Prince Ikechukwu Okonjo, the younger brother of Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the director-general (DG) of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

In a statement, Ifechukwude Aninshi Okonjo II, the Obi of Ogwashi-Uku Kingdom, lamented that the late prince's passing has left a deep void in both the royal family and the kingdom.

Joining others to mourn the deceased, the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate for the 2027 election, Peter Obi, expressed “profound sorrow.”

Source: Legit.ng