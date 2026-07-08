Nigeria introduces a Green Tax aimed at reducing pollution from high-emission vehicles while lowering import duties on others

Environmental levy tiers vary: 2% for 2,000cc-3,999cc engines and 4% for those above 4,000cc

Experts caution that while some prices may drop, buyers of larger vehicles should anticipate increased costs

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigeria's latest fiscal reforms are set to reshape the automobile market, offering relief for some car buyers while increasing costs for others.

Under the Federal Government's 2026 Fiscal Policy Measures, which took effect on July 1, import duties on new and used vehicles have been significantly reduced.

Nigeria begins a new tax on imported vehicles; dealers reveal the effect on prices. Credit: andresr

Source: Getty Images

At the same time, a new Green Tax has been introduced for larger, high-emission vehicles as part of efforts to promote cleaner transportation and reduce environmental pollution.

The policy is expected to influence the prices Nigerians pay for imported vehicles, particularly luxury SUVs and high-capacity engine models.

Why Nigeria introduced the Green Tax

The Green Tax is an environmental levy imposed on products or activities that contribute to pollution. Its objective is simple: make environmentally harmful choices more expensive while encouraging cleaner alternatives.

Nigeria's new policy is tied to its broader climate agenda, including the Nigeria Energy Transition Plan, launched in 2022, which aims to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2060.

It also aligns with the Climate Change Act 2021 and the country's commitments under the Paris Agreement to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, according to a report by BusinessDay.

With the move, Nigeria joins several countries using tax policies to discourage pollution. African nations such as South Africa, Ghana and Kenya have already introduced similar environmental tax measures, while Morocco, Rwanda and Egypt are developing comparable frameworks.

Who pays the New Green Tax?

The Green Tax applies only to imported vehicles with larger engine capacities.

Vehicles with engines between 2,000cc and 3,999cc will attract a 2 per cent environmental levy, while those with engines of 4,000cc and above will pay 4 per cent.

However, the Federal Government has exempted several categories from the levy.

According to the Nigeria Customs Service, electric vehicles (EVs), mass transit buses and locally manufactured vehicles will not be subject to the Green Tax, a move designed to encourage cleaner mobility and local production.

Import duties reduced

To offset the impact of the new environmental levy, the government has slashed import levies on vehicles.

Import duties on brand-new vehicles have been reduced from 20 per cent to 10 per cent, while duties on used (tokunbo) vehicles have dropped from 15 per cent to five per cent.

The reduction is expected to ease import costs for many dealers, although the final price consumers pay will still depend on several other factors.

Which vehicles could become more expensive?

Buyers of larger-engine vehicles are likely to feel the biggest impact of the Green Tax.

Models that may attract the new levy include full-size SUVs and luxury vehicles such as certain variants of the Toyota Land Cruiser, Volvo XC90, Mercedes-Benz GLE, heavy-duty pickup trucks, the Porsche 911 and the Honda Civic Type R, according to a report by BusinessDay.

Smaller-engine vehicles, electric cars and locally assembled vehicles are expected to benefit the most from the policy.

Will car prices fall?

While lower import duties may reduce costs for some vehicles, industry experts say Nigerians should not expect an across-the-board drop in prices.

Automotive consultant Ifechukwu Obodoechi noted that exchange rates, freight costs, customs clearing charges, dealer margins and the new Green Tax will continue to influence vehicle prices.

He said buyers should conduct proper market research and consider the total cost of ownership instead of focusing solely on the headline reduction in import duties.

Experts reveal the impact of Nigeria's new Green Tax on imported vehicles. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

For importers, other charges also remain in place, including Customs duties, the National Automotive Council levy, Value Added Tax and applicable regional levies.

The bottom line is that while many smaller-engine and cleaner vehicles could become more affordable, buyers of luxury and high-capacity models should prepare to pay more under Nigeria's new Green Tax regime.

Customs confirms FG's import duty slash

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Federal Government's recent decision to reduce import duties on both used and brand-new vehicles is a move set to ease the financial burden on Nigerians grappling with skyrocketing car prices.

As millions of struggling citizens await the tangible impact of this policy, questions loom over whether it will effectively deter importers from diverting cargo to neighbouring ports amid ongoing fiscal challenges.

Source: Legit.ng