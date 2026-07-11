A Nigerian fintech startup is shutting down after three years, citing difficulty raising funds and rising operating costs

Customers have until July 31 to withdraw their legitimate funds as the company ends operations

Gigbanc's closure reflects the growing funding challenges facing African startups, with fewer investment deals

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Nigerian fintech startup Gigbanc has announced plans to cease operations after three years in business, blaming the increasingly difficult fundraising environment for its decision to shut down.

The company, which developed cross-border payment solutions for freelancers, digital creators, remote workers and businesses, disclosed that it is currently in acquisition discussions with an unnamed Nigerian fintech infrastructure provider as it explores an exit strategy.

Photo: L-R: Gigbanc founders Babatope Oni (CTO) and Paul Omoregie Okundaye (CEO)

Source: UGC

Gigbanc also advised customers to withdraw their funds before its closure. Users have until July 31 to convert their account balances into naira and transfer all legitimate funds to local bank accounts without incurring charges.

Rising costs, limited funding forced difficult decision

The startup said a combination of declining access to venture capital and the high cost of operating its business made it unsustainable to continue.

According to Gigbanc's co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Paul Omoregie Okundaye, maintaining a business-to-consumer cross-border payments platform became increasingly expensive due to compliance requirements, particularly Know Your Customer (KYC) regulations, alongside infrastructure expenses.

He explained that while the company explored the possibility of changing its business model, it was unable to secure the fresh investment required to finance that transition. As a result, management concluded that pursuing a sale of the business was the most practical option.

The closure reflects a broader trend across Africa's startup ecosystem, where many early-stage companies are struggling to attract new investment despite modest improvements in overall funding figures.

Although African startups collectively secured about $1.44 billion in funding during the first half of 2026, representing a slight increase from the same period last year, the number of disclosed investment deals declined significantly from 252 to 146. The sharp drop suggests investors are becoming more selective, leaving many young companies with limited financing options.

Industry observers note that startups unable to raise additional capital or achieve profitability quickly are increasingly choosing between shutting down operations or seeking acquisition by larger firms.

Startup served 150,000 users across 30 countries

Established in 2023, Gigbanc positioned itself as a digital banking platform designed for Africa's growing community of freelancers, remote workers and online entrepreneurs earning foreign income.

Its services included multi-currency wallets supporting the US dollar, euro and naira, virtual dollar cards, foreign exchange services, bill payments and local transfers to more than 200 Nigerian banks.

Over its three-year operation, the company said it served over 150,000 users in more than 30 countries and processed transactions worth over ₦10 billion.

Beyond financial services, Gigbanc invested in community-building initiatives aimed at supporting freelancers and remote professionals through programmes such as the Global Talent Fellowship, GigConnect and GigSocial.

Okundaye expressed appreciation to the company's employees, users and community, saying Gigbanc was founded on the belief that African professionals deserved world-class financial infrastructure. He added that although the business is coming to an end, the company remains optimistic about the future of Africa's digital economy while focusing on concluding ongoing acquisition negotiations.

Nigerian Fintech Gigbanc shuts down after 3 years operation, Announces Customer Withdrawal Deadline

Source: UGC

Funding challenges continue to reshape Africa's startup ecosystem

Gigbanc's exit adds to the growing list of African startups forced to wind down operations or seek alternative exits as venture funding becomes harder to obtain.

In May 2026, Nigerian-founded cross-border payments startup Chimoney also shut down after failing to secure fresh investment, while in March, Y Combinator-backed cloud kitchen startup FoodCourt suspended operations after struggling to maintain a sustainable business model.

The latest shutdown highlights the mounting pressure facing African technology startups as investors adopt a more cautious approach to early-stage funding despite continued growth in the continent's digital economy.

Source: Legit.ng