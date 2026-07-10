Finland's ministry for foreign affairs published visa and travel document rules for nationals of China, Hong Kong and Macao entering the Schengen area

Chinese citizens require a visa to enter Finland, except diplomatic passport holders, who qualify for a full exemption from the requirement

Holders of Hong Kong and Macao Special Administrative Region passports are permitted to travel to Finland and the wider Schengen zone visa-free

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 5 years of experience covering migration.

Helsinki, Finland - Finland has published official guidance on the visa conditions and accepted travel documents that apply to nationals of China, Hong Kong and Macao who intend to enter the country or travel across the broader Schengen area in 2026.

The finnish ministry for foreign affairs stated that Schengen member states collectively determine which third-country nationals must obtain a visa before crossing into the zone, while each individual member state retains the authority to decide which foreign-issued travel documents it will recognise at its own borders.

Finland issues updated guidance on visa requirements and accepted travel documents for travellers entering the country and the wider Schengen area. Photo credit: @arvo_heikkila, @Dexerto

Source: Twitter

What visa rules apply to Chinese?

Citizens of China are required to hold a valid visa before travelling to Finland or any other Schengen country. The sole exception applies to holders of diplomatic passports, who are fully exempt from this requirement.

Finnish authorities accept several categories of Chinese travel documents, including ordinary passports, diplomatic passports, service or official duty passports, and public affairs passports. Seaman's books issued for official duties are also recognised, though exclusively for exit or transit purposes when the holder is returning to China, and such documents remain eligible for visa endorsement.

Who gets visa-free Finland access?

The rules differ for travellers from Hong Kong and Macao, where Special Administrative Region passport holders enjoy visa-free access to Finland and the wider Schengen zone.

For Hong Kong residents, Finnish authorities generally impose a visa requirement on most third-country travel documents but grant an exemption specifically to holders of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) passport. Accepted documents include ordinary passports, HKSAR passports, and the Hong Kong Document of Identity for Visa Purposes.

Macao residents travelling on ordinary passports are subject to a visa requirement. However, holders of the Macao Special Administrative Region passport are exempt. Finnish authorities also recognise the Macao Travel Permit as a valid travel document for entry purposes.

Finland clarifies visa-free entry for eligible Hong Kong and Macao SAR passport holders and lists accepted travel documents for the Schengen area. Photo credit: @PKXAirport

Source: Twitter

When will Finland visa rules change?

The ministry for foreign affairs of Finland noted that all published visa and travel document information remains in effect until a formal revision is announced.

The European Commission, the EU's main executive body, maintains the authoritative list of travel documents recognised across Schengen member states, including those that entitle holders to cross external borders and apply for visas.

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Source: Legit.ng