The FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, has broken his silence on the decision to deny Governor Siminalayi Fubara a second term in Rivers State

Wike cited fears of political irrelevance and the threat of external forces trying to take control of Rivers State

The minister's remarks, shared in a video posted on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, have since drawn sharp reactions from Nigerians online

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Federal Capital Territory Minister Nyesom Wike has opened up on the reasons behind the political decision to prevent Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara from seeking re-election, saying the move was driven by self-preservation and concern over outside interference in the state.

Wike said the political actors involved had initially agreed to move past their differences, but a "fundamental" development changed the calculation.

Nyesom Wike talks about Fubara's ban, claims external forces threaten Rivers State's future. Photo credit: Nyesom Wike/Sir Sim Fubara

Source: Facebook

He made the remarks in a video that was shared on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, by X user Imran Muhammad @Imranmuhdz.

"There was a time we all agreed to let bygones be bygones, but something fundamental came up in politics. We all met and said if we allow this, there are those who want to see that we are no longer politically relevant."

The former Rivers state governor also raised the issue of outside interests, framing the decision as a defensive measure to protect Rivers State from being exploited.

"There are external forces who want to hijack Rivers State; we should not allow them to hijack Rivers State. They are those who see Rivers State as a cash cow."

Reactions to Wike's comments

The video drew swift responses from Nigerians who read the remarks as a candid admission that Fubara's political career was sacrificed to protect the interests of more established political figures.

@omotoyosiwrites wrote:

"So Fubara was sacrificed because you feared that if you allowed him to come for a second term, you would be politically irrelevant? Politicians sha, they look after themselves and their future first before the people."

@OmasholaSagay offered a different read:

"Any governor in his second term is a very dangerous person. Fubara would've dealt with all of Wike's political family if he had been allowed to have a second term."

@aderibigbe77471 was less sympathetic to Fubara:

"Fubara is just a baby politician. The rule is very simple: Wike didn't ask too much from him; let me be the leader of the party. That is not much."

@HaydaarAdamu wrote:

"Fubara was weak, and he wasn't smart enough."

@aserlies was blunt:

"Fubara is weak; that's just it."

The political tension between Wike and Fubara has been one of the most closely watched power struggles in Nigerian politics over the past year, with the crisis in Rivers State drawing national attention and raising questions about the limits of godfatherism in Nigerian democracy.

Wike mentions actual mistakes of Fubara

Recall that Wike spoke at a special media chat in Port Harcourt on Saturday, August 1, about his fallout with Fubara.

Wike said Fubara began listening to people who wanted him to fail and who advised him to start a fight with the minister.

The minister denied rumours that he asked Fubara for money, saying such claims do not hold water given his position.

Rivers crisis: Wike reacts as Fubara corrects mistakes

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Wike spoke to journalists on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, after inspecting road projects in Abuja.

Wike addressed the reconciliation between Fubara and his political camp.

The minister linked Governor Fubara's return to efforts to build support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's 2027 re-election bid.

Source: Legit.ng