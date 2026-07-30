Yusuf from BBNaija Season 11 is an actor, writer, model, and farmer. He joined the reality show as the 21st housemate and is known for his confident, energetic, and unpredictable personality. By being his authentic self, he hopes not only to entertain viewers but also to make meaningful connections, win the grand prize, and possibly find love.

Yusuf from BBNaija poses for a photo during his introduction session. Photo: @gotvng on Instagram (modified by author)

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Key takeaways

Yusuf's full name is Yusuf Muhammad-Awal , and he is a full-time actor and filmmaker from Kogi State, Nigeria. He is also a writer, model, and farmer.

, and he is a full-time actor and filmmaker from Kogi State, Nigeria. He is also a writer, model, and farmer. He is a Season 11 Big Brother Naija housemate known for his confident, energetic, and unpredictable personality .

housemate known for his . His interests include boxing, reading, writing, and conversations, while his hidden talent is reportedly singing.

Yusuf is single and searching and is open to finding love while competing for the BBNaija grand prize.

Profile summary

Full name Yusuf Muhammad-Awal Gender Male Year of birth 2001 Age 25 years old (as of July 2026) Place of birth Nigeria Current residence Abuja, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian State of origin Kogi State Ethnicity African Religion Islamic Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single Profession Actor, writer, model, filmmaker, farmer

Who is Yusuf from BBNaija?

The Big Brother Naija Season 11 21st housemate is popularly known as Yusuf, but his real name is Yusuf Muhammad-Awal. His father is from the Ebra ethnic group, while his mother is from the Igala ethnic group. He hails from Kogi State, Nigeria. As of July 2026, he is 25 years old, having reportedly been born in 2001.

Yusuf Muhammad-Awal currently resides in Abuja, Nigeria, where he pursues his professional career.

Five facts about Yusuf from BBNaija Season 11. Photo: @bellanaija on Instagram (modified by author)

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What does Yusuf from BBNaija do for a living?

Yusuf from BBNaija Season 11 is a multi-talented creative and entrepreneur with experience in acting, filmmaking and copywriting. He has become a regular in productions associated with Ruth Kadiri and has reportedly worked alongside renowned actors such as Toosweet Annan and Genevieve Edwin. Some of his acting credits include Bank and Bond, Married to the Crown, Game of Trade, and Demand and Supply.

Beyond acting, Yusuf is also a writer who has authored three books. One of his known works is Reflections of a Restless Mind, which showcases his interest in literature and creative expression. He also works as a scriptwriter and storyteller, crafting emotionally rich narratives that explore themes such as identity, history and human connection.

Yusuf is also a model and has explored opportunities in the fashion and entertainment space. His modelling career complements his work as a Nigerian actor, filmmaker and writer, allowing him to showcase his versatility in creative roles. He also has experience as a virtual office assistant, a freelance role that has involved customer satisfaction and data analysis.

Away from entertainment and creative work, Yusuf is also a farmer and entrepreneur. He owns and manages E & F Excellence Farm Limited, a fish and poultry farm based in Lokoja, Kogi State. His diverse professional interests reflect a career that combines entertainment, storytelling, modelling, entrepreneurship and other freelance pursuits.

What does Yusuf bring to Big Brother Naija Season 11?

Yusuf brings confidence, energy, and an unpredictable personality to the Big Brother Naija Season 11 house. He describes himself as both trustworthy and selfish, a combination that could make his interactions with other housemates interesting to watch. He also hopes to entertain viewers while enjoying every moment of his BBNaija experience.

As a self-described lover of love, Yusuf is also open to building meaningful connections during his time in the house. He has expressed an interest in adding the title of Loverboy to his identity, suggesting that romance could become part of his BBNaija journey.

In his introduction video, he explained his reason for joining BBNaija Season 11, saying:

I want to be in the Big Brother Naija house because it represents more than a game to me. It is a stage where real people, with real stories, are seen, tested, and understood in ways life rarely allows.

FAQs

What is Yusuf from BBNaija’s real name? The reality TV personality’s real name is Yusuf Muhammad-Awal. What is Yusuf from BBNaija’s age? His age is 25 years old as of July 2026. He was reportedly born in 2001. Where does BBNaija’s Yusuf come from? He hails from Kogi State, Nigeria. His father is reportedly from the Ibra ethnic group, while his mother is from the Igala ethnic group. What is Yusuf famous for? He is famous for being a Big Brother Naija Season 11 housemate and is also an actor, filmmaker, writer, model, and farmer. Does Yusuf from BBNaija have a hobby? He enjoys boxing, reading, writing, and having conversations, and he has also described himself as a lover of love. What is Yusuf’s hidden talent? He has revealed that he was once a good singer, which is one of the lesser-known talents he could potentially showcase on the reality show. Is Yusuf from BBNaija in a relationship? The reality TV personality is single and searching. He has expressed a love interest and could potentially explore a romantic connection on the show.

Yusuf's journey on Big Brother Naija Season 11 offers viewers a chance to discover the man behind his diverse talents and career. His confidence, creativity, and love for meaningful connections could make him a housemate to watch as the competition unfolds. Whether he finds love, wins the grand prize or simply gains a wider audience, his BBNaija experience could open new doors in his career.

Legit.ng recently published Oyin from BBNaija's biography. She is a full-time sales entrepreneur and a part-time model. Oyin hails from Sagamu, Ogun State, and was introduced as the 14th housemate on the reality show.

Oyin's full name is Oyindamola Oshikoya. She describes herself as calm, friendly, and funny, and joined the BBNaija house to share her personality and life stories that she believes people can naturally connect with. Read her full biography to learn more about her background and journey in the Big Brother Naija house.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng