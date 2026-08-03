The US said citizenship may be lost through treason, denaturalisation or other specific legal actions

Applying for foreign citizenship with intent to give up US nationality can lead to citizenship loss

Americans who renounce citizenship may need a visa to re-enter the United States

The United States government has outlined five actions that could result in a person losing American citizenship, noting that such cases are rare and occur only under specific legal circumstances.

According to information published by the US government, citizenship may be lost voluntarily or involuntarily, depending on an individual's actions and intent under US law.

The US government has outlined five circumstances that may result in loss of citizenship. Photo Getty

Source: Getty Images

What Can Cause Loss of US Citizenship?

The US said one circumstance involves running for public office in a foreign country under certain conditions.

Another is entering military service in a foreign country, although this also depends on specific legal requirements.

The government further stated that a person may lose US citizenship by applying for citizenship in another country if they do so with the intention of giving up their American nationality.

Which Other Actions Can Trigger Citizenship Loss?

The US also listed committing an act of treason against the country as one of the grounds that could result in the loss of citizenship.

In addition, a naturalised US citizen may face denaturalisation if found guilty of certain qualifying crimes, which could also lead to the loss of citizenship.

The government noted that these situations are governed by US law and do not automatically apply in every case.

How Can Someone Renounce US Citizenship?

The US explained that citizens who wish to voluntarily give up their nationality must complete the renunciation process at a US embassy or consulate in the country where they intend to live.

This involves signing an oath of renunciation before a consular officer.

According to the US government, people who renounce or lose their citizenship no longer enjoy the rights and responsibilities of being American citizens.

However, they may still have certain obligations or entitlements, including possible US tax responsibilities or eligibility for Social Security benefits, depending on their circumstances.

The government also warned that individuals who give up US citizenship must obtain another nationality or risk becoming stateless. They may also need a visa for future travel to the United States.

Trump: 2 reasons US suspended Nigerians

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Donald Trump disclosed two security and compliance reasons behind the decision to place Nigeria on a fresh list of countries facing new United States travel restrictions, following the signing of a proclamation that tightens entry rules for nationals of several nations deemed high risk.

The proclamation, signed on Tuesday, December 16, expanded existing US travel controls to cover 15 additional countries, with Nigeria among those subjected to partial restrictions.

Source: Legit.ng