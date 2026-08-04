Davido said his support for Portugal at the 2026 FIFA World Cup was tied to a personal relationship rather than football allegiance

The Afrobeats star told Carter Efe during a livestream that he and Cristiano Ronaldo exchange messages regularly

Davido went further to back up his claim by showing Carter Efe his private chat with the Portuguese football icon

Davido has settled the debate around his World Cup loyalties, and the answer goes deeper than football.

The Afrobeats superstar addressed questions about his backing of Portugal during the 2026 FIFA World Cup in a recent candid livestream conversation with comedian Carter Efe, which took place inside the singer's luxury car.

Davido reveals that he regularly chats with Cristiano Ronaldo while explaining why he supports Portugal during the 2026 World Cup. Photo: davido

Source: Instagram

Davido made it clear that his support for the Portuguese national side was rooted in a genuine personal bond with Cristiano Ronaldo, not simply a neutral fan's admiration from afar.

Davido and Ronaldo's friendship

To put the claim beyond doubt, Davido pulled out his phone during the conversation and showed Carter Efe his private message thread with the Portuguese football captain, giving a glimpse into what appears to be a genuine and active friendship between the two global figures.

According to Davido, he and Cristiano Ronaldo stay in regular contact, exchanging messages frequently.

That ongoing connection, the Afrobeats superstar explained, made supporting Portugal feel entirely natural throughout the tournament.

"I supported Portugal at the World Cup because I'm a fan and he's my friend. Me and the legend chat back to back," the singer said.

Watch Davido speak about Portugal and Ronaldo in a livestream with Carter Efe below:

Fans react to Davido's revelation about Cristiano Ronaldo

The revelation quickly set social media alight, with many fans caught off guard by the closeness of the relationship.

@JahbreezFX wrote:

"Davido no just claim am, he show evidence straight. Chat back to back with CR7 and still support Portugal over everybody? OBO dey move different. Siuuu for the friendship"

@aj_umoh commented:

"Davido said he's not just supporting Portugal for football he's backing his guy too. If you're chatting with Cristiano Ronaldo, that's one serious flex."

@bannerOfTroot reacted:

"Game recognize game. Two goats"

@OTIEKPENYONG124 wrote:

"Wow Davido is Rolando fans"

@Princec7global stated:

"Who no love Ronaldo do himself."

@ABCHRIS40 said:

"HMMMM DAVIDO AND RONALDO STEADY ON CHAT KEH."

@AmaechiJust_ added:

"We all thought it was a joke when he sang 'my friends call me 'Cristiano Mr Ronaldo' Davido is a global superstar star"

Davido shares the reason he supports Portugal at the 2026 FIFA World Cup and speaks about his friendship with Cristiano Ronaldo. Photo: davido

Source: Instagram

Davido faces police petition

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian superstar Davido was invited by the police following a petition filed by businessman Muse Ariyoh, who alleged the singer collected $50,000 for a show appearance that never took place.

The petition, dated May 25, 2026, urged law enforcement to investigate the transaction, while the police invitation letter was reportedly issued on June 22, 2026.

The development quickly stirred online debate, given Davido’s prominence in the Afrobeats scene, but the singer dismissed the allegations during a livestream on August 4, questioning Ariyoh’s financial capacity, and insisted the claims lacked merit, calling them baseless.

Source: Legit.ng