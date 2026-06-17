Charlie Georgiou is a British model, actor, and reality TV personality best known for his appearance on Love Island USA Season 7. Although his time in the villa was short-lived, he gained popularity among viewers and built a growing following on social media. His brother, Zach, also participated in Love Island USA Season 8.

Reality TV star Charlie Georgiou looks on in a photo. Photo: Ben Symons/Peacock (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Charlie Georgiou began his career as an actor and model, working with brands such as Adidas and Boohoo and starring in a few films.

and and starring in a few films. His reality TV career began when he was featured in Love Island USA Season 7 and later appeared in Love Island Games and Love Island: Beyond the Villa .

Season 7 and later appeared in and . The reality TV star’s connection with Hannah Fields was short-lived as he was voted out of the reality TV show.

Charlie Georgiou's profile summary

Full name Charlie Georgiou Gender Male Date of birth 27 June 1997 Age 29 years old (as of 2026) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Birmingham, England, United Kingdom Current residence London, England, United Kingdom Nationality British Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'2" Height in centimetres 188 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Siblings 1 Relationship status Single College Solihull College & University Centre Profession Model, actor, reality TV personality, social media personality Instagram @charliegeorgio

Charlie Georgiou: background and early life

Reality TV star Charlie Georgiou hails from Birmingham, England. He was reportedly born on 27 June 1997, making him 29 years old as of 2026. His zodiac sign is Cancer. Charlie has a younger brother, Zach Georgiou, who has also gained attention following his appearance on Love Island USA Season 8.

Five facts about Charlie Georgiou. Photo: @charliegeorgio on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Regarding his education, Charlie is an alumnus of Solihull College & University Centre, where he studied performing arts and graduated in 2016. In a YouTube video shared by the college in July 2014, Charlie said:

College years were the best years of my life. I was able to study something I love, and I’m now furthering a career in what I love.

What is Charlie Georgiou known for?

After his undergraduate studies, Charlie Georgiou was signed by Urban Talent Management. He started landing modelling jobs and has worked with global brands such as Adidas, Boohoo, and ASOS. Charlie also shares his modelling photos on social media, showcasing his modelling work, lifestyle, and fashion style.

Charlie Georgiou appears in different modelling shots. Photo: @charliegeorgio on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

According to IMDb, Charlie Georgiou made his acting debut in 2017, playing Gareth in the film Just Charlie. He was featured in the TV series Doctors as Braydon Jennings. Charlie also appeared in six episodes of the British soap opera Hollyoaks in 2019, where he acted as Jed.

As for his reality TV career, his appearance in 15 episodes of Love Island USA Season 7 in 2025 earned him wider recognition. Charlie has also appeared in Love Island Games and Love Island: Beyond the Villa.

Why did Charlie get kicked off of Love Island?

Charlie Georgiou (R) and rapper Snoop Dogg attend a basketball game. Photo: @charliegeorgio on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Charlie Georgiou was kicked off Love Island USA Season 7 after he was left single and vulnerable following a recoupling twist.

He had entered the villa as a bombshell and initially coupled up with Hannah Fields. However, during the recoupling, Hannah was chosen by newcomer Pepe Garcia, leaving Charlie without a partner. The Islanders then voted on who should be dumped, and Charlie received enough votes to be sent home.

Charlie later said the exit was difficult because he felt he and Hannah had built a genuine connection and that he was robbed of more time in the villa. In an interview with Decider, he talked about how it felt to leave the show while Hannah continued:

She’s gonna continue her journey now. I think that’s what pains me the most about it is that there’s gonna be so many other guys that get to have their moments now, and mine was robbed. Mine was genuinely taken away from me. It wasn’t like she chose someone else and I was dumped. Okay, hands up. That’s it, I walk away. I was robbed.

Charlie Georgiou poses during a modelling photoshoot. Photo: @charliegeorgio on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

FAQs

What is Charlie Georgiou’s age? Born on 27 June 1997, the reality TV star is 29 years old as of 2026. Where is Charlie Georgiou from? He is from Birmingham but currently resides in London, England, United Kingdom. What ethnicity is Charlie from Love Island? The reality TV star is a British national of white ethnicity. Are Charlie and Zach from Love Island brothers? The two are brothers. Charlie appeared in season 7, while Zach appeared in season 8 of Love Island USA. What does Charlie Georgiou do for a living? He is a professional model, actor, social media influencer, and reality TV personality. What happened to Charlie Georgiou and Hannah Fields? They developed a connection during Love Island USA Season 7, but their journey ended after a recoupling where Hannah chose another Islander, leaving Charlie without a partner. Is Charlie Georgiou dating anyone? He appears to be single, as he has not publicly confirmed a relationship. How tall is Charlie Georgiou? He stands at approximately 6 feet 2 inches (188 centimetres) tall.

Charlie Georgiou rose to fame after appearing on season 7 of Love Island USA. His career began way before reality TV fame, as a model and actor, and he has worked with several brands and landed a few acting roles. Although his Love Island journey ended early, Charlie continues to build his presence in entertainment and social media.

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