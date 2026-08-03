Femi Gbajabiamila announced a seven-week timeline for drafting the proposed state police bill after the working group's inaugural meeting

The presidential committee began administrative and technical preparations following Tinubu's inauguration of the group in July 2026

The president's chief of staff said a national consultation on the draft bill is planned before it is sent to the National Assembly for consideration

Nigeria's presidential working group on the national policing bill has set September 3, 2026, as the date for presenting the executive bill on state police to President Bola Tinubu for his review.

Femi Gbajabiamila, chairman of the working group, disclosed this on Monday after the committee held its inaugural meeting at the State House. He said the approved drafting window runs from July 27, 2026 to September 14, 2026, giving the committee roughly seven weeks to complete the legal framework.

Femi Gbajabiamila says President Bola Tinubu will review the state police bill in September Photo Credit: @officialABAT, @femigbaja

Source: Twitter

Tinubu had inaugurated the presidential committee in July with a specific mandate to prepare the groundwork for rolling out state police across the country, a subject that has remained a major policy conversation in Nigeria for years.

"Work already underway": Presidency on state police

Gbajabiamila confirmed that both the administrative and technical aspects of the bill preparation had already begun. He said the executive bill would be delivered to the president by September 3, ahead of the broader September 14 end date.

Once Tinubu approves the draft, the next step will be a national consultation process, where Nigerians and relevant stakeholders will be given the opportunity to weigh in on the bill's contents. After that stage, the bill will be transmitted to the National Assembly for legislative consideration.

The committee's work is seen as a key step towards addressing long-standing concerns about the centralised structure of the Nigeria Police Force, with proponents of state police arguing that local policing would improve security responses across the country's 36 states.

Tinubu addresses concerns about state police

This is coming days after President Tinubu gave assurances that the planned state police system will have strong safeguards to prevent governors from misusing the structure for personal or political gains.

Tinubu made the remarks on Thursday while hosting members of the Oyo State Council of Obas at the State House in Abuja. The delegation was led by the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Rashidi Ladoja.

The president said the proposed framework would operate with adequate checks and balances, adding that traditional rulers would have a role to play in holding the system accountable. He said the federal government remains committed to building a stronger national security architecture.

President Bola Tinubu speaks on state police Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Tinubu mentions clearest thing about his administration

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu pointed to the lack of ASUU strikes since he took office as a sign of progress in Nigeria's troubled education sector.

Tinubu made the remarks while receiving the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Nigeria leadership at the State House in Abuja on Tuesday, July 28.

ASUU's last major strike in 2022 lasted eight months, the longest in the union's history, wiping out nearly a full academic year.

Source: Legit.ng