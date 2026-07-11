Funmi Adelakun, the 36-year-old daughter of legendary gospel singer Baba Ayewa, appealed to Nigerians for help during a live session on July 9, 2026

She claimed her father had monitored and controlled her life since childhood, prompting her to flee her family home several months ago

Influencer Opeyemi Makinwa shared Funmi's story after speaking with her directly, revealing she was stranded in Abuja with no clear destination

Funmi Adelakun, the daughter of celebrated gospel singer Evangelist Joseph Adebayo Adelakun, popularly known as Baba Ayewa, has gone public with an emotional plea, asking Nigerians to intervene in what she describes as years of suffocating control by her father.

The 36-year-old made her appeal during a live session on July 9, 2026, with footage from the session later shared by popular influencer Opeyemi Makinwa on both Instagram and Facebook.

Funmi Adelakun says she wants freedom from her father's constant monitoring as her video gains attention online. Photo: ayewa_international_music/officialmegatestimony

Source: Instagram

Speaking in the video, Funmi, the daughter of Baba Ayewa, who is widely recognised for his beloved Christian song Amona Tete Mabo, said:

"My name is Funmi Adelakun. I want everyone to help me beg my dad because I need my freedom. He should stop monitoring me and trying to have access to everything about me. He has been doing this since I was young, and I just want my freedom."

Watch Funmi Adelakun, Baba Ayewa's daughter, speaking in the video below:

Influencer says Funmi Adelakun is stranded in Abuja

After the live session drew attention, social media influencer Opeyemi Makinwa said she reached out to Funmi personally and shared what she had learned.

According to the influencer, Funmi had left her family home in Lagos several months earlier, saying she felt denied the right to make her own choices.

Despite being 36 years old and unmarried, she alleged that her parents required her to seek their approval for virtually every aspect of her life.

By the time Makinwa shared the story, Funmi was reported to be stranded in Abuja with no fixed destination.

Funmi Adelakun's emotional appeal sparks concern as reports say she is stranded in Abuja. Photo: ayewa_international_music

Source: Instagram

In a particularly alarming detail, Funmi had mentioned being on a motorcycle at around 2:00 a.m., with no clear idea of where she was headed.

Makinwa noted in a follow-up post that former schoolmates of Funmi had reached out to her after watching the live session, urging her to bring the matter to public attention because they were concerned about Funmi's state of mind.

Watch influencer Opeyemi Makinwa's Facebook video speaking about Baba Ayewa's daughter below:

Influencer appeals for help for Baba Ayewa's daughter

In her posts, Makinwa said she had spoken with Funmi directly and urged her to stay calm while efforts were being made to help.

She added that while Funmi had made it clear she did not wish to return to her parents' home, her safety remained the priority for everyone involved.

"She has made it clear that she does not wish to return to her parents' house at this time. Regardless, our priority is her safety and well-being. We remain hopeful that, with patience and cooperation, everything will be resolved peacefully," Makinwa wrote.

She also appealed to anyone with information about Funmi's whereabouts to share the video so that the right people could step in and help.

Check out the influencer's Instagram post after reportedly reaching out to Funmi Adelakun, Baba Ayewa's daughter, below:

Destiny Etiko pleads for support for sick colleague

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko appealed to Nigerians to support actor and director Ikechukwu Nweke, who is battling colon cancer.

In a video shared on Friday, July 10, 2026, Ikechukwu revealed he has undergone surgery and is currently undergoing chemotherapy but can no longer afford the treatment costs.

Destiny Etiko disclosed that over N15 million has already been spent, yet an additional N17 million is urgently needed to save his life, urging the public to contribute whatever they can.

Source: Legit.ng