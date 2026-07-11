The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) listed 28 Nigerian Yahoo boys for deportation on its "Worst of the Worst" (WOW) portal, publishing their names, photographs, and the crimes for which they were convicted

The Yahoo boys were convicted of offences including cybercrime, business email compromise (BEC), wire fraud, and benefits fraud

The updated list included several high-profile Nigerian convicts, from Oludayo Adeagbo to Aderemi Akefe, all of whom had received prison sentences in the US before deportation

The United States of America Government, through the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), has updated its public register of Nigerian Yahoo boys slated for deportation.

The list, which has sent shockwaves across social media, includes 27 online scammers out of 124 Nigerian nationals currently flagged for deportation.

The US releases a list of 27 Nigerian Yahoo boys to be deported. Photo credit: Donald Trump

Source: UGC

USA lists Nigerian Yahoo Boys for deportation

The US government not only published their full names but also made their photographs and the specific crimes they committed available to the public.

Below is a detailed breakdown of the deportation list, the high-profile individuals included, and the nature of their offences.

What is US DHS 'Worst-of-the-Worst' (WOW) portal?

The list was extracted from the newly launched "Worst of the Worst" (WOW) portal, an official database maintained by the DHS and US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The portal is used by US authorities to track and publicly display the profiles of non-citizens who have been convicted of serious crimes and are prioritised for deportation.

By filtering the database under the target country code for Nigeria, public records show that 124 Nigerians are currently listed on the official portal as active deportation targets.

Key crimes committed by Nigerian deportees

While some Nigerians on the list were convicted of relatively minor local infractions like Driving Under the Influence (DUI), the vast majority of those listed committed severe federal offences.

US lists names and photos of 28 Yahoo boys that are set for deportation. Photo credit: dhs.gov

Source: UGC

The offences generally fall into three major categories:

1. Cybercrime and Financial Fraud: This includes Business Email Compromise (BEC) schemes, romance scams, wire fraud, and identity theft.

2. Drug Traff!cking and Violent Crimes: Several individuals on the list were prosecuted for importing hard drugs, armed robbery, and gang affiliation.

3. Government Benefits Fraud: Scammers who exploited pandemic-related funds and identity theft.

High-profile Nigerians on US deportation list

Some highly publicised cyber-criminals and fraud syndicate leaders feature prominently on the updated list. Here are some of the notable names published by the US authorities:

1. Oludayo Adeagbo

Adeagbo was sentenced to seven years in US federal prison in 2024 for his role in transnational BEC schemes. His syndicate defrauded a North Carolina university of $1.9 million and attempted to steal an additional $3 million from various Texas construction companies and local governments.

2. Oriyomi Aloba

Aloba received a 145-month (over 12-year) prison sentence after hacking into the Los Angeles Superior Court computer system. He used the court's servers to send over two million malicious phishing emails to steal credit card details and personal identity data.

3. Chibundu Anuebunwa

Anuebunwa was sentenced to 66 months in prison for his involvement in a $2.5 million BEC scheme. He and his co-conspirators impersonated corporate executives to deceive companies worldwide into making fraudulent wire transfers.

4. Quazeem Adeyinka

Adeyinka was convicted and sentenced to 26 months in prison for wire fraud conspiracy. He used stolen identities to file fraudulent claims for COVID-19 pandemic-related unemployment insurance benefits, stealing over $2.2 million in taxpayer funds.

5. Olaolu Alabi

Alabi, a 40-year-old resident of Owings Mills, Maryland, was sentenced to 66 months (5.5 years) in federal prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, access device fraud, and aggravated identity theft. He and his co-conspirators ran a massive scheme that defrauded businesses and individuals of over $1.5 million using stolen identities to claim COVID-19 pandemic relief.

Other names of listed Yahoo boys include:

6 - Chika Nwafo

7 - Uchechukwu Eze

8 - Dumbor Baribe

9 - Yusuf Bakare

10 - Adesina Surajudeen Lasisi

11 - Eghosa Obaretin

12 - Stephen Oseghale

13 - Alex Afolabi Oligunshakin

14 - Obinwanne Okeke

15 - Olugbeminiyi Aderibigbe

16 - Ekanem Okes

17 - Tolumni Ajidagba

18 - Afolabi Solaji

19 - Olusegun Martins

20 - Luke Eguno

21 - Akeem Akinsike

22 - Saka Jibril

23 - Edward Oforstedor

24 - Victor Akegbeji

25 - Richard Ugbah

26 - Oluwafemiwa Oladoye

27 - Eze Chukwudi Ezeoke

28 - Olaolu Alaje

Although the Department of Homeland Security has published the names, photos, and convictions of the 124 Nigerians, the agency did not disclose the exact dates the deportations will take place.

According to US immigration procedures, the deportation process is handled on an individual basis. Those on the list will be repatriated to Nigeria once they complete their custodial sentences or their administrative and legal challenges are finalised. Their full photos are here.

Lady gets deported from UAE, shares story

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady deported from the UAE, shared her Dubai jail story on TikTok after being arrested following a routine ID check.

She shared how she received a shocking 10-year sentence and a 100,000 dirham fine on November 6th after some items were found in her purse and home.

Source: Legit.ng