Apply Now: CCECC Nigeria Invites Applications for Jobs
- China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) opened applications for several full-time roles based in Abuja
- The construction firm behind Nigeria's Abuja-Kaduna and Lagos-Ibadan railways is expanding its local workforce
- Many people seek employment in Nigeria due to a fast-growing population and high competition for limited formal jobs
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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering workplace and job issues.
FCT, Abuja - China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) Nigeria Limited has opened applications for 11 job openings, with a call for qualified professionals to support infrastructure projects in the West African nation.
John Zhao, a director at CCECC Nigeria, announced the recruitment drive on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, via his official X (formerly Twitter) account, inviting candidates to apply immediately.
Roles on offer at CCECC Nigeria
The company listed the following positions as open for applications: Deputy General Manager (Business Development), Building Designer, Structural Designer, Road and Alignment Designer, Bridge Designer, Subgrade Designer, and Surveyor.
Legit.ng gathered that all roles are full-time, located in Abuja, and carry a negotiable salary.
CCECC Nigeria has played a significant role in the country's transport infrastructure over the past decade.
According to a publication on Guardian, the company designed, built, and handed over several major railway projects, including the 37-kilometre Abuja Metro, the 186-kilometre Abuja-Kaduna railway, the 326-kilometre Ajaokuta-Itakpe-Warri corridor, and the 156-kilometre Lagos-Ibadan railway, which includes a 7-kilometre extension.
Nigerians react to CCECC's job announcement
CCECC's social media post drew rapid attention online. While some users expressed interest, others questioned the terms and professional standards reflected in the listing.
Legit.ng captured some comments on X below:
@jollofqueeno wrote:
"Lol. There is nothing we will not see in Nigeria. Negotiable salary? I want our engineers designing, not carrying files for foreign experts."
@Bulangu16 commented simply:
"I want to be your administrative manager."
@SuleimanSaiduAb raised concerns about the advert's professionalism, writing:
"Using a generic email address is a massive corporate branding failure, even if the post happens to be real. It destroys public trust and makes their HR department look completely unprofessional. Scamdemic."
Read the original recruitment announcement from CCECC Nigeria in full below via X:
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Official US employment portal highlighted
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the United States government operates an official website where both American citizens and foreign nationals can search and apply for federal jobs in 2026.
The platform, USAJOBS, is the federal government's only authorised employment portal. It features thousands of vacancies across various agencies, departments and locations, including positions based outside the United States.
Job seekers can visit USAJOBS to create a free account, upload a curriculum vitae (CV), and begin applying for federal roles.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.