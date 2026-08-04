Obi Cubana's son Chidi sparked massive buzz online after revealing details about his weekly allowance from the billionaire businessman

The disclosure happened during a casual livestream session with upcoming content creator Destiny Boy in Abuja

Nigerians flooded the comments with hilarious reactions after Chidi's revelation went viral

Obi Cubana's son Chidi has set the internet ablaze after casually dropping details about how much his father gives him as a weekly allowance during a live session that quickly went viral.

The moment happened on August 3, 2026, in Abuja, during what appeared to be a relaxed, informal livestream with upcoming content creator Destiny Boy.

Obi Cubana's son finally shares his weekly allowance and fans are talking. Credit: @obicubana

Source: Instagram

The session, filmed in what looked like a home setting, had all the hallmarks of a low-key hangout until Chidi brought up the subject of money.

During the conversation, Chidi mentioned that the weekly stipend he receives from his father, Obi Cubana, is the same amount he once used to buy Destiny Boy a chair for two moves.

While the exact figure was not spelled out directly, viewers were quick to notice that Chidi took noticeably long to type out the number during the stream, which many fans interpreted as a sign that the amount was no small sum.

Watch the livestream moment that sparked the reactions:

Obi Cubana's Son Stirs Reactions Online

The clip spread rapidly across social media, drawing thousands of comments from Nigerians who found the moment both funny and eye-opening.

@desmondotikpaa observed:

"He typed for more than 10 seconds, na how I take know say money long. It won't take me 3 seconds to type my net worth. God abeg"

@joseph58239 joked:

"If na carter now if for don cast am asap😂😂😂"

@iam_tooshyyoung quipped:

"My papa na advice he dey give me 😂😂"

@zinlexchukky warned:

"Na this adopted one go put Cubana for problem Las Las 😂😂"

@whyalways_bennard reflected:

"If u think say you ur papa guide, person papa guide pass ur papa😭"

@coded2times cautioned:

"Una go put this boy for trouble 😂"

Obi Cubana's son shares the truth about his weekly allowance from his father. Credit: @obicubana

Source: Instagram

Obi Cubana gorgeously celebrates

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Nigerian socialite Obi Cubana celebrated his new age with a gratitude post oozing with opulence.

The multi-billionaire took to Instagram to express pride in being a Nigerian and thanked God for a new year. He left many gushing over the lushness of the indigenous Isi Agu Igbo attire he wore.

Source: Legit.ng