Tears as Tinubu’s Appointee is Bereaved, APC Releases Statement
- APC issued a formal condolence statement after the death of Adebowale Abayomi Ogunkoya, husband of REA Executive Director Doris Uboh-Ogunkoya
- Ogunkoya built a career in Nigeria's power and telecommunications sectors through his company, Deksy Nigeria Limited
- APC national spokesperson Felix Morka signed the statement on behalf of the party on Thursday, July 9, 2026
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
FCT, Abuja - The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed condolences to one of its chieftains, Doris Uboh-Ogunkoya, following the death of her husband, Adebowale Abayomi Ogunkoya.
Legit.ng reports that the pensive statement, signed by APC spokesman Felix Morka, was released on Thursday evening, July 9, 2026, and described Ogunkoya as a man whose life was defined by humility, generosity, and selfless service to those around him.
Who was Adebowale Ogunkoya?
A graduate of Ogun State Polytechnic, Ogunkoya carved out a distinguished career in Nigeria's power and telecommunications industries through his firm, Deksy Nig. Limited. The APC statement credited him with making meaningful contributions to national development and community growth, particularly in his hometown of Ijebu Ode.
Beyond his business pursuits, he remained deeply connected to his social circles. He was an active member of the Owo High School Old Students' Association, where he served as Secretary of the Class of 1974. Classmates and friends remembered him fondly by his nicknames "Wale Get Down" and "Oje Master," with the APC noting his reputation for wit, wisdom, and an ability to bring people together.
Who is Doris Uboh-Ogunkoya?
The deceased's widow, Engr. Uboh-Ogunkoya, currently serves as executive director of the Rural Electrification Fund at the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), a federal appointment under President Bola Tinubu's administration. She previously represented the Ika Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives between 2007 and 2011.
The APC said the party stands with her, their children, grandchildren, Ogunkoya's siblings, and all those mourning his passing, praying that God grants the family the strength to bear the loss.
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Read the APC's full condolence statement on X (formerly Twitter) below:
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Okonjo-Iweala is bereaved, Obi reacts
Earlier, Legit.ng reported the sad death of Prince Ikechukwu Okonjo, the younger brother of Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the director-general (DG) of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).
In a statement, Ifechukwude Aninshi Okonjo II, the Obi of Ogwashi-Uku Kingdom, lamented that the late prince's passing has left a deep void in both the royal family and the kingdom.
Joining others to mourn the deceased, the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate for the 2027 election, Peter Obi, expressed “profound sorrow.”
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.