Kassandra Castillo is an American reality television star, model, and social media influencer. She has carved out a lasting legacy in reality dating history. Best known by her nickname, Kassy, she first captured attention with her authentic quest for romance. After multiple stints on Love Island USA, she proved to be a highly resilient bombshell.

Kassandra Castillo posing in a white button-down shirt (L) and smiling in a dark red jacket (R). Photo: @kass.c on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Kassandra Castillo is a reality television star, model, and social media influencer from Fort Worth, Texas.

Fort Worth, Texas. She appeared on Love Island USA Seasons 5 and 6 , Love Island Beyond the Villa , and Love Island Games .

, , . In 2026, the TV personality was also a cast member on The Perfect Match Season 4 .

. She successfully transitioned her television fame into a lucrative career as a digital creator.

Profile summary

Full name Kassandra Castillo Nickname Kassy Gender Female Date of birth 6 January 2001 Age 25 years old (as of 2026) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Zachary, Louisiana, United States Current residence Fort Worth, Texas, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Latina Height 5'5'' Hair colour Dark Brown Eye colour Brown Relationship status Single Profession Reality TV personality, social media influencer, podcaster Instagram @kass.c TikTok @kass.c

Who is Kassandra Castillo?

Kassandra Castillo hails from Zachary, Louisiana. She is an American national of Latina ethnicity with roots in Peru and Mexico. Castillo is 25 years old as of July 2026. Kassy was born on 6 January 2001, making her a Capricorn.

She grew up in Louisiana before moving to Fort Worth, Texas. There, she balanced her real estate studies with digital content creation. Fans love her expressive humour, spot-on impressions, and candid relationship updates.

What does Kassandra Castillo do for a living?

Top five facts about Kassandra Castillo. Photo: @kass.c on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Kassandra Castillo works as a television personality, podcast host, and social media influencer. She found stardom on the Love Island USA franchise. Castillo co-hosted the Just-A-Girl podcast alongside fellow islander Taylor Smith.

The TV personality also commands a massive social media presence. Kassy from Love Island USA's Instagram account has 311,000 followers. Meanwhile, her TikTok page boasts over 538,000 followers.

As a popular influencer, she models for top brands. These include Revolve, Maybelline, White Fox Boutique, and Pretty Little Thing.

Kassandra Castillo's unforgettable Love Island story

Kassandra Castillo and Leonardo Dionicio on Love Island Season 5. Photo: Sara Mally (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Kassandra originally debuted on Love Island USA Season 5 in 2023. Entering on Day 1, her journey became an absolute rollercoaster.

Kassy formed a chaotic but deep bond with Leonardo Dionicio. She also explored brief connections with Bergie and Matia Marcantuoni.

Despite Casa Amor betrayals and intense drama, Kassandra and Leonardo reunited. They fought their way to the grand finale and finished as runners-up. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly after the show, Kassandra reflected on her growth:

I learned so much... After Casa, I'd had enough, and I had self-respect, which was the key.

Kassandra Castillo and Leonardo Dionicio playing a game on Love Island Season 5. Photo: Sara Mally

Source: Getty Images

Kassandra Castillo's thirst for romance brought her back for Season 6 in 2024. Entering as a late-stage bombshell on Day 27, she immediately shook up the villa.

Castillo coupled up with Robert "Rob" Rausch, whom she knew from Season 5. However, her time was short-lived. She was dumped on Day 30 alongside Rob.

Are Kassy and Rob from Love Island still together?

Kassandra Castillo (L) and Rob Rausch (R). Photo: @kass.c, @robert_rausch on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Kassandra Castillo and Rob Rausch tried to explore their connection outside the villa. However, the romance quickly fizzled out into a platonic bond.

Both confirmed they remain excellent friends. They are strictly single and focused on their individual television careers.

What happened to Kassy from Love Island USA?

Kassandra successfully transitioned into a full-time digital influencer and model. She regularly appears across multiple Peacock network spinoffs. The reality star expanded her portfolio by joining Love Island Games and Love Island: Beyond the Villa.

Kassandra also joined the cast of Perfect Match Season 4, which premiered on Netflix on 13 May 2026. While looking for love, she famously clashed with co-star Jimmy Presnell.

Kassandra Castillo smiling in front of a waterfront (L) and wearing Mardi Gras beads, a colourful boa, and a purple and green cowboy hat (R). Photo: @kass.c on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Castillo has proven she is the ultimate bombshell. The reality star refuses to play by traditional reality television rules. Whether stirring up drama or building her business empire, she remains incredibly captivating.

FAQs

Who is Kassandra Castillo? Kassandra Castillo is a reality TV personality, podcaster, and social media influencer. Why is Kassandra Castillo famous? She is best known for Love Island USA Season 5, where she finished as a runner-up. Where is Kassandra Castillo from? Kassy was born in Zachary, Louisiana, but resides in Fort Worth, Texas, United States. What is Kassy from Love Island USA's age? The reality star is 25 years old as of 2026. She was born on 6 January 2001. What is the ethnicity of Kassy from Love Island USA? Kassandra is of Latina/Hispanic heritage and frequently celebrates her cultural background on social media. What season of Love Island USA was Kassy in? She was a main cast member on Season 5 and returned as an explosive late bombshell on Season 6. What was Kassy from Love Island USA season 5's couple? Kassy was in a couple with Leonardo Dionicio. Who is Kassandra Castillo dating today? The reality star is single as of mid-2026.

From dynamic villa debuts to a thriving digital presence, Kassandra Castillo continues to redefine what it means to be a standout reality TV star. Whether she’s taking on new dating shows or building her brand online, Kassy consistently keeps her audience engaged and eager to see where her journey leads next.

Legit.ng published an article about Olivia Walker. The Australian reality television star, model, and social media content creator rose to fame in 2024 on season six of Love Island USA. Though she initially rejected show scouts, she ultimately joined the villa before being dumped on Day 24.

Olivia Walker appeared on a spinoff show, Love Island: Beyond the Villa in 2025. She is dating Los Angeles Lakers NBA player Dalton Knecht. Discover more about Olivia Walker and her Love Island journey in this post.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng