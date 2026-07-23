Kassandra Castillo has been on Love Island three times now — and she's still not done
Kassandra Castillo is an American reality television star, model, and social media influencer. She has carved out a lasting legacy in reality dating history. Best known by her nickname, Kassy, she first captured attention with her authentic quest for romance. After multiple stints on Love Island USA, she proved to be a highly resilient bombshell.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Key takeaways
- Kassandra Castillo is a reality television star, model, and social media influencer from Fort Worth, Texas.
- She appeared on Love Island USA Seasons 5 and 6, Love Island Beyond the Villa, and Love Island Games.
- In 2026, the TV personality was also a cast member on The Perfect Match Season 4.
- She successfully transitioned her television fame into a lucrative career as a digital creator.
Profile summary
Full name
Kassandra Castillo
Nickname
Kassy
Gender
Female
Date of birth
6 January 2001
Age
25 years old (as of 2026)
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Place of birth
Zachary, Louisiana, United States
Current residence
Fort Worth, Texas, United States
Nationality
American
Ethnicity
Latina
Height
5'5''
Hair colour
Dark Brown
Eye colour
Brown
Relationship status
Single
Profession
Reality TV personality, social media influencer, podcaster
TikTok
Who is Kassandra Castillo?
Kassandra Castillo hails from Zachary, Louisiana. She is an American national of Latina ethnicity with roots in Peru and Mexico. Castillo is 25 years old as of July 2026. Kassy was born on 6 January 2001, making her a Capricorn.
She grew up in Louisiana before moving to Fort Worth, Texas. There, she balanced her real estate studies with digital content creation. Fans love her expressive humour, spot-on impressions, and candid relationship updates.
What does Kassandra Castillo do for a living?
Kassandra Castillo works as a television personality, podcast host, and social media influencer. She found stardom on the Love Island USA franchise. Castillo co-hosted the Just-A-Girl podcast alongside fellow islander Taylor Smith.
The TV personality also commands a massive social media presence. Kassy from Love Island USA's Instagram account has 311,000 followers. Meanwhile, her TikTok page boasts over 538,000 followers.
As a popular influencer, she models for top brands. These include Revolve, Maybelline, White Fox Boutique, and Pretty Little Thing.
Kassandra Castillo's unforgettable Love Island story
Kassandra originally debuted on Love Island USA Season 5 in 2023. Entering on Day 1, her journey became an absolute rollercoaster.
Kassy formed a chaotic but deep bond with Leonardo Dionicio. She also explored brief connections with Bergie and Matia Marcantuoni.
Despite Casa Amor betrayals and intense drama, Kassandra and Leonardo reunited. They fought their way to the grand finale and finished as runners-up. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly after the show, Kassandra reflected on her growth:
I learned so much... After Casa, I'd had enough, and I had self-respect, which was the key.
Kassandra Castillo's thirst for romance brought her back for Season 6 in 2024. Entering as a late-stage bombshell on Day 27, she immediately shook up the villa.
Castillo coupled up with Robert "Rob" Rausch, whom she knew from Season 5. However, her time was short-lived. She was dumped on Day 30 alongside Rob.
Are Kassy and Rob from Love Island still together?
Kassandra Castillo and Rob Rausch tried to explore their connection outside the villa. However, the romance quickly fizzled out into a platonic bond.
Both confirmed they remain excellent friends. They are strictly single and focused on their individual television careers.
What happened to Kassy from Love Island USA?
Kassandra successfully transitioned into a full-time digital influencer and model. She regularly appears across multiple Peacock network spinoffs. The reality star expanded her portfolio by joining Love Island Games and Love Island: Beyond the Villa.
Kassandra also joined the cast of Perfect Match Season 4, which premiered on Netflix on 13 May 2026. While looking for love, she famously clashed with co-star Jimmy Presnell.
Castillo has proven she is the ultimate bombshell. The reality star refuses to play by traditional reality television rules. Whether stirring up drama or building her business empire, she remains incredibly captivating.
FAQs
- Who is Kassandra Castillo? Kassandra Castillo is a reality TV personality, podcaster, and social media influencer.
- Why is Kassandra Castillo famous? She is best known for Love Island USA Season 5, where she finished as a runner-up.
- Where is Kassandra Castillo from? Kassy was born in Zachary, Louisiana, but resides in Fort Worth, Texas, United States.
- What is Kassy from Love Island USA's age? The reality star is 25 years old as of 2026. She was born on 6 January 2001.
- What is the ethnicity of Kassy from Love Island USA? Kassandra is of Latina/Hispanic heritage and frequently celebrates her cultural background on social media.
- What season of Love Island USA was Kassy in? She was a main cast member on Season 5 and returned as an explosive late bombshell on Season 6.
- What was Kassy from Love Island USA season 5's couple? Kassy was in a couple with Leonardo Dionicio.
- Who is Kassandra Castillo dating today? The reality star is single as of mid-2026.
From dynamic villa debuts to a thriving digital presence, Kassandra Castillo continues to redefine what it means to be a standout reality TV star. Whether she’s taking on new dating shows or building her brand online, Kassy consistently keeps her audience engaged and eager to see where her journey leads next.
Legit.ng published an article about Olivia Walker. The Australian reality television star, model, and social media content creator rose to fame in 2024 on season six of Love Island USA. Though she initially rejected show scouts, she ultimately joined the villa before being dumped on Day 24.
Olivia Walker appeared on a spinoff show, Love Island: Beyond the Villa in 2025. She is dating Los Angeles Lakers NBA player Dalton Knecht. Discover more about Olivia Walker and her Love Island journey in this post.
Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Naomi Karina (Lifestyle writer) Naomi Karina is a writer at Legit.ng. She joined the project in August 2022. With over four years of digital journalism experience, she specialises in biographies, entertainment, and business. Naomi holds a Bachelor of Commerce from KCA University (2012). She also earned a Higher Diploma in HR from IHRM and a Marketing Diploma from Kenyatta University. To advance her editorial skills, she completed the AFP Digital Investigation Techniques course in 2023 and the Google News Initiative training in 2024.