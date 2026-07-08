Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 5 years of experience covering migration.

London, United Kingdom - As international travel continues to grow, many countries are introducing more flexible visa policies to attract tourists, remote workers, students, and other long-term visitors.

As reported by Vanguard on Tuesday, July 8, 2026, while some destinations limit tourist stays to just a few weeks, others offer extended visitor visas that allow eligible travellers to remain for several months while exploring the country's culture, attractions, and economy.

Several countries offer long-term visitor visas, allowing eligible travellers to stay for months for tourism, family visits, or extended travel. Photo credit: @POferriesupdate, @IndianInfoGuid

Source: Twitter

Nine countries offer long visitor visas

Long-term visitor visas have become increasingly popular among travellers embracing slow tourism, an approach that prioritises deeper cultural experiences over brief visits.

Legit.ng highlights nine countries offering some of the longest visitor visa options for eligible travellers. Check them out below:

1) Travel abroad: United Kingdom

The United Kingdom (UK) provides a standard visitor visa that allows travellers to stay for up to six months.

Visitors can use this period for tourism, visiting family and friends, attending short courses, or exploring the country’s historic landmarks and cultural attractions.

2) Visa to enter Georgia

Georgia remains one of the top destinations for travellers seeking a long stay, with eligible visitors able to remain for up to 365 days.

The eastern European country’s welcoming visa policies, affordable cost of living, and unique blend of European and Asian cultures have made it attractive to tourists and remote workers.

3) Canada visa for international visitors

Canada allows many visitors to stay for up to six months per entry.

With its famous natural landscapes, multicultural cities, and high quality of life, Canada continues to attract tourists who want enough time to explore destinations such as national parks, major cities, and scenic regions.

4) Visa to Mexico

Mexico offers visitors the opportunity to stay for up to 180 days on a tourist visa.

Known for its beaches, historical sites, and vibrant traditions, the co-host of the 2026 FIFA World Cup has become a preferred destination for travellers looking for extended holidays and cultural experiences.

5) Thailand electronic visa

Thailand remains one of Asia’s most popular travel destinations due to its affordable lifestyle, rich culture, and famous tourist attractions.

Visitors can stay for between 30 and 90 days, with options to extend their visas or apply for longer-term visa arrangements.

Australia offers eligible travellers visitor visas that allow stays of between three and 12 months. Photo credit: Adelaide Airport

Source: Facebook

6) Travel abroad: Australia visit visa

Australia provides flexible visitor visa options, with some travellers eligible for stays ranging from three months to as long as twelve months.

Australia's beaches, wildlife, major cities, and outdoor attractions make it a popular choice for extended international travel.

7) Tourism visa: Peru

Peru allows tourists to stay for up to 183 days, giving visitors enough time to explore its famous historical and natural attractions.

The country is particularly known for destinations such as ancient archaeological sites, mountain landscapes, and diverse cultural heritage.

8) Panama visa application

Panama offers visitors stays of up to 180 days, making it a popular choice for travellers interested in tropical environments, modern cities, and business-friendly surroundings.

The location of Panama also makes it a convenient gateway between North and South America.

9) Applying for a visa to New Zealand

New Zealand allows visitors to stay for up to nine months within 18 months.

New Zealand attracts travellers with its breathtaking scenery, including mountains, lakes, forests, and coastal landscapes, making it ideal for those interested in long-term exploration.

Saudi lists 14 visa-restricted countries

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Saudi Arabia suspended its visa-on-arrival policy for passport holders from 14 specific countries with immediate effect.

The restriction nullified the arrival privileges usually granted to holders of valid visas from the UK, United States (US), or the European Union (EU).

Airport authorities enforced the directive strictly, causing immediate travel disruptions for prospective Umrah pilgrims.

Source: Legit.ng