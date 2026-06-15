From an original villa bombshell to a reality TV standout, Hannah Fields' Love Island USA journey captivated fans from day one. Known for her unfiltered energy and striking style, the Arizona native made a lasting impression in Fiji. Since then, she has moved beyond the villa, building a career in digital lifestyle content, brand partnerships, and reality TV.

Hannah Fields from Love Island USA posing for a photo. Photo: @lilbabyhann (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

Hannah Fields gained attention as a bombshell on Season 7 of Love Island USA , entering the villa on Day 5.

, entering the villa on Day 5. During her time in Fiji, Hannah formed notable connections with fellow Islanders Charlie Georgiou , whose elimination left her heartbroken, and Pepe Garcia .

, whose elimination left her heartbroken, and . In April 2026, she returned to reality television for season 2 of Peacock's spin-off series, Love Island: Beyond the Villa.

Profile summary

Full name Hannah Rose Fields Gender Female Date of birth 23 July 2001 Age 24 years old (as of June 2026) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Tucson, Arizona, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'2" Height in centimetres 158 Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Sebastian Salcido University Cal State Fullerton Profession Reality TV star, digital content creator, social media influencer Instagram @lilbabyhann TikTok @lilbaabyhan

Get to know Hannah Fields from Love Island USA

The reality TV star was born on 23 July 2001 in Tucson, Arizona, United States. She is 24 years old as of June 2026, and her zodiac sign is Leo. She is an American citizen of Caucasian descent. Hannah attended California State University, Fullerton (Cal State Fullerton), where she studied medicine.

What is Hannah Fields' job?

Hannah Fields is a reality TV star, digital lifestyle content creator, and social media personality. She first gained public attention on Love Island USA before transitioning into full-time content creation and entertainment.

Before her rise to fame, Hannah pursued a medical education at California State University, Fullerton, while also building an early presence as an aspiring influencer. However, her career path shifted after her social media following grew, leading her to fully embrace the digital and entertainment space.

Top 5 facts about Hannah Fields from Love Island USA. Photo: @lilbabyhann/Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Fields has built a strong online presence, with 942 thousand followers on Instagram and 2 million followers on TikTok as of this writing. Across both platforms, she shares fitness inspiration, Pilates routines, fashion content, and beauty-focused lifestyle vlogs.

Reflecting on her transition from medicine to media in an interview with Elite Daily, Hannah said:

It’s really hard being thrown in there. You don't know if somebody's being genuine, and you're trying to figure that out... [but] you start to check out, then you're open to exploring.

She added:

I’m focusing heavily on gym, beauty, and lifestyle content. It’s a massive shift from studying medicine, but you have to show up every day, connect with people, and protect your energy while putting yourself out there.

Hannah Fields' journey on Love Island USA Season 7

Hannah Fields emerged as one of the most talked-about bombshells on Love Island USA Season 7. Known for her unfiltered personality and striking style, she experienced a whirlwind, emotionally charged journey that kept fans engaged throughout her time in Fiji.

Hannah Fields from Love Island USA relaxing on a bed. Photo: @lilbabyhann (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

The Tucson, Arizona native entered the villa as a bombshell on Day 5, quickly shaking up existing dynamics. At the first recoupling on Day 6, she paired with Charlie Georgiou, marking an early romance that drew strong viewer attention.

Her journey took a dramatic turn when a public vote split her from Charlie and recoupled her with newcomer Pepe Garcia, ultimately leading to Charlie's dumping from the island. Reflecting on the experience, Hannah said in an aforementioned interview with Elite Daily:

It’s really hard being thrown in there. You don't know if somebody's being genuine, and you're trying to figure that out. I did do that, and it ended up not working out in my favor.

Despite the emotional setback, Hannah later developed a closer connection with Pepe, balancing playful banter with deeper conversations about life outside the villa. She explained their dynamic, saying:

With Pepe, we just had this dynamic where we would bully each other, but it was friendly. The bullying moments were shown a lot, but the actual romantic side of our relationship, when we really got to know each other and talked about everything outside the villa, wasn't shown.

What happened with Hannah from Love Island USA?

Hannah Fields from Love Island USA. Photo: @lilbabyhann (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Hannah's time on Love Island USA Season 7 ended abruptly on Day 16 when she was dumped from the island following a public popularity vote. Despite forming a budding connection with Pepe Garcia after a dramatic recoupling twist, she ended up in the bottom three and was ultimately voted out by the safe islanders.

Reflecting on her exit, Hannah said:

I was upset. I did have two connections, because my first [Charlie] was sent home by the same people. It felt like I could never really catch a break.

Although her relationship with Pepe did not continue after the show, Hannah later re-entered the Love Island universe in April 2026 on Love Island: Beyond the Villa, where she became involved in off-screen tension during a cast meet-up.

The situation escalated when she confronted Pepe over alleged disrespect toward Iris Kendall. She further sparked a viral reaction with her exit remark:

And that's why you're bald! Loser, you're such a loser!

Despite mixed viewer reactions, the incident strengthened her friendship with Iris Kendall, who publicly defended her in a 2026 interview with Elite Daily, saying:

I know your heart, I know your intentions, and I know the way you show up for the people you love... If you are upset that my best friend had my back and was upset for me for being disrespected PUBLICLY, then you all need better friends.

Who is Hannah Fields' boyfriend now?

Hannah Fields from Love Island USA during her graduation. Photo: @lilbabyhann (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Hannah Fields is currently in a relationship with her boyfriend, Sebastian “Pookie” Salcido. Their romance was confirmed during the April 2026 premiere of Love Island: Beyond the Villa Season 2, which revealed that their connection began long before her time on Love Island USA.

The couple first met about a decade ago in a Twitter group chat, where they were introduced through mutual friends. Although they stayed friends for years and Hannah often “friend-zoned” him, their relationship eventually evolved into a romance after she returned from Fiji.

FAQs

Who is Hannah Fields? She is an American digital content creator and reality television star who gained fame as a contestant on Season 7 of Love Island USA. What is Hannah Fields' age? Hannah is 24 years old as of June 2026. When is Hannah Fields' birthday? Her birthday is on 23 July. What nationality is Hannah from Love Island USA? She is an American citizen, born and raised in Tucson, Arizona. What is Hannah Fields' height? Hannah stands at 5 feet 2 inches (158 cm) tall. Is Hannah Fields from Love Island dating? She is currently in a relationship with her boyfriend, Sebastian "Pookie" Salcido. Why did Hannah Fields confront Pepe Garcia on Beyond the Villa? She confronted Pepe for spreading a rumour that fellow islander Iris Kendall's boyfriend, TJ Palma, had hooked up with someone else, as well as for publicly ignoring Iris.

Hannah Fields’ Love Island USA Season 7 journey ended on Day 16 after a controversial public vote led to her exit from the villa. Her brief romance with Pepe Garcia did not continue off-screen, despite their connection in Fiji. In April 2026, she returned to reality television for Season 2 of Peacock's spin-off series Love Island: Beyond the Villa.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Huda's ethnicity on Love Island. The fitness instructor from Raleigh, North Carolina, gained fame as a contestant on Love Island USA Season 7.

The original islander was known for her outspoken nature and finished in third place alongside her partner, Chris Seeley. Read on to find out more about Huda's Palestinian roots.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng