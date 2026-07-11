US Publishes Names, Photos of 28 Yahoo Boys Set for Deportation
- The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) listed 28 Nigerian Yahoo boys for deportation on its "Worst of the Worst" (WOW) portal, publishing their names, photographs, and the crimes for which they were convicted
- The Yahoo boys were convicted of offences including cybercrime, business email compromise (BEC), wire fraud, and benefits fraud
- The updated list included several high-profile Nigerian convicts, from Oludayo Adeagbo to Aderemi Akefe, all of whom had received prison sentences in the US before deportation
The United States of America Government, through the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), has updated its public register of Nigerian Yahoo boys slated for deportation.
The list, which has sent shockwaves across social media, includes 27 online scammers out of 124 Nigerian nationals currently flagged for deportation.
USA lists Nigerian Yahoo Boys for deportation
The US government not only published their full names but also made their photographs and the specific crimes they committed available to the public.
Below is a detailed breakdown of the deportation list, the high-profile individuals included, and the nature of their offences.
What is US DHS 'Worst-of-the-Worst' (WOW) portal?
The list was extracted from the newly launched "Worst of the Worst" (WOW) portal, an official database maintained by the DHS and US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
The portal is used by US authorities to track and publicly display the profiles of non-citizens who have been convicted of serious crimes and are prioritised for deportation.
By filtering the database under the target country code for Nigeria, public records show that 124 Nigerians are currently listed on the official portal as active deportation targets.
Key crimes committed by Nigerian deportees
While some Nigerians on the list were convicted of relatively minor local infractions like Driving Under the Influence (DUI), the vast majority of those listed committed severe federal offences.
The offences generally fall into three major categories:
1. Cybercrime and Financial Fraud: This includes Business Email Compromise (BEC) schemes, romance scams, wire fraud, and identity theft.
2. Drug Traff!cking and Violent Crimes: Several individuals on the list were prosecuted for importing hard drugs, armed robbery, and gang affiliation.
3. Government Benefits Fraud: Scammers who exploited pandemic-related funds and identity theft.
High-profile Nigerians on US deportation list
Some highly publicised cyber-criminals and fraud syndicate leaders feature prominently on the updated list. Here are some of the notable names published by the US authorities:
1. Oludayo Adeagbo
Adeagbo was sentenced to seven years in US federal prison in 2024 for his role in transnational BEC schemes. His syndicate defrauded a North Carolina university of $1.9 million and attempted to steal an additional $3 million from various Texas construction companies and local governments.
2. Oriyomi Aloba
Aloba received a 145-month (over 12-year) prison sentence after hacking into the Los Angeles Superior Court computer system. He used the court's servers to send over two million malicious phishing emails to steal credit card details and personal identity data.
3. Chibundu Anuebunwa
Anuebunwa was sentenced to 66 months in prison for his involvement in a $2.5 million BEC scheme. He and his co-conspirators impersonated corporate executives to deceive companies worldwide into making fraudulent wire transfers.
4. Quazeem Adeyinka
Adeyinka was convicted and sentenced to 26 months in prison for wire fraud conspiracy. He used stolen identities to file fraudulent claims for COVID-19 pandemic-related unemployment insurance benefits, stealing over $2.2 million in taxpayer funds.
5. Olaolu Alabi
Alabi, a 40-year-old resident of Owings Mills, Maryland, was sentenced to 66 months (5.5 years) in federal prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, access device fraud, and aggravated identity theft. He and his co-conspirators ran a massive scheme that defrauded businesses and individuals of over $1.5 million using stolen identities to claim COVID-19 pandemic relief.
Other names of listed Yahoo boys include:
6 - Chika Nwafo
Immigration sends major message to travellers, Nigerians in US over visa requirement to enter African country
7 - Uchechukwu Eze
8 - Dumbor Baribe
9 - Yusuf Bakare
10 - Adesina Surajudeen Lasisi
11 - Eghosa Obaretin
12 - Stephen Oseghale
13 - Alex Afolabi Oligunshakin
14 - Obinwanne Okeke
15 - Olugbeminiyi Aderibigbe
16 - Ekanem Okes
17 - Tolumni Ajidagba
18 - Afolabi Solaji
19 - Olusegun Martins
20 - Luke Eguno
21 - Akeem Akinsike
22 - Saka Jibril
23 - Edward Oforstedor
24 - Victor Akegbeji
25 - Richard Ugbah
26 - Oluwafemiwa Oladoye
27 - Eze Chukwudi Ezeoke
28 - Olaolu Alaje
Although the Department of Homeland Security has published the names, photos, and convictions of the 124 Nigerians, the agency did not disclose the exact dates the deportations will take place.
According to US immigration procedures, the deportation process is handled on an individual basis. Those on the list will be repatriated to Nigeria once they complete their custodial sentences or their administrative and legal challenges are finalised. Their full photos are here.
Lady gets deported from UAE, shares story
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady deported from the UAE, shared her Dubai jail story on TikTok after being arrested following a routine ID check.
She shared how she received a shocking 10-year sentence and a 100,000 dirham fine on November 6th after some items were found in her purse and home.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng