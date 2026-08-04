China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) opened applications for several full-time roles based in Abuja

The construction firm behind Nigeria's Abuja-Kaduna and Lagos-Ibadan railways is expanding its local workforce

Many people seek employment in Nigeria due to a fast-growing population and high competition for limited formal jobs

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering workplace and job issues.

FCT, Abuja - China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) Nigeria Limited has opened applications for 11 job openings, with a call for qualified professionals to support infrastructure projects in the West African nation.

John Zhao, a director at CCECC Nigeria, announced the recruitment drive on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, via his official X (formerly Twitter) account, inviting candidates to apply immediately.

CCECC recruits engineers, designers and other professionals in Abuja to support infrastructure projects in Nigeria. Photo credit: @CCECCNigeria

Source: Twitter

Roles on offer at CCECC Nigeria

The company listed the following positions as open for applications: Deputy General Manager (Business Development), Building Designer, Structural Designer, Road and Alignment Designer, Bridge Designer, Subgrade Designer, and Surveyor.

Legit.ng gathered that all roles are full-time, located in Abuja, and carry a negotiable salary.

CCECC Nigeria has played a significant role in the country's transport infrastructure over the past decade.

According to a publication on Guardian, the company designed, built, and handed over several major railway projects, including the 37-kilometre Abuja Metro, the 186-kilometre Abuja-Kaduna railway, the 326-kilometre Ajaokuta-Itakpe-Warri corridor, and the 156-kilometre Lagos-Ibadan railway, which includes a 7-kilometre extension.

Nigerians react to CCECC's job announcement

CCECC's social media post drew rapid attention online. While some users expressed interest, others questioned the terms and professional standards reflected in the listing.

Legit.ng captured some comments on X below:

@jollofqueeno wrote:

"Lol. There is nothing we will not see in Nigeria. Negotiable salary? I want our engineers designing, not carrying files for foreign experts."

@Bulangu16 commented simply:

"I want to be your administrative manager."

@SuleimanSaiduAb raised concerns about the advert's professionalism, writing:

"Using a generic email address is a massive corporate branding failure, even if the post happens to be real. It destroys public trust and makes their HR department look completely unprofessional. Scamdemic."

Read the original recruitment announcement from CCECC Nigeria in full below via X:

Read more on jobs hiring

Official US employment portal highlighted

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the United States government operates an official website where both American citizens and foreign nationals can search and apply for federal jobs in 2026.

The platform, USAJOBS, is the federal government's only authorised employment portal. It features thousands of vacancies across various agencies, departments and locations, including positions based outside the United States.

Job seekers can visit USAJOBS to create a free account, upload a curriculum vitae (CV), and begin applying for federal roles.

Source: Legit.ng