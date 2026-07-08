Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering security matters and counterinsurgency in Nigeria and Africa.

Minna, Niger state - A captain and two soldiers have reportedly been killed after an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded at Maciyan-Kyada village in Babanna ward of Borgu Local Government Area (LGA) of Niger state.

Legit.ng reports that the affected village is under Babanna ward.

A captain and two soldiers were reportedly killed after an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded during a routine military patrol in Borgu LGA of Niger state. Photo credit: @HQNigerianArmy

Source: Twitter

Niger: Captain, soldiers feared killed

A security source disclosed that two other soldiers sustained serious injuries in the explosion.

The source stated that the troops left Babanna town at about 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 7, 2026, on a routine patrol when one of their patrol vehicles ran over an IED suspected to have been planted on the road by terrorists.

He said, according to Daily Trust:

“The IED explosion involved soldiers. They were on a routine patrol when their patrol van stepped on the IED buried on the road by the terrorists. Three soldiers lost their lives, including a captain and two others sustained injuries."

A resident of the area, who also confirmed the incident, identified one of the deceased soldiers as Yusuf Kabir.

The resident added that the incident had heightened tension in the community.

As of the time of this report, neither the Niger state government nor military authorities had issued an official statement on the incident.

Insecurity in Nigeria worsens

Banditry has plagued the north for several years, killing hundreds of people. The federal government has asserted that the terrorists are being contained, despite the persisting attacks.

Bandits, a loose term for armed outlaws and marauders who operate in gangs across remote areas, have also carried out attacks in Nigeria's southwest, where they have engaged in sporadic kidnap-for-ransom operations targeting communities and travellers.

Nigerian minister of defence, General Christopher Musa, is spearheading efforts to combat the nation's multi-layered insecurity. Photo credit: @MODInfoNg

Source: Twitter

Tuesday's deadly blast in Niger state comes amid a surge in violence across north-central Nigeria since April, with the death toll rising to at least 40 people.

Assailants killed six people in separate attacks on communities in Barkin Ladi and Riyom LGAs of Plateau state.

Rwang Tengwong, the spokesperson of the Berom Youth Moulders Association (BYM), confirmed the attacks to journalists in Jos, Plateau state, on Monday, July 6, saying the fatal assaults occurred between Saturday, July 4, and Sunday, July 5.

According to The Sun, Tengwong described the killings as unprovoked and called on security agencies to end the recurring attacks on communities in the state.

Tinubu on solution to insecurity in Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that amid insecurity in Nigeria, President Bola Tinubu said interfaith dialogue is the only path to addressing the country's challenges.

According to a statement by presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu made this statement while receiving in audience Archbishop Paul Gallagher, the secretary for relations with States and International Organisations of the Holy See, at his residence in Abuja.

The president reaffirmed his administration's commitment to prioritising interfaith dialogue and promoting peace, harmony, and tolerance among Nigeria’s diverse religious communities.

Source: Legit.ng