Where is Jennifer Capriati now? What happened to the tennis star?

Jennifer Capriati is an American athlete who dominated the global tennis stage between 1990 to 2004. In her prime, the tennis prodigy was one of the most decorated players, even winning Olympic gold at sixteen. Although her troubles with injuries, substance abuse and mental health clouded her success at the time, her contribution to the tennis world remains unmatched. So, where is Jennifer Capriati now?

Jennifer Capriati poses at the BNP Paribas WTA Finals Singapore gala. She poses with a trophy at the US Open junior tournament at Flushing Meadows. Photo: Clive Brunskill, Manuela DUPONT/Gamma-Rapho.

Source: Getty Images

At the age of 13, Jennifer Capriati turned professional, cementing her legacy as tennis' junior prodigy. Until 2004, she had played and won various matches at the French Open, US Open, Australian Open, and Wimbledon. Considering her achievements, little has been heard about her post-retirement life.

Profile summary

Full name Jennifer Maria Capriati Nickname Jen Date of birth 29 March 1976 Age 48 years as of 2024 Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth New York City, New York, United States Nationality Italian-American Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Religion Christian Height in centimetres 170 Height in feet 5'7" Weight in kilograms 72 Weight in pounds 159 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Parents Denise, Stefano Capriati Siblings 1 Relationship status Single Education Pasco County High School Saddlebrook Academy Profession Professional tennis player Pro debut 6 March 1990 Active years 14 Net worth $6 million–$10 million Social media Instagram, X(Twitter), Threads

Where is Jennifer Capriati now?

Capriati is far removed from the sport and its limelight. She does not have representation by any management company or sports agent. However, The New Zealand Herald suggests that she may have returned to training at the Evert Tennis Academy in Boca Raton, Florida.

She is active on X(Twitter), occasionally voicing her opinions on various topics, ranging from tennis-related issues to abuse and politics. In one of her most viewed tweets, she took on former professional tennis player Lindsay Davenport for her sentiments on The Tennis Channel, accusing her father of abuse. She said:

I can not believe what I just heard about my father. I can not let my father’s memory be slandered any more. My father was the most loving, kind, supportive, beautiful father a daughter could ask for. He was adored and loved by everyone.

She later added:

I grieve my father’s passing to this day. To hear his memory and character be assassinated and compared to Pierce's and Dokics's fathers is outrageously false and defamatory. It is shockingly hurtful and false. Those fathers my father was lumped in with physically, verbally and emotionally beat their daughters. My father was a teddy bear with a heart of gold. You can not say that to the public.

Jennifer Caprioti's background

Top 5 facts about Jennifer Capriati. Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

The child prodigy was born on 29 March 1976 in New York City, New York, in the United States, to Stefano and Denise Capriati. Her parents are reportedly Italian.

She grew up in New York, Spain, before her family settled in Florida. She has one sibling, Steven Capriat, who also played tennis professionally.

Her father, Stefano, a former professional football player and stuntman-turned-coach, played a key role in her rise to the No. 1 ranking (2001). She also trained under Jim Evert from the age of five.

Career

Capriatti debuted professionally at 13 years and 11 months during the Virginia Slims of Florida tennis tournament on 6 March 1990. In the match, she defeated Mary Lou Daniels 7-1, 6-1 in the first round. Her following match in the same month ended in a 6-4, 7-5 loss to Gabriela Sabatini.

She holds an overall record of 496 wins to 226 losses, with a 430-176 singles record and a 66-50 doubles record. Based on data from the Tennis Abstract, have a look at this summary of her performance stats.

Year Matches played Wins Losses Points WTA Rank 2004 41 29 12 2359 10 2003 60 42 18 2766 6 2002 65 48 17 3796 3 2001 70 56 14 4892 2 2000 55 36 19 1663 14 1999 39 26 13 1140 23 1998 20 8 12 267 99 1997 22 10 12 412 65 1996 27 16 11 710 36 1993 40 29 11 126 9 1992 46 35 11 98 7 1991 54 42 12 142 6 1990 53 42 11 103 8

At the 1990 French Open, she became the youngest player ranked among the top 10 players. Her youngest-ever records extend to Wimbledon, where she was the youngest semi-finalist for two years. In 1990, she broke the record and became the youngest tennis player to qualify for a Women's Tennis Association Championship tournament.

Her record as the lowest seed ever (No. 12) to win the Australian Open still stands at the time of writing. She is the second woman to win the French Open after Chris Evert.

She won 14 WTA Tour Championships and was a finalist in 17 others. In 1992, she beat Steffi Graf and Arantxa Sánchez-Vicario to win a gold medal in the Barcelona Olympic Games. Here is a summary of her awards throughout her career.

1992 Women's Singles Olympic gold

2001, 2002 Australian Open singles winner

2001 French Open singles winner

1989 French and US Open junior singles winner

1989 US Open and Wimbledon junior doubles

1989 Easter Bowl Under-16 singles

1989 U.S. Hard and Clay Court Under-18 singles

What happened to Jennifer Capriati's tennis career?

Jennifer Capriati plays tennis during the 2004 U.S. Open at Arthur Ashe Tennis Stadium in New York City, New York, United States. Photo: Carley Margolis (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

In 1994, she took a hiatus to overcome burnout challenges and recover from elbow injuries. She also took this time to complete high school. In 1996, she was voted the Comeback Player of the Year award by the WTA and TENNIS Magazine.

Jennifer Capriati's net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth and Sportcasting, her net worth ranges between $6 million and $19 million. Her tennis career is the primary source of her wealth. She also earned through endorsement deals in her prime.

FAQs

What is Jennifer Capriati doing now? She is now retired from tennis playing. What is Jennifer Capriati's age? The former professional tennis player is 48 years old as of 2024. What is Jennifer Capriati's net worth? It allegedly ranges between $6 million and $10 million. Does Jennifer Capriati have any kids? She does not have any children. Who is Jennifer Capriati's partner? She is presumably single. When did Jennifer Capriati stop playing tennis? She retired at the end of the 2004 tennis season.

The question, "Where is Jennifer Capriati now?" can not be comprehensively answered as she has successfully managed to keep details of her life under wraps. She is a former No. 1 tennis player whose records, achievements, and legacy remain unrivalled. In 2012, she was inducted into the International Hall of Tennis Fame.

