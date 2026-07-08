The Republic of Namibia Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security (MHAISS) has officially released an updated list of 121 countries and territories eligible for its visa-on-arrival programme

Nigeria and over 60 countries were affected, as they were excluded from the list, which means its citizens will require a visa to enter Namibia

There are 28 African countries on the list, including Burkina Faso, Cabo Verde, Cameroon, and the Central African Republic

The government of Namibia, through the Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security (MHAISS), has published a list of countries eligible for its visa-on-arrival programme, excluding more than 60 countries.

The updated list was published on the MHAISS official visa-on-arrival portal, as sighted by Legit.ng.

Namibia has excluded many countries from its visa-on-arrival programme. Photo Credit: Ernest Ankomah

Source: Getty Images

Twenty-eight African countries made the list, with others getting excluded, including Nigeria.

Namibia: List of countries eligible for visa-on-arrival

According to the official Namibia Ministry of Home Affairs Visa on Arrival portal, the following 121 countries and territories are eligible for visa-on-arrival in Namibia.

Åland Islands. American Samoa. Andorra. Anguilla. Antigua and Barbuda. Argentina. Armenia. Aruba. Australia. Austria. Azerbaijan. Bahamas. Barbados. Belarus. Belgium. Benin. Bermuda. Bolivia. Brunei Darussalam. Bulgaria. Burkina Faso. Burundi. Cabo Verde. Cambodia. Cameroon. Canada. Central African Republic. Chad. Chile. Comoros. Côte d'Ivoire. Croatia. Czech Republic. Denmark. Djibouti. Ecuador. Equatorial Guinea. Eritrea. Estonia. Finland. France. Gabon. Gambia. Georgia. Germany. Ghana. Greece. Grenada. Guinea. Guinea-Bissau. Haiti. Hungary. Iceland. Ireland. Israel. Italy. Japan. Kazakhstan. Kiribati. Kyrgyzstan. Latvia. Liberia. Liechtenstein. Lithuania. Luxembourg. Madagascar. Maldives. Mauritania. Mexico. Moldova. Monaco. Mongolia. Montenegro. Netherlands. New Zealand. Nicaragua. Niger. Norway. Palestine. Panama. Paraguay. Peru. Poland. Portugal. Romania. Rwanda. São Tomé and Príncipe. Sierra Leone. Singapore. Slovakia. Slovenia. South Korea. Spain. Sovereign Order of Malta. St. Kitts and Nevis St. Lucia St. Vincent and the Grenadines Suriname. Sweden. Switzerland. Tajikistan. Thailand. The Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia. Togo. Tonga. Trinidad and Tobago. Tunisia. Turkey. Turkmenistan. Uganda. Ukraine. United Arab Emirates. United Kingdom. United States of America. Uruguay. Uzbekistan. Vanuatu. Vatican/Holy See. Venezuela. Vietnam. Western Sahara Republic.

Namibia short visit: Visa-free countries

Seventy countries are not eligible for Namibia's visa-on-arrival programme. Of the 70 countries not eligible for Namibia's visa-on-arrival, Angola, Botswana, Brazil, Cuba, Eswatini, Indonesia, Kenya, Lesotho, Malaysia, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Russia, Seychelles, South Africa, Tanzania, Zambia, and Zimbabwe are already visa-free for ordinary passport holders.

The remaining countries require a visa before travelling to Namibia, including Nigeria.

Countries like Albania, Algeria, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Bosnia and Herzegovina, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cyprus, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Dominican Republic, Egypt, El Salvador, Ethiopia, Fiji, Guatemala, Guyana, Honduras, India, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kosovo, Kuwait, Laos, Lebanon, Libya, Mali, Morocco, Myanmar, Nepal, Nigeria, North Korea, Oman, Pakistan, Philippines, Qatar, Republic of the Congo, Samoa, require a visa to visit Namibia.

Others include Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Serbia, Solomon Islands, Somalia, South Sudan, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Syria, Taiwan, Timor-Leste, Tuvalu, and Yemen.

The government of Namibia has released a list of countries that are eligible for visa-on-arrival. Photo Credit: Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Namibian authorities have released a list of 28 African countries eligible for its visa-on-arrival scheme.

Namibia removes countries from visa-free programme

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Namibia had removed the United Kingdom and the United States from its visa-free programme.

The US and the UK, which offer visa-free travel to over 180 countries, will now require their citizens to apply for a visa before entering Namibia.

The US Embassy in Namibia issued a statement on X, urging American tourists to obtain visas through Namibia’s online portal ahead of their trips.

Source: Legit.ng