Israel Adekunle Adeniyi, a University of Ilorin Common Law graduate, emerged as the Overall Best Graduating Student at the 2026 Nigerian Law School Call to Bar

The award ceremonies took place from July 7 to 10 at the Body of Benchers Complex in Abuja, where thousands of new lawyers were called to the Nigerian Bar

Chiamaka Happiness Modestus and Adetutu Loren Gomez shared the Joint Female Best Graduating Student and Joint Second Overall honours at the ceremony

The Nigerian Law School has announced its full list of prize winners for the 2026 Bar Part II examinations, with Israel Adekunle Adeniyi clinching the title of Overall Best Graduating Student at this year's Call to Bar.

The formal admissions ceremonies ran from July 7 to 10 at the Body of Benchers Complex in Abuja, where freshly qualified lawyers were welcomed into the Nigerian legal profession after completing the mandatory professional training programme.

Israel Adekunle Adeniyi has been named the Overall Best Graduating Student at the 2026 Nigerian Law School Call to Bar. Photo credit: NLS

Source: Twitter

Adeniyi, who trained at the Lagos Campus of the Nigerian Law School, brought an already outstanding academic record into the Bar programme. At the University of Ilorin, he graduated as the top student in the Common Law programme with a cumulative grade point average of 4.83, Punch reported.

Following his latest achievement, the Abubakar Bukola Saraki Foundation presented him with a ₦2 million cash award in recognition of his performance.

Top overall graduating students

Beyond Adeniyi's first-place finish, Chiamaka Happiness Modestus of Igbinedion University, Okada, and Adetutu Loren Gomez of the University of Lagos were both named Joint Female Best Graduating Student and Joint Second Overall.

Timilehin Adebayo and Freedolyn Ani, the latter from Obafemi Awolowo University, tied for Joint Third Overall.

Course leaders and prize winners

The Law School also named the best students in each of the five core Bar Part II subjects. Ifeoluwa Ajaiyeoba led in Civil Litigation, Ogechi C. Ifezie in Professional Ethics, Timilehin Adebayo in Criminal Litigation, Emmanuel Oyelami in Corporate Law, and Francis Obiahu Alu in Property Law.

As reported by Vanguard, the individual prize rankings across subjects were as follows:

Criminal Litigation: First Prize went to Timilehin Adebayo J. of the Abuja Campus (University of Lagos), Second Prize to Oluwatomisin Daniel P. of the University of Ilorin, and Third Prize to Happiness Modestus C. of the Port Harcourt Campus (Igbinedion University, Okada).

Corporate Law: Emmanuel Oyelami T. of the Abuja Campus (University of Ibadan) claimed First Prize, followed by Ndukwu Chibundom K. of the Yenagoa Campus (Nnamdi Azikiwe University) in second, and Israel Adeniyi A. of the Lagos Campus in third.

Property Law: Francis Obiahu Alu of the Lagos Campus took First Prize, with Victoria Sogade A. of the Enugu Campus (University of Lagos) in second and Niniolaoluwa Ilori T. of the Lagos Campus (Ajayi Crowther University) in third.

Civil Litigation: Ifeoluwa Ajaiyeoba F. of the Abuja Campus (Afe Babalola University) finished first, ahead of Ivy-Mary Eweputanna A. of the Lagos Campus (University of Nigeria, Nsukka) and Sandra Idoko E. of the Lagos Campus (Father Adasu University).

Professional Ethics: Ogechi C. Ifezie of the Lagos Campus (University of Nigeria, Nsukka) placed first, with Israel Adeniyi A. second.

The Law School additionally recognised Victoria Sogade, Niniolaoluwa Ilori, Ivy-Mary Eweputanna, Sandra Idoko, Oluwatomisin Daniel, and Ndukwu Chibundom among other subject prize recipients.

Nigerian lady graduates from law school

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian law graduate shared a message of encouragement for students who feel like giving up on law school.

The graduate posed proudly in her black and white law outfit after completing the programme, using the moment to inspire others still on the journey.

Source: Legit.ng