Where is Jennifer Capriati now? What happened to the tennis star?
Jennifer Capriati is an American athlete who dominated the global tennis stage between 1990 to 2004. In her prime, the tennis prodigy was one of the most decorated players, even winning Olympic gold at sixteen. Although her troubles with injuries, substance abuse and mental health clouded her success at the time, her contribution to the tennis world remains unmatched. So, where is Jennifer Capriati now?
TABLE OF CONTENTS
At the age of 13, Jennifer Capriati turned professional, cementing her legacy as tennis' junior prodigy. Until 2004, she had played and won various matches at the French Open, US Open, Australian Open, and Wimbledon. Considering her achievements, little has been heard about her post-retirement life.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Jennifer Maria Capriati
|Nickname
|Jen
|Date of birth
|29 March 1976
|Age
|48 years as of 2024
|Zodiac sign
|Aries
|Place of birth
|New York City, New York, United States
|Nationality
|Italian-American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Religion
|Christian
|Height in centimetres
|170
|Height in feet
|5'7"
|Weight in kilograms
|72
|Weight in pounds
|159
|Hair colour
|Brown
|Eye colour
|Brown
|Parents
|Denise, Stefano Capriati
|Siblings
|1
|Relationship status
|Single
|Education
|Pasco County High School Saddlebrook Academy
|Profession
|Professional tennis player
|Pro debut
|6 March 1990
|Active years
|14
|Net worth
|$6 million–$10 million
|Social media
|Instagram, X(Twitter), Threads
Where is Jennifer Capriati now?
Capriati is far removed from the sport and its limelight. She does not have representation by any management company or sports agent. However, The New Zealand Herald suggests that she may have returned to training at the Evert Tennis Academy in Boca Raton, Florida.
She is active on X(Twitter), occasionally voicing her opinions on various topics, ranging from tennis-related issues to abuse and politics. In one of her most viewed tweets, she took on former professional tennis player Lindsay Davenport for her sentiments on The Tennis Channel, accusing her father of abuse. She said:
I can not believe what I just heard about my father. I can not let my father’s memory be slandered any more. My father was the most loving, kind, supportive, beautiful father a daughter could ask for. He was adored and loved by everyone.
She later added:
I grieve my father’s passing to this day. To hear his memory and character be assassinated and compared to Pierce's and Dokics's fathers is outrageously false and defamatory. It is shockingly hurtful and false. Those fathers my father was lumped in with physically, verbally and emotionally beat their daughters. My father was a teddy bear with a heart of gold. You can not say that to the public.
Jennifer Caprioti's background
The child prodigy was born on 29 March 1976 in New York City, New York, in the United States, to Stefano and Denise Capriati. Her parents are reportedly Italian.
She grew up in New York, Spain, before her family settled in Florida. She has one sibling, Steven Capriat, who also played tennis professionally.
Her father, Stefano, a former professional football player and stuntman-turned-coach, played a key role in her rise to the No. 1 ranking (2001). She also trained under Jim Evert from the age of five.
Career
Capriatti debuted professionally at 13 years and 11 months during the Virginia Slims of Florida tennis tournament on 6 March 1990. In the match, she defeated Mary Lou Daniels 7-1, 6-1 in the first round. Her following match in the same month ended in a 6-4, 7-5 loss to Gabriela Sabatini.
She holds an overall record of 496 wins to 226 losses, with a 430-176 singles record and a 66-50 doubles record. Based on data from the Tennis Abstract, have a look at this summary of her performance stats.
|Year
|Matches played
|Wins
|Losses
|Points
|WTA Rank
|2004
|41
|29
|12
|2359
|10
|2003
|60
|42
|18
|2766
|6
|2002
|65
|48
|17
|3796
|3
|2001
|70
|56
|14
|4892
|2
|2000
|55
|36
|19
|1663
|14
|1999
|39
|26
|13
|1140
|23
|1998
|20
|8
|12
|267
|99
|1997
|22
|10
|12
|412
|65
|1996
|27
|16
|11
|710
|36
|1993
|40
|29
|11
|126
|9
|1992
|46
|35
|11
|98
|7
|1991
|54
|42
|12
|142
|6
|1990
|53
|42
|11
|103
|8
At the 1990 French Open, she became the youngest player ranked among the top 10 players. Her youngest-ever records extend to Wimbledon, where she was the youngest semi-finalist for two years. In 1990, she broke the record and became the youngest tennis player to qualify for a Women's Tennis Association Championship tournament.
Her record as the lowest seed ever (No. 12) to win the Australian Open still stands at the time of writing. She is the second woman to win the French Open after Chris Evert.
She won 14 WTA Tour Championships and was a finalist in 17 others. In 1992, she beat Steffi Graf and Arantxa Sánchez-Vicario to win a gold medal in the Barcelona Olympic Games. Here is a summary of her awards throughout her career.
- 1992 Women's Singles Olympic gold
- 2001, 2002 Australian Open singles winner
- 2001 French Open singles winner
- 1989 French and US Open junior singles winner
- 1989 US Open and Wimbledon junior doubles
- 1989 Easter Bowl Under-16 singles
- 1989 U.S. Hard and Clay Court Under-18 singles
What happened to Jennifer Capriati's tennis career?
In 1994, she took a hiatus to overcome burnout challenges and recover from elbow injuries. She also took this time to complete high school. In 1996, she was voted the Comeback Player of the Year award by the WTA and TENNIS Magazine.
Jennifer Capriati's net worth
According to Celebrity Net Worth and Sportcasting, her net worth ranges between $6 million and $19 million. Her tennis career is the primary source of her wealth. She also earned through endorsement deals in her prime.
FAQs
- What is Jennifer Capriati doing now? She is now retired from tennis playing.
- What is Jennifer Capriati's age? The former professional tennis player is 48 years old as of 2024.
- What is Jennifer Capriati's net worth? It allegedly ranges between $6 million and $10 million.
- Does Jennifer Capriati have any kids? She does not have any children.
- Who is Jennifer Capriati's partner? She is presumably single.
- When did Jennifer Capriati stop playing tennis? She retired at the end of the 2004 tennis season.
The question, "Where is Jennifer Capriati now?" can not be comprehensively answered as she has successfully managed to keep details of her life under wraps. She is a former No. 1 tennis player whose records, achievements, and legacy remain unrivalled. In 2012, she was inducted into the International Hall of Tennis Fame.
Legit.ng has published an article on Fabián Ruiz, a world-class football player who plays for the Spain national football team and Paris Saint-Germain F.C. The central midfielder wears the number 8 jersey for both teams.
Ruiz has won various awards as a top player, including the 2024 UEFA Euro Championships and the 2023 UEFA Nations League. Read on for highlights of his career and personal life.
Source: Legit.ng
Ciku Njuguna (Lifestyle writer) Ciku Njuguna is a journalist with four years of experience in content creation working with Sports Brief and CyberSchool technologies. She has a BSc in Nutrition and Dietetics (2018) and a Postgraduate Diploma in Education from the University of Nairobi (2022). Ciku joined Legit.ng in 2024, where she currently covers lifestyle content. In 2023, she finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. In 2024, she participated in the Google News Initiative training program. Email: ciku.njuguna1@gmail.com