Nauru launched a citizenship-by-investment scheme offering passports at a discounted fee of $90,000 for a single applicant

The Pacific island nation is using proceeds from the programme to fund a major climate relocation project estimated to cost over $60 million

Nigerians, Kenyans, Egyptians and South Africans are among those who have explored the scheme, which has so far granted over 120 citizenships

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

The Pacific island nation of Nauru, officially now called the Republic of Naoero, is offering citizenship to foreign nationals for a contribution of $90,000 per individual, down from the standard fee of $115,000 under a limited-time arrangement.

The programme is part of a programme that has already granted citizenship to more than 120 people since it launched early last year.

90K dollars for Nauru citizenship, passport as locals face rising waters. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Original

The scheme, which the government has branded a "golden passport" programme, is intended to help finance a large-scale relocation project.

As reported by Business Insider Africa, the project will move roughly 90 per cent of the country's families and infrastructure away from low-lying coastal areas that face growing flood risks from rising sea levels.

What the Nauru passport offers

Applicants who pass a four-stage screening process receive Nauruan citizenship, along with a passport that grants visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to more than 85 destinations, including Singapore and Hong Kong.

However, citizenship does not grant holders the right to purchase land in Nauru, where land ownership remains restricted under national law.

Background checks are required before any application is approved, and authorities retain the power to revoke citizenship if a holder is later found to have committed a serious offence.

Nauru covers approximately 21 square kilometres and has faced significant environmental damage following decades of phosphate mining that left much of its interior unusable.

Climate data shows sea levels around the island have risen faster than the global average in recent years, making coastal flooding more frequent.

The government estimates the first phase of its relocation effort will cost more than $60 million.

According to France 24.Com, President David Adeang said the island opens the contentious "golden passport" scheme as other climate financing runs dry.

The island republic of about 13,000 residents sits on a small plateau of phosphate rock in the sparsely populated South Pacific.

Security concerns and programme history

The programme has drawn scrutiny from some governments and security analysts who question whether investment-based citizenship schemes can be properly policed.

Their concerns are not without historical basis: a previous Nauruan passport scheme operated in the early 2000s was shut down after reports emerged that individuals with criminal and security-related backgrounds had obtained citizenship through it.

In response to current concerns, Nauru says it has introduced more robust screening, continuous monitoring, and rejection powers for applications that fall short of its requirements. The total number of rejected applications has not been made public.

African applicants among those interested

Nauru's programme sits within a wider global market for citizenship by investment.

Applicants from Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya and South Africa are among those who have looked at such schemes as a way to access international markets more easily.

Caribbean nations also run comparable programmes, though those typically require minimum contributions of between $200,000 and $250,000 depending on the route chosen.

Supporters of the Nauruan scheme argue it addresses a genuine funding gap for a country confronting an existential climate crisis, while critics continue to debate whether citizenship should be tied to financial contributions at all.

Nauru sells citizenship to fund climate change mitigation. Photo credit: TORSTEN BLACKWOOD / AFP

Source: AFP

Nauru officially changes name to Naoero in 2026

Recall that the Pacific island nation of Nauru officially changed its name to the Republic of Naoero, reverting to its traditional spelling and pronunciation.

President David Adeang said the name change marks the beginning of renewed national pride and a return to the country's pre-colonial identity.

The country's international code will shift from NRU to NRO, and its people will now be known as dei-Naoero instead of Nauruan.

11 countries to get citizenship through investment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that if you are considering moving abroad or securing a backup option for the future, you are not alone.

Many people around the world are exploring countries where obtaining citizenship is relatively simple.

A recent report by International Living highlights several nations offering some of the quickest and most accessible paths to citizenship in 2026.

Source: Legit.ng