VFS Global announced a new Premium Application Centre for UK visa applicants in Benin City, Edo State

The centre operates once a month at Protea Hotel on Central Road, off Benin Sapele Road

Applicants must book an appointment in advance before visiting the centre to submit their UK visa applications

VFS Global has opened a Premium Application Centre in Benin City for Nigerians who want to apply for UK visas, giving residents in the South-South region a closer option for submitting their documents.

The announcement was made by VFS Global through its official X account, where the company confirmed that the centre is now accepting appointments on a monthly basis.

VFS Global opens a Premium Application Centre in Benin City, offering Nigerians in the South-South region easier UK visa submissions. Photo credit: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The facility is located at Protea Hotel, 4 Central Road, Off Benin Sapele Road, Benin City, Edo State. According to VFS Global, applicants must book an appointment ahead of time before visiting the centre, as walk-in submissions are not permitted.

New Benin Centre Details

VFS Global described the venue as a "comfortable" facility, in line with the premium standard it operates at similar centres across the country.

The centre runs once a month, which means spaces are likely to fill up quickly and early booking is advisable.

The company directed anyone seeking further information to its official Nigeria-UK visa services website.

What UK Visa Applicants Should Know

For Nigerians in Edo State and surrounding areas, the opening removes the need to travel to Lagos or Abuja to submit a UK visa application.

The premium centre format typically offers a more structured and private application experience compared to standard visa application centres.

Applicants are reminded that submitting an application at a premium centre does not affect the outcome of their visa decision, which remains the responsibility of UK Visas and Immigration. All standard documentation requirements for the type of UK visa being sought still apply.

Premium centre provides a structured and private UK visa application experience with monthly appointments. Photo credit: Yulyao/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

UK outlines visa application process

Legit.ng earlier reported that the UK government has released details of seven Nigerian cities where foreigners applying for a UK visa can attend an appointment, providing clarity for thousands of Nigerians navigating the application process.

The information, published on the VFS Global Nigeria portal for UK visa services, outlines two categories of centres across the country; standard Visa Application Centres and Premium Application Centres, each with different locations and operating schedules.

Source: Legit.ng