China published a list of 35 European countries whose citizens can enter the country without a visa, including the UK, France, Germany, and Spain

Citizens from the listed countries holding ordinary passports can stay in China for up to 30 days for tourism, business, or visits to relatives

The list was compiled based on information released by China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, current as of February 17, 2026

China has released an official list of 35 European countries whose citizens are now eligible to visit the country without a visa, covering some of the continent's most populous and widely travelling nations.

The measure allows qualifying passport holders to enter mainland China without a visa for short-term stays, part of a broader ongoing push by Beijing to revitalise international tourism and ease global business travel.

China lists European countries whose citizens are eligible for visa-free entry. Photo: Pool

Source: Getty Images

The list was compiled by China's National Immigration Administration based on information from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China, with the details current as of 17 February 2026.

The 35 European Countries on China's Visa-Free List

The full list of eligible European nations includes:

Andorra Austria Belgium Bulgaria Croatia Cyprus Denmark Estonia Finland France Germany Greece Hungary Iceland Ireland Italy Latvia Liechtenstein Luxembourg Malta Monaco Montenegro Netherlands North Macedonia Norway Poland Portugal Romania Russian Federation Slovakia Slovenia Spain, Sweden Switzerland United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Citizens from each of these countries who hold ordinary passports are permitted to enter China without a visa for purposes including tourism, business, visits to relatives and friends, exchange visits, or transit.

What China Visa Exemption Policy Allows

Eligible travellers may remain in China for a maximum of 30 days per visit. The permitted duration of stay is calculated from midnight on the day following the date of entry into the country.

The policy covers ordinary passport holders specifically, meaning those travelling on diplomatic, official, or other categories of travel documents would need to verify their own entry requirements separately.

The move brings China's visa-free access in line with a broader push by the country to ease international travel and encourage inbound tourism and business activity from key partner regions.

US announces eligibility for Green Card application

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the United States government published a list of eight categories of people who qualify to apply for a permanent resident card, commonly known as a Green Card.

Eligibility ranges from family ties to US citizens and employment in specialised fields to refugee or asylum status and victims of abuse.

Source: Legit.ng