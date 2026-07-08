A Lagos-based divorce lawyer warned married women against making major financial contributions to property or business assets based on trust alone

The lawyer, known as Lawcastle online, drew on his courtroom experience and shared what women should do before contributing to joint property with their husbands

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts and similar experiences about what they saw in their marriages

A Lagos-based divorce and property lawyer has gone viral on TikTok after posting a video urging married women to protect themselves legally before contributing money towards property, businesses, or any major asset within a marriage.

The lawyer stated that love and trust are not substitutes for documentation when a marriage ends in court.

A lawyer advises wives on what to do before acquiring joint property with their husbands.Photo: @lawcastle1

Source: TikTok

Divorce lawyer advises wives on joint property

Drawing on years of experience handling divorce and property disputes, the lawyer identified as @lawcastle1 on TikTok described a pattern he sees repeatedly in his practice.

Women come to him, or appear before a judge, having poured significant resources into a marriage, only to walk away empty-handed because their names never appeared on any title deed or official record.

"Courts rely strictly on documentation," he explained, adding that verbal agreements and emotional sacrifice carry no legal weight during property disputes.

He stressed that no matter how committed a couple may be, having your name formally included on any joint asset is the only reliable protection available.

A Nigerian lawyer has advised wives on what they should do before making a financial contribution to a joint property with their husbands. Photo: @lawcastle1

Source: Facebook

While he acknowledged the advice applies equally to men, he was direct about the reality he encounters professionally: women are disproportionately affected by this gap between financial contribution and legal recognition.

His words:

"If you want to buy a property, buy it in your name. If it is a joint property, insist that your name must be there. This applies to both men and women, but the reason why I’m specifically addressing women is that most of the time, they are victims of this."

His closing advice was straightforward: before making any major financial commitment inside a marriage, ensure your name is on the paperwork.

Watch the full legal advice video that sparked the debate in this TikTok video:

Nigerians react to viral legal advice

The video drew strong responses from viewers, many of whom shared personal experiences or sought clarification on the specifics of joint property rights.

MamaJJ🇨🇲🇩🇰 asked:

"So what if u sign joint property? Does it mean that the court doesn't recognizes that?"

Choice Fabrics wrote:

"God bless you sir, I'm a married woman, I bought all my landed property in my ful name, using my children as my next of kin."

jennysunshine07 sought clarity:

"Abeg oo. When you said write your full name, do u mean my name and my husband's surname or my own father's name?"

Pisces expressed pain in her comment:

"My brother the pain in my heart is tooooo much i really suffer both house, landed property..i leave everything to God. my life first."

Female lawyer advises men concerning divorce

In a related story, a female lawyer advised men on how to legally protect their property from their wives in the event of a divorce.

She stated that if a woman took part of a man’s property after divorce, then he was not a smart man.

Many reacted to the viral post as the lawyer gave details on what men could do to protect their property.

Source: Legit.ng